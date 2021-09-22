CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Sparse Uniformity Testing

By Bhaswar B. Bhattacharya, Rajarshi Mukherjee
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

In this paper we consider the uniformity testing problem for high-dimensional discrete distributions (multinomials) under sparse alternatives. More precisely, we derive sharp detection thresholds for testing, based on $n$ samples, whether a discrete distribution supported on $d$ elements differs from the uniform distribution only in $s$ (out of the $d$) coordinates and is $\varepsilon$-far (in total variation distance) from uniformity. Our results reveal various interesting phase transitions which depend on the interplay of the sample size $n$ and the signal strength $\varepsilon$ with the dimension $d$ and the sparsity level $s$. For instance, if the sample size is less than a threshold (which depends on $d$ and $s$), then all tests are asymptotically powerless, irrespective of the magnitude of the signal strength. On the other hand, if the sample size is above the threshold, then the detection boundary undergoes a further phase transition depending on the signal strength. Here, a $\chi^2$-type test attains the detection boundary in the dense regime, whereas in the sparse regime a Bonferroni correction of two maximum-type tests and a version of the Higher Criticism test is optimal up to sharp constants. These results combined provide a complete description of the phase diagram for the sparse uniformity testing problem across all regimes of the parameters $n$, $d$, and $s$. One of the challenges in dealing with multinomials is that the parameters are always constrained to lie in the simplex. This results in the aforementioned two-layered phase transition, a new phenomenon which does not arise in classical high-dimensional sparse testing problems.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Robust analytic continuation combining the advantages of the sparse modeling approach and Padé approximation

Analytic continuation (AC) from the imaginary-time Green's function to the spectral function is a crucial process for numerical studies of the dynamical properties of quantum many-body systems. This process, however, is an ill-posed problem; that is, the obtained spectrum is unstable against the noise of the Green's function. Though several numerical methods have been developed, each of them has its own advantages and disadvantages. The sparse modeling (SpM) AC method, for example, is robust against the noise of the Green's function but suffers from unphysical oscillations in the low-energy region. We propose a new method that combines the SpM AC with the Padé approximation. This combination, called SpM-Padé, inherits robustness against noise from SpM and low-energy accuracy from Padé, compensating for the disadvantages of each. We demonstrate that the SpM- Padé method yields low-variance and low-biased results with almost the same computational cost as that of the SpM method.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Learning Sparse Graph with Minimax Concave Penalty under Gaussian Markov Random Fields

This paper presents a convex-analytic framework to learn sparse graphs from data. While our problem formulation is inspired by an extension of the graphical lasso using the so-called combinatorial graph Laplacian framework, a key difference is the use of a nonconvex alternative to the $\ell_1$ norm to attain graphs with better interpretability. Specifically, we use the weakly-convex minimax concave penalty (the difference between the $\ell_1$ norm and the Huber function) which is known to yield sparse solutions with lower estimation bias than $\ell_1$ for regression problems. In our framework, the graph Laplacian is replaced in the optimization by a linear transform of the vector corresponding to its upper triangular part. Via a reformulation relying on Moreau's decomposition, we show that overall convexity is guaranteed by introducing a quadratic function to our cost function. The problem can be solved efficiently by the primal-dual splitting method, of which the admissible conditions for provable convergence are presented. Numerical examples show that the proposed method significantly outperforms the existing graph learning methods with reasonable CPU time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sparse Factorization of Large Square Matrices

Square matrices appear in many machine learning problems and models. Optimization over a large square matrix is expensive in memory and in time. Therefore an economic approximation is needed. Conventional approximation approaches factorize the square matrix into a number matrices of much lower ranks. However, the low-rank constraint is a performance bottleneck if the approximated matrix is intrinsically high-rank or close to full rank. In this paper, we propose to approximate a large square matrix with a product of sparse full-rank matrices. In the approximation, our method needs only $N(\log N)^2$ non-zero numbers for an $N\times N$ full matrix. We present both non-parametric and parametric ways to find the factorization. In the former, we learn the factorizing matrices directly, and in the latter, we train neural networks to map input data to the non-zero matrix entries. The sparse factorization method is tested for a variety of synthetic and real-world square matrices. The experimental results demonstrate that our method gives a better approximation when the approximated matrix is sparse and high-rank. Based on this finding, we use our parametric method as a scalable attention architecture that performs strongly in learning tasks for long sequential data and defeats Transformer and its several variants.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Uniform Homotopy Category

