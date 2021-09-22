CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimal Control for Linear Networked Control Systems with Information Transmission Constraints

By Antoine Aspeel, Kwesi Rutledge, Raphaël M. Jungers, Benoit Macq, Necmiye Özay
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

This paper addresses the problem of robust control of a linear discrete-time system subject to bounded disturbances and to measurement and control budget constraints. Using Q-parameterization and a polytope containment method, we prove that the co-design of an affine feedback controller, a measurement schedule and a control schedule can be exactly formulated as a mixed integer linear program with 2 binary variables per time step. As a consequence, this problem can be solved efficiently, even when an exhaustive search for measurement and control times would have been impossible in a reasonable amount of time.

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Dynamic self-triggered control for nonlinear systems based on hybrid Lyapunov functions

Self-triggered control (STC) is a well-established technique to reduce the amount of samples for sampled-data systems, and is hence particularly useful for Networked Control Systems. At each sampling instant, an STC mechanism determines not only an updated control input but also when the next sample should be taken. In this paper, a dynamic STC mechanism for nonlinear systems is proposed. The mechanism incorporates a dynamic variable for determining the next sampling instant. Such a dynamic variable for the trigger decision has been proven to be a powerful tool for increasing sampling intervals in the closely related concept of event-triggered control, but was so far not exploited for STC. This gap is closed in this paper. For the proposed mechanism, the dynamic variable is chosen to be the filtered values of the Lyapunov function at past sampling instants. The next sampling instant is, based on the dynamic variable and on hybrid Lyapunov function techniques, chosen such that an average decrease of the Lyapunov function is ensured. The proposed mechanism is illustrated with a numerical example from the literature. For this example, the obtained sampling intervals are significantly larger than for existing static STC mechanisms. This paper is the accepted version of [1], containing also proofs of the main results.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimal Control of Velocity and Nonlocal Interactions in the Mean-Field Kuramoto Model

In this paper, we investigate how the self-synchronization property of a swarm of Kuramoto oscillators can be controlled and exploited to achieve target densities and target phase coherence. In the limit of an infinite number of oscillators, the collective dynamics of the agents' density is described by a mean-field model in the form of a nonlocal PDE, where the nonlocality arises from the synchronization mechanism. In this mean-field setting, we introduce two space-time dependent control inputs to affect the density of the oscillators: an angular velocity field that corresponds to a state feedback law for individual agents, and a control parameter that modulates the strength of agent interactions over space and time, i.e., a multiplicative control with respect to the integral nonlocal term. We frame the density tracking problem as a PDE-constrained optimization problem. The controlled synchronization and phase-locking are measured with classical polar order metrics. After establishing the mass conservation property of the mean-field model and bounds on its nonlocal term, a system of first-order necessary conditions for optimality is recovered using a Lagrangian method. The optimality system, comprising a nonlocal PDE for the state dynamics equation, the respective nonlocal adjoint dynamics, and the Euler equation, is solved iteratively following a standard Optimize-then-Discretize approach and an efficient numerical solver based on spectral methods. We demonstrate our approach for each of the two control inputs in simulation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Equivalent one-dimensional first-order linear hyperbolic systems and range of the minimal null control time with respect to the internal coupling matrix

In this paper, we are interested in the minimal null control time of one-dimensional first-order linear hyperbolic systems by one-sided boundary controls. Our main result is an explicit characterization of the smallest and largest values that this minimal null control time can take with respect to the internal coupling matrix. In particular, we obtain a complete description of the situations where the minimal null control time is invariant with respect to all the possible choices of internal coupling matrices. The proof relies on the notion of equivalent systems, in particular the backstepping method, a canonical $LU$-decomposition for boundary coupling matrices and a compactness-uniqueness method adapted to the null controllability property.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Design of Programmable Transmitarray with Independent Controls of Transmission Amplitude and Phase

