Optimal Control for Linear Networked Control Systems with Information Transmission Constraints
This paper addresses the problem of robust control of a linear discrete-time system subject to bounded disturbances and to measurement and control budget constraints. Using Q-parameterization and a polytope containment method, we prove that the co-design of an affine feedback controller, a measurement schedule and a control schedule can be exactly formulated as a mixed integer linear program with 2 binary variables per time step. As a consequence, this problem can be solved efficiently, even when an exhaustive search for measurement and control times would have been impossible in a reasonable amount of time.arxiv.org