This paper gives a uniform-theoretic refinement of classical homotopy theory. Both cubical sets (with connections) and uniform spaces admit classes of weak equivalences, special cases of classical weak equivalences, appropriate for the respective Lipschitz and uniform settings. Cubical sets and uniform spaces admit the additional compatible structures of categories of (co)fibrant objects. A categorical equivalence between classical homotopy categories of cubical sets and spaces lifts to a full and faithful embedding from an associated Lipschitz homotopy category of cubical sets into an associated uniform homotopy category of uniform spaces. Bounded cubical cohomology generalizes to a representable theory on the Lipschitz homotopy category. Bounded singular cohomology on path-connected spaces generalizes to a representable theory on the uniform homotopy category. Along the way, this paper develops a cubical analogue of Kan's Ex^infinity functor and proves a cubical approximation theorem for uniform maps.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Theory
arxiv.org

SPLADE v2: Sparse Lexical and Expansion Model for Information Retrieval

In neural Information Retrieval (IR), ongoing research is directed towards improving the first retriever in ranking pipelines. Learning dense embeddings to conduct retrieval using efficient approximate nearest neighbors methods has proven to work well. Meanwhile, there has been a growing interest in learning \emph{sparse} representations for documents and queries, that could inherit from the desirable properties of bag-of-words models such as the exact matching of terms and the efficiency of inverted indexes. Introduced recently, the SPLADE model provides highly sparse representations and competitive results with respect to state-of-the-art dense and sparse approaches. In this paper, we build on SPLADE and propose several significant improvements in terms of effectiveness and/or efficiency. More specifically, we modify the pooling mechanism, benchmark a model solely based on document expansion, and introduce models trained with distillation. We also report results on the BEIR benchmark. Overall, SPLADE is considerably improved with more than $9$\% gains on NDCG@10 on TREC DL 2019, leading to state-of-the-art results on the BEIR benchmark.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Report on the AAPM deep-learning sparse-view CT (DL-sparse-view CT) Grand Challenge

Purpose: The purpose of the challenge is to find the deep-learning technique for sparse-view CT image reconstruction that can yield the minimum RMSE under ideal conditions, thereby addressing the question of whether or not deep learning can solve inverse problems in imaging. Methods: The challenge set-up involves a 2D breast CT simulation, where the simulated breast phantom has random fibro-glandular structure and high-contrast specks. The phantom allows for arbitrarily large training sets to be generated with perfectly known truth. The training set consists of 4000 cases where each case consists of the truth image, 128-view sinogram data, and the corresponding 128-view FBP image. The networks are trained to predict the truth image from either the sinogram or FBP data. Geometry information is not provided. The participating algorithms are tested on a data set consisting of 100 new cases. Results: About 50 groups participated in the challenge at the validation phase, and 25 groups submitted test-phase results along with reports on their deep-learning methodology. The winning team improved reconstruction accuracy by two orders of magnitude over our previous CNN-based study on a similar test problem. Conclusions: The DL-sparse-view challenge provides a unique opportunity to examine the state-of-the-art in deep-learning techniques for solving the sparse-view CT inverse problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accurate, Interpretable, and Fast Animation: AnIterative, Sparse, and Nonconvex Approach

Digital human animation relies on high-quality 3D models of the human face: rigs. A face rig must be accurate and, at the same time, fast to compute. One of the most common rigging models is the blendshape model. We propose a novel algorithm for solving the nonconvex inverse rig problem in facial animation. Our approach is model-based, but in contrast with previous model-based approaches, we use a quadratic instead of the linear approximation to the higher order rig model. This increases the accuracy of the solution by 8 percent on average and, confirmed by the empirical results, increases the sparsity of the resulting parameter vector -- an important feature for interpretability by animation artists. The proposed solution is based on a Levenberg-Marquardt (LM) algorithm, applied to a nonconvex constrained problem with sparsity regularization. In order to reduce the complexity of the iterates, a paradigm of Majorization Minimization (MM) is further invoked, which leads to an easy to solve problem that is separable in the parameters at each algorithm iteration. The algorithm is evaluated on a number of animation datasets, proprietary and open-source, and the results indicate the superiority of our method compared to the standard approach based on the linear rig approximation. Although our algorithm targets the specific problem, it might have additional signal processing applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Sparse multi-reference alignment: sample complexity and computational hardness