A design method of programmable transmitarray with independent controls of transmission amplitude and phase is proposed in C-band. The unit cell with cascaded structures mainly consists of four parts, including the receiving antenna, reconfigurable attenuator with PIN diodes, reconfigurable phase shifter with varactors and transmitting antenna. Correspondingly, various manipulations of spatial electromagnetic (EM) fields are achieved by varying the bias voltages of PIN diodes and varactors in the transmitarray. The fabricated unit cell is measured in a standard waveguide, and the whole array with 8*8 unit cells is measured with two horns for calibration of the programmable EM features. The experimental results show that the transmission magnitude can range from -16 dB to -3.6 dB and the transmission phase achieves 270-degree coverage independently under the 16-bit programmable control. To further exhibit the capability and functionality of the proposed transmitarray, the waveform engineering of adaptive beamforming and power-allocation beamforming are separately realized in the experiment. The measured results have good agreements with our theoretical calculations, verifying the validity of our design method.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adversarial Mixing Policy for Relaxing Locally Linear Constraints in Mixup

Mixup is a recent regularizer for current deep classification networks. Through training a neural network on convex combinations of pairs of examples and their labels, it imposes locally linear constraints on the model's input space. However, such strict linear constraints often lead to under-fitting which degrades the effects of regularization. Noticeably, this issue is getting more serious when the resource is extremely limited. To address these issues, we propose the Adversarial Mixing Policy (AMP), organized in a min-max-rand formulation, to relax the Locally Linear Constraints in Mixup. Specifically, AMP adds a small adversarial perturbation to the mixing coefficients rather than the examples. Thus, slight non-linearity is injected in-between the synthetic examples and synthetic labels. By training on these data, the deep networks are further regularized, and thus achieve a lower predictive error rate. Experiments on five text classification benchmarks and five backbone models have empirically shown that our methods reduce the error rate over Mixup variants in a significant margin (up to 31.3%), especially in low-resource conditions (up to 17.5%).
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Sparse optimal stochastic control

In this paper, we investigate a sparse optimal control of continuous-time stochastic systems. We adopt the dynamic programming approach and analyze the optimal control via the value function. Due to the non-smoothness of the $L^0$ cost functional, in general, the value function is not differentiable in the domain. Then, we characterize the value function as a viscosity solution to the associated Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman (HJB) equation. Based on the result, we derive a necessary and sufficient condition for the $L^0$ optimality, which immediately gives the optimal feedback map. Especially for control-affine systems, we consider the relationship with $L^1$ optimal control problem and show an equivalence theorem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Koopman Linearization for Data-Driven Batch State Estimation of Control-Affine Systems

We present the Koopman State Estimator (KoopSE), a framework for model-free batch state estimation of control-affine systems that makes no linearization assumptions, requires no problem-specific feature selections, and has an inference computational cost that is independent of the number of training points. We lift the original nonlinear system into a higher-dimensional Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space (RKHS), where the system becomes bilinear. The time-invariant model matrices can be learned by solving a least-squares problem on training trajectories. At test time, the system is algebraically manipulated into a linear time-varying system, where standard batch linear state estimation techniques can be used to efficiently compute state means and covariances. Random Fourier Features (RFF) are used to combine the computational efficiency of Koopman-based methods and the generality of kernel-embedding methods. KoopSE is validated experimentally on a localization task involving a mobile robot equipped with ultra-wideband receivers and wheel odometry. KoopSE estimates are more accurate and consistent than the standard model-based extended Rauch-Tung-Striebel (RTS) smoother, despite KoopSE having no prior knowledge of the system's motion or measurement models.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

A Data-Driven Democratized Control Architecture for Regional Transmission Operators

As probably the most complicated and critical infrastructure system, U.S. power grids become increasingly vulnerable to extreme events such as cyber-attacks and severe weather, as well as higher DER penetrations and growing information mismatch among system operators, utilities (transmission or generation owners), and end-users. This paper proposes a data-driven democratized control architecture considering two democratization pathways to assist transmission system operators, with a targeted use case of developing online proactive islanding strategies. Detailed discussions on load capability profiling at transmission buses and disaggregation of DER generations are provided and illustrated with real-world utility data. By Combining network and operational constraints, transmission system operators can be equipped with new tools built on top of this architecture, to derive accurate, proactive, and strategic islanding decisions to incorporate the wide range of dynamic portfolios and needs when facing extreme events or unseen grid contingencies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Model Reference Adaptive Control with Linear-like Closed-loop Behavior

