Pennsylvania State

Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of northern Pennsylvania has been canceled

WGRZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADFORD, Pa. — The National Weather Service office in State College, Pennsylvania continues a Flash Flood Watch for much of central and northern Pennsylvania. A Flash Flood Watch until 4 p.m. Thursday for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania has been canceled. Heavy rain with accumulations between two to four inches fell across the area. Reports of 5" of rain have fallen in Smethport.

www.wgrz.com