Motivated by the problem of determining the atomic structure of macromolecules using single-particle cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), we study the sample and computational complexities of the sparse multi-reference alignment (MRA) model: the problem of estimating a sparse signal from its noisy, circularly shifted copies. Based on its tight connection to the crystallographic phase retrieval problem, we establish that if the number of observations is proportional to the square of the variance of the noise, then the sparse MRA problem is statistically feasible for sufficiently sparse signals. To investigate its computational hardness, we consider three types of computational frameworks: projection-based algorithms, bispectrum inversion, and convex relaxations. We show that a state-of-the-art projection-based algorithm achieves the optimal estimation rate, but its computational complexity is exponential in the sparsity level. The bispectrum framework provides a statistical-computational trade-off: it requires more observations (so its estimation rate is suboptimal), but its computational load is provably polynomial in the signal's length. The convex relaxation approach provides polynomial time algorithms (with a large exponent) that recover sufficiently sparse signals at the optimal estimation rate. We conclude the paper by discussing potential statistical and algorithmic implications for cryo-EM.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

A Unified Treatment of Partial Stragglers and Sparse Matrices in Coded Matrix Computation

The overall execution time of distributed matrix computations is often dominated by slow worker nodes (stragglers) over the clusters. Recently, different coding techniques have been utilized to mitigate the effect of stragglers where worker nodes are assigned the task of processing encoded submatrices of the original matrices. In many machine learning or optimization problems the relevant matrices are often sparse. Several coded computation methods operate with dense linear combinations of the original submatrices; this can significantly increase the worker node computation times and consequently the overall job execution time. Moreover, several existing techniques treat the stragglers as failures (erasures) and discard their computations. In this work, we present a coding approach which operates with limited encoding of the original submatrices and utilizes the partial computations done by the slower workers. Our scheme continues to have the optimal threshold of prior work. Extensive numerical experiments done in AWS (Amazon Web Services) cluster confirm that the proposed approach enhances the speed of the worker computations (and thus the whole process) significantly.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Advancing Self-supervised Monocular Depth Learning with Sparse LiDAR

Self-supervised monocular depth prediction provides a cost-effective solution to obtain the 3D location of each pixel. However, the existing approaches usually lead to unsatisfactory accuracy, which is critical for autonomous robots. In this paper, we propose a novel two-stage network to advance the self-supervised monocular dense depth learning by leveraging low-cost sparse (e.g. 4-beam) LiDAR. Unlike the existing methods that use sparse LiDAR mainly in a manner of time-consuming iterative post-processing, our model fuses monocular image features and sparse LiDAR features to predict initial depth maps. Then, an efficient feed-forward refine network is further designed to correct the errors in these initial depth maps in pseudo-3D space with real-time performance. Extensive experiments show that our proposed model significantly outperforms all the state-of-the-art self-supervised methods, as well as the sparse-LiDAR-based methods on both self-supervised monocular depth prediction and completion tasks. With the accurate dense depth prediction, our model outperforms the state-of-the-art sparse-LiDAR-based method (Pseudo-LiDAR++) by more than 68% for the downstream task monocular 3D object detection on the KITTI Leaderboard.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Title:A general alternating-direction implicit framework with Gaussian process regression parameter prediction for large sparse linear systems