It is typically proven in adaptive control that asymptotic stabilization and tracking holds, and that at best a bounded-noise bounded-state property is proven. Recently, it has been shown in both the pole-placement control and the $d$-step ahead control settings that if, as part of the adaptive controller, a parameter estimator based on the original projection algorithm is used and the parameter estimates are restricted to a convex set, then the closed-loop system experiences linear-like behavior: exponential stability, a bounded gain on the noise in every $p$-norm, and a convolution bound on the exogenous inputs; this can be leveraged to provide tolerance to unmodelled dynamics and plant parameter time-variation. In this paper, we extend the approach to the more general Model Reference Adaptive Control (MRAC) problem and demonstrate that we achieve the same desirable linear-like closed-loop properties.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An Optimal Control Framework for Joint-channel Parallel MRI Reconstruction without Coil Sensitivities

Goal: This work aims at developing a novel calibration-free fast parallel MRI (pMRI) reconstruction method incorporate with discrete-time optimal control framework. The reconstruction model is designed to learn a regularization that combines channels and extracts features by leveraging the information sharing among channels of multi-coil images. We propose to recover both magnitude and phase information by taking advantage of structured multiplayer convolutional networks in image and Fourier spaces. Methods: We develop a novel variational model with a learnable objective function that integrates an adaptive multi-coil image combination operator and effective image regularization in the image and Fourier spaces. We cast the reconstruction network as a structured discrete-time optimal control system, resulting in an optimal control formulation of parameter training where the parameters of the objective function play the role of control variables. We demonstrate that the Lagrangian method for solving the control problem is equivalent to back-propagation, ensuring the local convergence of the training algorithm. Results: We conduct a large number of numerical experiments of the proposed method with comparisons to several state-of-the-art pMRI reconstruction networks on real pMRI datasets. The numerical results demonstrate the promising performance of the proposed method evidently. Conclusion: The proposed method provides a general deep network design and training framework for efficient joint-channel pMRI reconstruction. Significance: By learning multi-coil image combination operator and performing regularizations in both image domain and k-space domain, the proposed method achieves a highly efficient image reconstruction network for pMRI.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Assured Neural Network Architectures for Control and Identification of Nonlinear Systems

In this paper, we consider the problem of automatically designing a Rectified Linear Unit (ReLU) Neural Network (NN) architecture (number of layers and number of neurons per layer) with the assurance that it is sufficiently parametrized to control a nonlinear system; i.e. control the system to satisfy a given formal specification. This is unlike current techniques, which provide no assurances on the resultant architecture. Moreover, our approach requires only limited knowledge of the underlying nonlinear system and specification. We assume only that the specification can be satisfied by a Lipschitz-continuous controller with a known bound on its Lipschitz constant; the specific controller need not be known. From this assumption, we bound the number of affine functions needed to construct a Continuous Piecewise Affine (CPWA) function that can approximate any Lipschitz-continuous controller that satisfies the specification. Then we connect this CPWA to a NN architecture using the authors' recent results on the Two-Level Lattice (TLL) NN architecture; the TLL architecture was shown to be parameterized by the number of affine functions present in the CPWA function it realizes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Modal Model Predictive Control through Batch Non-Holonomic Trajectory Optimization: Application to Highway Driving

Standard Model Predictive Control (MPC) or trajectory optimization approaches perform only a local search to solve a complex non-convex optimization problem. As a result, they cannot capture the multi-modal characteristic of human driving. A global optimizer can be a potential solution but is computationally intractable in a real-time setting. In this paper, we present a real-time MPC capable of searching over different driving modalities. Our basic idea is simple: we run several goal-directed parallel trajectory optimizations and score the resulting trajectories based on user-defined meta cost functions. This allows us to perform a global search over several locally optimal motion plans. Although conceptually straightforward, realizing this idea in real-time with existing optimizers is highly challenging from technical and computational standpoints. With this motivation, we present a novel batch non-holonomic trajectory optimization whose underlying matrix algebra is easily parallelizable across problem instances and reduces to computing large batch matrix-vector products. This structure, in turn, is achieved by deriving a linearization-free multi-convex reformulation of the non-holonomic kinematics and collision avoidance constraints. We extensively validate our approach using both synthetic and real data sets (NGSIM) of traffic scenarios. We highlight how our algorithm automatically takes lane-change and overtaking decisions based on the defined meta cost function. Our batch optimizer achieves trajectories with lower meta cost, up to 6x faster than competing baselines.
TECHNOLOGY
inavateonthenet.net

