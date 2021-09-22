CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adaptive Contrast Test for Dose-Response Studies and Modeling

By Masahiro Kojima
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

We propose a powerful adaptive contrast test with ordinal constraint contrast coefficients determined by observed responses. The adaptive contrast test can perform using easily calculated contrast coefficients and existing statistical software. We provide the sample SAS program codes of analysis and calculation of power for the adaptive contrast test. After the adaptive contrast test shows the statistically significant dose-response, we consider to select the best dose-response model from multiple dose-response models. Based on the best model, we identify a recommended dose. We demonstrate the adaptive contrast test for sample data. In addition, we show the calculation of coefficient, test statistic, and recommended dose for the actual study. We perform the simulation study with eleven scenarios to evaluate the performance of the adaptive contrast test. We confirmed the statistically significant dose-response for the sample data and the actual study. In the simulation study, we confirmed that the adaptive contrast test has higher power in most scenarios compared to the conventional method. In addition, we confirmed that the type 1 error rate of the adaptive contrast test was maintained at a significance level when there was no difference between the treatment groups. We conclude that the adaptive contrast test can be applied unproblematically to the dose-response study.

arxiv.org

The Independent

J&J: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study's results haven't yet been peer-reviewed.“A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J. The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Commonsense-Focused Dialogues for Response Generation: An Empirical Study

Pei Zhou, Karthik Gopalakrishnan, Behnam Hedayatnia, Seokhwan Kim, Jay Pujara, Xiang Ren, Yang Liu, Dilek Hakkani-Tur Smooth and effective communication requires the ability to perform latent or explicit commonsense inference. Prior commonsense reasoning benchmarks (such as SocialIQA and CommonsenseQA) mainly focus on the discriminative task of choosing the right answer from a set of candidates, and do not involve interactive language generation as in dialogue. Moreover, existing dialogue datasets do not explicitly focus on exhibiting commonsense as a facet. In this paper, we present an empirical study of commonsense in dialogue response generation. We first auto-extract commonsensical dialogues from existing dialogue datasets by leveraging ConceptNet, a commonsense knowledge graph. Furthermore, building on social contexts/situations in SocialIQA, we collect a new dialogue dataset with 25K dialogues aimed at exhibiting social commonsense in an interactive setting. We evaluate response generation models trained using these datasets and find that models trained on both extracted and our collected data produce responses that consistently exhibit more commonsense than baselines. Finally we propose an approach for automatic evaluation of commonsense that relies on features derived from ConceptNet and pre-trained language and dialog models, and show reasonable correlation with human evaluation of responses' commonsense quality. We are releasing a subset of our collected data, Commonsense-Dialogues, containing about 11K dialogs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-Level Features Contrastive Networks for Unsupervised Domain Adaptation

Unsupervised domain adaptation aims to train a model from the labeled source domain to make predictions on the unlabeled target domain when the data distribution of the two domains is different. As a result, it needs to reduce the data distribution difference between the two domains to improve the model's generalization ability. Existing methods tend to align the two domains directly at the domain-level, or perform class-level domain alignment based on deep feature. The former ignores the relationship between the various classes in the two domains, which may cause serious negative transfer, the latter alleviates it by introducing pseudo-labels of the target domain, but it does not consider the importance of performing class-level alignment on shallow feature representations. In this paper, we develop this work on the method of class-level alignment. The proposed method reduces the difference between two domains dramaticlly by aligning multi-level features. In the case that the two domains share the label space, the class-level alignment is implemented by introducing Multi-Level Feature Contrastive Networks (MLFCNet). In practice, since the categories of samples in target domain are unavailable, we iteratively use clustering algorithm to obtain the pseudo-labels, and then minimize Multi-Level Contrastive Discrepancy (MLCD) loss to achieve more accurate class-level alignment. Experiments on three real-world benchmarks ImageCLEF-DA, Office-31 and Office-Home demonstrate that MLFCNet compares favorably against the existing state-of-the-art domain adaptation methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Domain Adaptation of Language Models via Adaptive Tokenization