Abstract: This paper proposes an efficient general alternating-direction implicit (GADI) framework for solving large sparse linear systems. The convergence property of the GADI framework is discussed. Most of the existing ADI methods can be viewed as particular schemes of the developed framework. Meanwhile the GADI framework can derive new ADI methods. Moreover, as the algorithm efficiency is sensitive to the splitting parameters, we offer a data-driven approach, the Gaussian process regression (GPR) method based on the Bayesian inference, to predict the GADI framework's relatively optimal parameters. The GPR method requires a small training data set to learn the regression prediction mapping, which has sufficient accuracy and high generalization capability. It allows us to efficiently solve linear systems with a one-shot computation, and does not require any repeated computations to obtain relatively optimal splitting parameters. Finally, we use the three-dimensional convection-diffusion equation and continuous Sylvester matrix equation to examine the performance of our proposed methods. Numerical results demonstrate that the proposed framework is faster tens to thousands of times than the existing ADI methods, such as (inexact) Hermitian and skew-Hermitian splitting type methods in which the consumption of obtaining relatively optimal splitting parameters is ignored. Due to the efficiency of the developed methods, we can solve much larger linear systems which these existing ADI methods have been not reached.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sparse Plus Low Rank Matrix Decomposition: A Discrete Optimization Approach

We study the Sparse Plus Low Rank decomposition problem (SLR), which is the problem of decomposing a corrupted data matrix $\mathbf{D}$ into a sparse matrix $\mathbf{Y}$ containing the perturbations plus a low rank matrix $\mathbf{X}$. SLR is a fundamental problem in Operations Research and Machine Learning arising in many applications such as data compression, latent semantic indexing, collaborative filtering and medical imaging. We introduce a novel formulation for SLR that directly models the underlying discreteness of the problem. For this formulation, we develop an alternating minimization heuristic to compute high quality solutions and a novel semidefinite relaxation that provides meaningful bounds for the solutions returned by our heuristic. We further develop a custom branch and bound routine that leverages our heuristic and convex relaxation that solves small instances of SLR to certifiable near-optimality. Our heuristic can scale to $n=10000$ in hours, our relaxation can scale to $n=200$ in hours, and our branch and bound algorithm can scale to $n=25$ in minutes. Our numerical results demonstrate that our approach outperforms existing state-of-the-art approaches in terms of the MSE of the low rank matrix and that of the sparse matrix.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalized rainbow patterns of oblate drops simulated by a ray model in three dimensions

The scattering patterns near the primary rainbow of oblate drops are simulated by extending the vectorial complex ray model (VCRM) [1] to three-dimensional (3D) calculations. With the curvature of wavefront as intrinsic property of a ray, this advanced ray model permits, in principle, to predict the amplitudes and phases of all emergent rays with a rigorous algebraic formalism. This letter reports a breakthrough of VCRM for 3D scattering with a line-by-line triangulation interpolation algorithm allowing to calculate the total complex amplitude of scattered f eld. This makes possible to simulate not only the skeleton (geometrical rainbow angles, hyperbolic-umbilic caustics), but also the coarse (Airy bows, lattice) and f ne (ripple fringes) structures of the generalized rainbow patterns (GRPs) of oblate drops. The simulated results are found qualitatively and quantitatively in good agreement with experimental scattering patterns for drops of different aspect ratios. The physical interpretation of the GRPs is also given. This work opens up prominent perspectives for simulating and understanding the 3D scattering of large particles of any shape with smooth surface by VCRM.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stabilizing Preparation of Quantum Gaussian States via Continuous Measurement

This paper provides a stabilizing preparation method for quantum Gaussian states by utilizing continuous measurement. The stochastic evolution of the open quantum system is described in terms of the quantum stochastic master equation. We present necessary and sufficient conditions for the system to have a unique stabilizing steady Gaussian state. The conditions are much weaker than those existing results presented in the approach of preparing Gaussian states through environment engineering. Parametric conditions of how to prepare an arbitrary pure Gaussian state are provided. This approach provides more degrees of freedom to choose the system Hamiltonian and the system-environment coupling operators, as compared with the case where dissipation-induced approach is employed. The stabilizing conditions for the case of imperfect measurement efficiency are also presented. These results may benefit practical experimental implementation in preparing quantum Gaussian states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Circuit QED simulator of two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Hegger model: magnetic field induced topological phase transition in high-order topological insulators