Lutron highlights control capabilities of Athena lighting system

Lutron Electronics announced its Athena architectural lighting system with iOS app control, targeting newly constructed commercial spaces as well as retrofit applications. Athena offers universal fixture control so all load types can be controlled from a single product with no minimum load requirements. A right-sized processor accommodates design and budget...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Distributed optimal control problems for a class of elliptic hemivariational inequalities with a parameter and its asymptotic behavior

In this paper, we study optimal control problems on the internal energy for a system governed by a class of elliptic boundary hemivariational inequalities with a parameter. The system has been originated by a steady-state heat conduction problem with non-monotone multivalued subdifferential boundary condition on a portion of the boundary of the domain described by the Clarke generalized gradient of a locally Lipschitz function. We prove an existence result for the optimal controls and we show an asymptotic result for the optimal controls and the system states, when the parameter, like a heat transfer coefficient, tends to infinity on a portion of the boundary.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sandboxing Controllers for Stochastic Cyber-Physical Systems

Current cyber-physical systems (CPS) are expected to accomplish complex tasks. To achieve this goal, high performance, but unverified controllers (e.g. deep neural network, black-box controllers from third parties) are applied, which makes it very challenging to keep the overall CPS safe. By sandboxing these controllers, we are not only able to use them but also to enforce safety properties over the controlled physical systems at the same time. However, current available solutions for sandboxing controllers are just applicable to deterministic (a.k.a. non-stochastic) systems, possibly affected by bounded disturbances. In this paper, for the first time we propose a novel solution for sandboxing unverified complex controllers for CPS operating in noisy environments (a.k.a. stochastic CPS). Moreover, we also provide probabilistic guarantees on their safety. Here, the unverified control input is observed at each time instant and checked whether it violates the maximal tolerable probability of reaching the unsafe set. If this probability exceeds a given threshold, the unverified control input will be rejected, and the advisory input provided by the optimal safety controller will be used to maintain the probabilistic safety guarantee. The proposed approach is illustrated empirically and the results indicate that the expected safety probability is guaranteed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Relaxation approach for learning regularizers by neural networks for a class of optimal control problems

The present paper deals with the data-driven design of regularizers in the form of artificial nerual networks, for solving inverse problems formulated as optimal control problems. These regularizers aim at improving accuracy, wellposedness or compensating uncertainties for a class of optimal control problems (inner-problems). Parameterized as neural networks, their weights are chosen in order to reduce a misfit between data and observations of the state solution of the inner-optimal control problems. Learning these weights constitutes the outer-problem. Based on necessary first-order optimality conditions for the inner-problems, a relaxation approach is proposed in order to implement efficient solving of the inner-problems, namely the forward operator of the outer-problem. Optimality conditions are derived for the latter, and numerical illustrations show the feasibility of the relaxation approach, first for rediscovering standard $L^2$-regularizers, and next for designing regularizers that compensate unknown noise on the observed state of the inner-problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Simple and realistic models for efficient epidemic control on multiplex networks

The real epidemic spreading has generally two different types of transmission routes. One is the random anonymous infection and the other one is the transmission through regular and fixed contacts. If the infectious disease has high mortality and there is no available vaccine or medicine, then many health authorities rely on the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) along the traceable fixed contacts, such as isolation of the infected. In our study, such realistic situations are implemented by the susceptible-infected-recovered (SIR) model with isolation on multiplex networks. The multiplex networks are composed of random interaction layer and fixed interaction layer. We quantitatively compare the efficiency of two isolation protocols imposed on the SIR dynamics. One of them is the most popular protocol adopted by many health organizations over the globe. From the numerical simulations we find that the isolation of the second nearest neighbors of the hospitalized individuals on the layer for regular and fixed contacts significantly reduces both the final epidemic size and the number of the isolated per unit time. Our finding suggests a better NPI for any type of epidemic even though the contact tracing is only partially available.
SCIENCE