Contextual embedding-based language models trained on large data sets, such as BERT and RoBERTa, provide strong performance across a wide range of tasks and are ubiquitous in modern NLP. It has been observed that fine-tuning these models on tasks involving data from domains different from that on which they were pretrained can lead to suboptimal performance. Recent work has explored approaches to adapt pretrained language models to new domains by incorporating additional pretraining using domain-specific corpora and task data. We propose an alternative approach for transferring pretrained language models to new domains by adapting their tokenizers. We show that domain-specific subword sequences can be efficiently determined directly from divergences in the conditional token distributions of the base and domain-specific corpora. In datasets from four disparate domains, we find adaptive tokenization on a pretrained RoBERTa model provides >97% of the performance benefits of domain specific pretraining. Our approach produces smaller models and less training and inference time than other approaches using tokenizer augmentation. While adaptive tokenization incurs a 6% increase in model parameters in our experimentation, due to the introduction of 10k new domain-specific tokens, our approach, using 64 vCPUs, is 72x faster than further pretraining the language model on domain-specific corpora on 8 TPUs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Daily Iowan

Tippie professor adapts economic model to understand vaccine hesitancy

A professor in the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business adapted an economic model of decision-making to better understand COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. UI Associate Professor Richard Peter and his co-author, Professor Christophe Courbage of the Geneva School of Business Administration, have altered the economic-based model to incorporate factors related to hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccination process.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arxiv.org

Task-adaptive Pre-training of Language Models with Word Embedding Regularization

Pre-trained language models (PTLMs) acquire domain-independent linguistic knowledge through pre-training with massive textual resources. Additional pre-training is effective in adapting PTLMs to domains that are not well covered by the pre-training corpora. Here, we focus on the static word embeddings of PTLMs for domain adaptation to teach PTLMs domain-specific meanings of words. We propose a novel fine-tuning process: task-adaptive pre-training with word embedding regularization (TAPTER). TAPTER runs additional pre-training by making the static word embeddings of a PTLM close to the word embeddings obtained in the target domain with fastText. TAPTER requires no additional corpus except for the training data of the downstream task. We confirmed that TAPTER improves the performance of the standard fine-tuning and the task-adaptive pre-training on BioASQ (question answering in the biomedical domain) and on SQuAD (the Wikipedia domain) when their pre-training corpora were not dominated by in-domain data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Embedding Model Based Fast Meta Learning for Downlink Beamforming Adaptation

This paper studies the fast adaptive beamforming for the multiuser multiple-input single-output downlink. Existing deep learning-based approaches assume that training and testing channels follow the same distribution which causes task mismatch, when the testing environment changes. Although meta learning can deal with the task mismatch, it relies on labelled data and incurs high complexity in the pre-training and fine tuning stages. We propose a simple yet effective adaptive framework to solve the mismatch issue, which trains an embedding model as a transferable feature extractor, followed by fitting the support vector regression. Compared to the existing meta learning algorithm, our method does not necessarily need labelled data in the pre-training and does not need fine-tuning of the pre-trained model in the adaptation. The effectiveness of the proposed method is verified through two well-known applications, i.e., the signal to interference plus noise ratio balancing problem and the sum rate maximization problem. Furthermore, we extend our proposed method to online scenarios in non-stationary environments. Simulation results demonstrate the advantages of the proposed algorithm in terms of both performance and complexity. The proposed framework can also be applied to general radio resource management problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Scenario adaptive disruption prediction study for next generation burning-plasma tokamaks

J. Zhu, C. Rea, R.S. Granetz, E. S. Marmar, K. J. Montes, R. Sweeney, R.A. Tinguely, D. L. Chen, B. Shen, B. J. Xiao, D. Humphreys, J. Barr, O. Meneghini. Next generation high performance (HP) tokamaks risk damage from unmitigated disruptions at high current and power. Achieving reliable disruption prediction for a device's HP operation based on its low performance (LP) data is key to success. In this letter, through explorative data analysis and dedicated numerical experiments on multiple existing tokamaks, we demonstrate how the operational regimes of tokamaks can affect the power of a trained disruption predictor. First, our results suggest data-driven disruption predictors trained on abundant LP discharges work poorly on the HP regime of the same tokamak, which is a consequence of the distinct distributions of the tightly correlated signals related to disruptions in these two regimes. Second, we find that matching operational parameters among tokamaks strongly improves cross-machine accuracy which implies our model learns from the underlying scalings of dimensionless physics parameters like q_{95}, \beta_{p} and confirms the importance of these parameters in disruption physics and cross machine domain matching from the data-driven perspective. Finally, our results show how in the absence of HP data from the target devices, the best predictivity of the HP regime for the target machine can be achieved by combining LP data from the target with HP data from other machines. These results provide a possible disruption predictor development strategy for next generation tokamaks, such as ITER and SPARC, and highlight the importance of developing on existing machines baseline scenario discharges of future tokamaks to collect more relevant disruptive data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A spatially adaptive phase-field model of fracture

Phase-field models of fracture introduce smeared cracks of width commensurate with a regularisation length parameter $\epsilon$ and obeying a minimum energy principle. Mesh adaptivity naturally suggests itself as a means of supplying spatial resolution were needed while simultaneously keeping the computational size of the model as small as possible. Here, a variational-based spatial adaptivity is proposed for a phase-field model of fracture.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adaptive Reliability Analysis for Multi-fidelity Models using a Collective Learning Strategy

In many fields of science and engineering, models with different fidelities are available. Physical experiments or detailed simulations that accurately capture the behavior of the system are regarded as high-fidelity models with low model uncertainty, however, they are expensive to run. On the other hand, simplified physical experiments or numerical models are seen as low-fidelity models that are cheaper to evaluate. Although low-fidelity models are often not suitable for direct use in reliability analysis due to their low accuracy, they can offer information about the trend of the high-fidelity model thus providing the opportunity to explore the design space at a low cost. This study presents a new approach called adaptive multi-fidelity Gaussian process for reliability analysis (AMGPRA). Contrary to selecting training points and information sources in two separate stages as done in state-of-the-art mfEGRA method, the proposed approach finds the optimal training point and information source simultaneously using the novel collective learning function (CLF). CLF is able to assess the global impact of a candidate training point from an information source and it accommodates any learning function that satisfies a certain profile. In this context, CLF provides a new direction for quantifying the impact of new training points and can be easily extended with new learning functions to adapt to different reliability problems. The performance of the proposed method is demonstrated by three mathematical examples and one engineering problem concerning the wind reliability of transmission towers. It is shown that the proposed method achieves similar or higher accuracy with reduced computational costs compared to state-of-the-art single and multi-fidelity methods. A key application of AMGPRA is high-fidelity fragility modeling using complex and costly physics-based computational models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Model Reference Adaptive Control with Linear-like Closed-loop Behavior

It is typically proven in adaptive control that asymptotic stabilization and tracking holds, and that at best a bounded-noise bounded-state property is proven. Recently, it has been shown in both the pole-placement control and the $d$-step ahead control settings that if, as part of the adaptive controller, a parameter estimator based on the original projection algorithm is used and the parameter estimates are restricted to a convex set, then the closed-loop system experiences linear-like behavior: exponential stability, a bounded gain on the noise in every $p$-norm, and a convolution bound on the exogenous inputs; this can be leveraged to provide tolerance to unmodelled dynamics and plant parameter time-variation. In this paper, we extend the approach to the more general Model Reference Adaptive Control (MRAC) problem and demonstrate that we achieve the same desirable linear-like closed-loop properties.
COMPUTERS
chaindrugreview.com

Study: Safety and quality are retailers responsibility

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Busy consumers with no time for in-depth product research are increasingly relying on retailers to screen out potentially unsafe and low-quality products, according to a new study from global public health organization NSF International. The study finds 97% of Americans believe it is important for retailers to visit and inspect manufacturing facilities that produce dietary supplements, personal care products and over-the-counter (O-T-C) drugs. Nearly 85% of survey respondents said they expect retailers to test supplements and other health and wellness products for safety.
RETAIL
arxiv.org

Insights from an adaptive variational wave function study of the Fermi-Hubbard Model

Approximating the ground states of strongly interacting electron systems in quantum chemistry and condensed matter physics is expected to be one of the earliest applications of quantum computers. In this paper, we prepare highly accurate ground states of the Fermi-Hubbard model for small grids up to 6 sites (12 qubits) by using an interpretable, adaptive variational quantum eigensolver(VQE) called ADAPT-VQE. In contrast with non-adaptive VQE, this algorithm builds a system-specific ansatz by adding an optimal gate built from one-body or two-body fermionic operators at each step. We show this adaptive method outperforms the non-adaptive counterpart in terms of fewer variational parameters, short gate depth, and scaling with the system size. The fidelity and energy of the prepared state appear to improve asymptotically with ansatz depth. We also demonstrate the application of adaptive variational methods by preparing excited states and Green functions using a proposed ADAPT-SSVQE algorithm. Lower depth, asymptotic convergence, noise tolerance of a variational approach, and a highly controllable, system-specific ansatz make the adaptive variational methods particularly well-suited for NISQ devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adaptive Clustering-based Reduced-Order Modeling Framework: Fast and accurate modeling of localized history-dependent phenomena

This paper proposes a novel Adaptive Clustering-based Reduced-Order Modeling (ACROM) framework to significantly improve and extend the recent family of clustering-based reduced-order models (CROMs). This adaptive framework enables the clustering-based domain decomposition to evolve dynamically throughout the problem solution, ensuring optimum refinement in regions where the relevant fields present steeper gradients. It offers a new route to fast and accurate material modeling of history-dependent nonlinear problems involving highly localized plasticity and damage phenomena. The overall approach is composed of three main building blocks: target clusters selection criterion, adaptive cluster analysis, and computation of cluster interaction tensors. In addition, an adaptive clustering solution rewinding procedure and a dynamic adaptivity split factor strategy are suggested to further enhance the adaptive process. The coined Adaptive Self-Consistent Clustering Analysis (ASCA) is shown to perform better than its static counterpart when capturing the multi-scale elasto-plastic behavior of a particle-matrix composite and predicting the associated fracture and toughness. Given the encouraging results shown in this paper, the ACROM framework sets the stage and opens new avenues to explore adaptivity in the context of CROMs.
SCIENCE
rubbernews.com

Tire models adapt with technology, innovation

If you're going to compete, you have to move at the speed of innovation. For the tire industry, that means leaning into tools and technologies that push your products to accomplish more. It means cutting costs, reducing time to market and finding innovative ways to meet new challenges. This is...
CARS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Adaptive Spatio-temporal Graph Convolution for fMRI Modelling

The characterisation of the brain as a functional network in which the connections between brain regions are represented by correlation values across time series has been very popular in the last years. Although this representation has advanced our understanding of brain function, it represents a simplified model of brain connectivity that has a complex dynamic spatio-temporal nature. Oversimplification of the data may hinder the merits of applying advanced non-linear feature extraction algorithms. To this end, we propose a dynamic adaptive spatio-temporal graph convolution (DAST-GCN) model to overcome the shortcomings of pre-defined static correlation-based graph structures. The proposed approach allows end-to-end inference of dynamic connections between brain regions via layer-wise graph structure learning module while mapping brain connectivity to a phenotype in a supervised learning framework. This leverages the computational power of the model, data and targets to represent brain connectivity, and could enable the identification of potential biomarkers for the supervised target in question. We evaluate our pipeline on the UKBiobank dataset for age and gender classification tasks from resting-state functional scans and show that it outperforms currently adapted linear and non-linear methods in neuroimaging. Further, we assess the generalizability of the inferred graph structure by transferring the pre-trained graph to an independent dataset for the same task. Our results demonstrate the task-robustness of the graph against different scanning parameters and demographics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

One-dimensional optimal control problems for time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion equations of Allen--Cahn types

In this paper, we consider a class of optimal control problems for a one-dimensional time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion state-systems of singular Allen--Cahn types and its regularized approximating problems. We note that the control parameter for each system is given by physical temperature. The principal part of this paper is started with the verification of a Key-Theorem dealing with the decompositions of the subdifferentials of the governing convex energies of the state-systems. On this basis, we will prove five Main Theorems, concerned with: the solvability and precise regularity results of state-systems; the continuous-dependence of the solutions to state-systems including convergences in spatially $C^1$-topologies; the existence and parameter-dependence of optimal controls; the necessary optimality conditions for approximate optimal controls; precise characterizations of the approximating limit of the optimality conditions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exactness of Parrilo's conic approximations for copositive matrices and associated low order bounds for the stability number of a graph

De Klerk and Pasechnik (2002) introduced the bounds $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)$ ($r\in \mathbb{N}$) for the stability number $\alpha(G)$ of a graph $G$ and conjectured exactness at order $\alpha(G)-1$: $\vartheta^{(\alpha(G)-1)}(G)=\alpha(G)$. These bounds rely on the conic approximations $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ by Parrilo (2000) for the copositive cone $\text{COP}_n$. A difficulty in the convergence analysis of $\vartheta^{(r)}$ is the bad behaviour of the cones $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ under adding a zero row/column: when applied to a matrix not in $\mathcal{K}^{(0)}_n$ this gives a matrix not in any ${\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_{n+1}$, thereby showing strict inclusion $\bigcup_{r\ge 0}{\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_n\subset \text{COP}_n$ for $n\ge 6$. We investigate the graphs with $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)=\alpha(G)$ for $r=0,1$: we algorithmically reduce testing exactness of $\vartheta^{(0)}$ to acritical graphs, we characterize critical graphs with $\vartheta^{(0)}$ exact, and we exhibit graphs for which exactness of $\vartheta^{(1)}$ is not preserved under adding an isolated node. This disproves a conjecture by Gvozdenović and Laurent (2007) which, if true, would have implied the above conjecture by de Klerk and Pasechnik.
MATHEMATICS