High-order topological insulator (HOTI) occupies an important position in topological band theory due to its exotic bulk-edge correspondence. Recently, it has been predicted that external magnetic field can introduce rich physics into two-dimensional (2D) HOTIs. However, up to now the theoretical description is still incomplete and the experimental realization is still lacking. Here we investigate the influence of continuously varying magnetic field on 2D Su-Schriffer-Heeger lattice, which is one of the most celebrated HOTI models, and proposed a corresponding circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) simulator. Our numerical calculation shows that the zero energy corner modes (ZECMs), which can serve as evidence of the high order topology of the lattice, exhibit exotic and rich dependence on the imposed magnetic field and the inhomogeneous hopping strength. Moreover, by exploiting the parametric conversion method, we can establish time- and site-resolved tunable hopping constants in the proposed cQED simulator, thus providing an ideal platform for simulating the magnetic field induced topological phase transitions in 2D HOTIs. Since the high-order topological phases of the proposed model can be characterized by the existence of the ZECMs on the lattice, we further investigate the corner site excitation of the lattice in the steady state limit. Our numerical results imply that the predicted topological phase transitions can be unambiguously identified by the steady-state photon number measurement of the corner sites and their few neighbors. Requiring only current level of technology, our scheme can be readily tested in experiment and may pave an alternative way towards the future investigation of HOTIs in the presence of magnetic field, disorder, and strong correlation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exactness of Parrilo's conic approximations for copositive matrices and associated low order bounds for the stability number of a graph

De Klerk and Pasechnik (2002) introduced the bounds $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)$ ($r\in \mathbb{N}$) for the stability number $\alpha(G)$ of a graph $G$ and conjectured exactness at order $\alpha(G)-1$: $\vartheta^{(\alpha(G)-1)}(G)=\alpha(G)$. These bounds rely on the conic approximations $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ by Parrilo (2000) for the copositive cone $\text{COP}_n$. A difficulty in the convergence analysis of $\vartheta^{(r)}$ is the bad behaviour of the cones $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ under adding a zero row/column: when applied to a matrix not in $\mathcal{K}^{(0)}_n$ this gives a matrix not in any ${\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_{n+1}$, thereby showing strict inclusion $\bigcup_{r\ge 0}{\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_n\subset \text{COP}_n$ for $n\ge 6$. We investigate the graphs with $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)=\alpha(G)$ for $r=0,1$: we algorithmically reduce testing exactness of $\vartheta^{(0)}$ to acritical graphs, we characterize critical graphs with $\vartheta^{(0)}$ exact, and we exhibit graphs for which exactness of $\vartheta^{(1)}$ is not preserved under adding an isolated node. This disproves a conjecture by Gvozdenović and Laurent (2007) which, if true, would have implied the above conjecture by de Klerk and Pasechnik.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Measurement-based preparation of non-Markovian and multimode mechanical states

Nanomechanical resonators are a key tool for future quantum technologies such as quantum force sensors and interfaces, and for studies of macroscopic quantum physics. The ability to prepare room temperature non-classical states is a major outstanding challenge. Here, we explore the use of measurement-based state conditioning to achieve this. We demonstrate conditional cooling of a nanomechanical resonator that has non-Markovian decoherence, and show theoretically that the non-Markovianity makes quantum squeezing significantly easier to achieve. We further show that collective measurement of multiple resonator modes improves the quality of state preparation. This allows us to achieve collective thermomechanical squeezing, in experiments that go beyond the validity of the rotating-wave approximation. Our modelling shows that non-Markovianity and multimode conditioning can both enable room temperature quantum squeezing with existing technology. Together, our results pave the way towards realising room temperature quantum nanomechanical devices and towards their application in quantum technology and fundamental science.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Spin-singlet and spin-triplet pairing correlations in antiferromagnetically coupled Kondo systems

Recent experiments in quantum critical heavy fermion metals have pushed to the fore the question about whether antiferromagnetic fluctuations can promote both spin-singlet and spin-triplet superconductivity. Here we address the issue through non-perturbative calculations in antiferromagnetically correlated Kondo systems. We identify Kondo-destruction quantum critical points in both the SU(2) symmetric and Ising-anisotropic cluster Bose-Fermi Anderson models. The spin-singlet pairing correlations are significantly enhanced near the quantum critical point in the SU(2) case; however, with adequate but still realistic degree of Ising anisotropy, the spin-triplet pairing correlations are competitive. Our results demonstrate that spin-flip processes strengthen the spin-singlet pairing at the Kondo-destruction quantum critical points, and point towards a way for antiferromagnetic correlations to drive spin-triplet pairing. Further implications of our findings in the broader context of strongly correlated superconductivity are discussed.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy