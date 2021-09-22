CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime

By Yue Feng, Ying Ma
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

We establish the error bounds of fourth-order compact finite difference (4cFD) methods for the Dirac equation in the massless and nonrelativistic regime, which involves a small dimensionless parameter $0 < \varepsilon \le 1$ inversely proportional to the speed of light. In this regime, the solution propagates waves with wavelength $O(\varepsilon)$ in time and $O(1)$ in space, as well as with the wave speed $O(1/\varepsilon)$ rapid outgoing waves. We adapt the conservative and semi-implicit 4cFD methods to discretize the Dirac equation and rigorously carry out their error bounds depending explicitly on the mesh size $h$, time step $\tau$ and the small parameter $\varepsilon$. Based on the error bounds, the $\varepsilon$-scalability of the 4cFD methods is $h = O(\varepsilon^{1/4})$ and $\tau = O(\varepsilon^{3/2})$, which not only improves the spatial resolution capacity but also has superior accuracy than classical second-order finite difference methods. Furthermore, physical observables including the total density and current density have the same conclusions. Numerical results are provided to validate the error bounds and the dynamics of the Dirac equation with different potentials in 2D is presented.

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Note on the bundle geometry of field space, variational connections, the dressing field method, & presymplectic structures of gauge theories over bounded regions

In this note, we consider how the bundle geometry of field space interplays with the covariant phase space methods so as to allow to write results of some generality on the presymplectic structure of invariant gauge theories coupled to matter. We obtain in particular the generic form of Noether charges associated with field-independent and field-dependent gauge parameters, as well as their Poisson bracket. We also provide the general field-dependent gauge transformations of the presymplectic potential and 2-form, which clearly highlight the problem posed by boundaries in generic situations. We then conduct a comparative analysis of two strategies recently considered to evade the boundary problem and associate a modified symplectic structure to a gauge theory over a bounded regions: namely the use of edge modes on the one hand, and of variational connections on the other. To do so, we first try to give the clearest geometric account of both, showing in particular that edge modes are a special case of differential geometric tool of gauge symmetry reduction known as the "dressing field method". Applications to Yang-Mills theory and General Relativity reproduce or generalise several results of the recent literature.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dirac lines and loop at the Fermi level in the Time-Reversal Symmetry Breaking Superconductor LaNiGa$_2$

Jackson R. Badger, Yundi Quan, Matthew C. Staab, Shuntaro Sumita, Antonio Rossi, Kasey P. Devlin, Kelly Neubauer, Daniel S. Shulman, James C. Fettinger, Peter Klavins, Susan M. Kauzlarich, Dai Aoki, Inna M. Vishik, Warren E. Pickett, Valentin Taufour. Unconventional superconductors have Cooper pairs with lower symmetries than in conventional superconductors....
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum Newton's method for solving system of nonlinear algebraic equations

While quantum computing provides an exponential advantage in solving system of linear equations, there is little work to solve system of nonlinear equations with quantum computing. We propose quantum Newton's method (QNM) for solving $N$-dimensional system of nonlinear equations based on Newton's method. In QNM, we solve the system of linear equations in each iteration of Newton's method with quantum linear system solver. We use a specific quantum data structure and $l_{\infty}$ tomography with sample error $\epsilon_s$ to implement the classical-quantum data conversion process between the two iterations of QNM, thereby constructing the whole process of QNM. The complexity of QNM in each iteration is $O(\log^4N/\epsilon_s^2)$. Through numerical simulation, we find that when $\epsilon_s>>1/\sqrt{N}$, QNM is still effective, so the complexity of QNM is sublinear with $N$, which provides quantum advantage compared with the optimal classical algorithm.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Mean square stability of stochastic theta method for stochastic differential equations driven by fractional Brownian motion

In this paper, we study the mean-square stability of the solution and its stochastic theta scheme for the following stochastic differential equations drive by fractional Brownian motion with Hurst parameter $H\in (\frac 12,1)$: $$ dX(t)=f(t,X(t))dt+g(t,X(t))dB^{H}(t). $$ Firstly, we consider the special case when $f(t,X)=-\lambda\kappa t^{\kappa-1}X$ and $g(t,X)=\mu X$. The solution is explicit and is mean-square stable when $\kappa\geq 2H$. It is proved that if the parameter $2H\leq\kappa\le 3/2$ and $\frac{\sqrt{3/2}\cdot e}{\sqrt{3/2}\cdot e+1} (\approx 0.77)\leq \theta\leq 1$ or $\kappa>3/2$ and $1/2<\theta\le 1$, the stochastic theta method reproduces the mean-square stability; and that if $0<\theta<\frac 12$, the numerical method does not preserve this stability unconditionally. Secondly, we study the stability of the solution and its stochastic theta scheme for nonlinear equations. Due to the presence of long memory, even the problem of stability in the mean square sense of the solution has not been well studied since the conventional techniques powerful for stochastic differential equations driven by Brownian motion are no longer applicable. Let alone the stability of numerical schemes. We need to develop a completely new set of techniques to deal with this difficulty. Numerical examples are carried out to illustrate our theoretical results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Weak Dual Pairs in Dirac-Jacobi Geometry

Adopting the omni-Lie algebroid approach to Dirac-Jacobi structures, we propose and investigate a notion of weak dual pairs in Dirac-Jacobi geometry. Their main motivating examples arise from the theory of multiplicative precontact structures on Lie groupoids. Among other properties of weak dual pairs, we prove two main results. 1) We show that the property of fitting in a weak dual pair defines an equivalence relation for Dirac-Jacobi manifolds. So, in particular, we get the existence of self-dual pairs and this immediately leads to an alternative proof of the normal form theorem around Dirac-Jacobi transversals. 2) We prove the characteristic leaf correspondence theorem for weak dual pairs paralleling and extending analogous results for symplectic and contact dual pairs. Moreover, the same ideas of this proof apply to get a presymplectic leaf correspondence for weak dual pairs in Dirac geometry (not yet present in literature).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A monotone discretization for integral fractional Laplacian on bounded Lipschitz domains: Pointwise error estimates under Hölder regularity

We propose a monotone discretization for the integral fractional Laplace equation on bounded Lipschitz domains with the homogenous Dirichlet boundary condition. The method is inspired by a quadrature-based finite difference method of Huang and Oberman, but is defined on unstructured grids in arbitrary dimensions with a more flexible domain for approximating singular integral. The scale of the singular integral domain not only depends on the local grid size, but also on the distance to the boundary, since the Hölder coefficient of the solution deteriorates as it approaches the boundary. By using a discrete barrier function that also reflects the distance to the boundary, we show optimal pointwise convergence rates in terms of the Hölder regularity of the data on both quasi-uniform and graded grids. Several numerical examples are provided to illustrate the sharpness of the theoretical results.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Improving the Deconvolution of Spectrum at Finite Temperature via Neural Network

In the study of condensed matter physics, spectral information plays an important role for understand the mechanism of materials. However, it is difficult to obtain the spectrum directly through experiments or simulation. For example, the spectral information deconvoluted by scanning tunneling spectroscopy suffers from the temperature broadening effect, which is ill-posed and makes the deconvolution result unstable. To solve this problem, the core idea of existing methods, such as the maximum entropy method, tends to select appropriate regularization to suppress unstable oscillations. However, the choice of regularization is difficult, and the oscillation has not been completely eliminated. We think non-uniform sampling is the core improvement direction, combined with stochastic optimization and deep learning, we introduce a neural network based discretization scheme to solve the deconvolution problem. Due to the neural network can represent any piece-wise linear function, our method replace the target spectrum by network and can find a better approximation solution through optimization accurate and efficient. Experiments on theoretical datasets about superconductors demonstrate that the gap is estimated to be more accurate and oscillating less, plugin real experimental data, our approach can get clearer results for material analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Convergence analysis of an operator-compressed multiscale finite element method for Schrödinger equations with multiscale potentials

In this paper, we analyze the convergence of the operator-compressed multiscale finite element method (OC MsFEM) for Schrödinger equations with general multiscale potentials in the semiclassical regime. In the OC MsFEM the multiscale basis functions are constructed by solving a constrained energy minimization. Under a mild assumption on the mesh size $H$, we prove the exponential decay of the multiscale basis functions so that localized multiscale basis functions can be constructed, which achieve the same accuracy as the global ones if the oversampling size $m = O(\log(1/H))$. We prove the first-order convergence in the energy norm and second-order convergence in the $L^2$ norm for the OC MsFEM and super convergence rates can be obtained if the solution possesses sufficiently high regularity. By analysing the regularity of the solution, we also derive the dependence of the error estimates on the small parameters of the Schrödinger equation. We find that the OC MsFEM outperforms the finite element method (FEM) due to the super convergence behavior for high-regularity solutions and weaker dependence on the small parameters for low-regularity solutions in the presence of the multiscale potential. Finally, we present numerical results to demonstrate the accuracy and robustness of the OC MsFEM.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dirac operators on foliations with invariant transverse measures

We extend the groundbreaking results of Gromov and Lawson on positive scalar curvature and the Dirac operator on complete Riemannian manifolds to Dirac operators defined along the leaves of foliations of non-compact complete Riemannian manifolds which admit invariant transverse measures. We prove a relative measured index theorem for pairs of such manifolds, foliations and operators, which are identified off compact subsets of the manifolds. We assume that the spectral projections of the leafwise operators for some interval $[0,\epsilon]$, $\epsilon > 0$, have finite dimensional images when paired with the invariant transverse measures. As a prime example, we show that if the zeroth order operators in the associated Bochner Identities are uniformly positive off compact subsets of the manifolds, then they satisfies the hypotheses of our relative measured index theorem. Using these results, we show that for a large collection of spin foliations, the space of positive scalar curvature metrics on each foliation has infinitely many path connected components.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Artificial neural network-based reduced-order modeling for turbulent wake of a finite wall-mounted square cylinder

This study presents an artificial neural network and proper orthogonal decomposition (POD)-based reduced-order model (ROM) of turbulent flow around a finite wall-mounted square cylinder. The proposed model is suitable for turbulent wake control applications because it can predict the dynamics of the main features of the flow field without computing Navier-Stokes equations. Long short-term memory neural network (LSTM NN) and bidirectional long short-term memory neural network (BLSTM NN) are used to predict the temporal evolution of the POD time coefficients at different planes along the height of the obstacle. The improved delayed detached-eddy simulation (IDDES) is performed to generate the training datasets. Transfer learning (TL) approach is utilized in the training process by using the weights of the LSTM/BLSTM NN that are used to predict the POD time coefficients of the planes at lower elevations to initialize the weights of the networks at higher elevations along the height of the obstacle. The use of TL results in a remarkable improvement in the capability of the LSTM/BLSTM NN prediction compared with the one when the network is initialized with random weights. BLSTM NN shows better results compared with LSTM NN in terms of training and prediction error, indicating that the BLSTM-POD model is more suitable to be used as a ROM for predicting the turbulent wake. Furthermore, the temporal behavior of the time coefficients is carefully examined using the phase space plots and Poincar$\acute{e}$ sections. The results of using different lengths of the prediction time window showed that the prediction error of the POD time coefficients increases as the prediction time window increases and the error increasing rate decreases with the ranking of the POD time coefficients.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Virtual element method for the system of time dependent nonlinear convection-diffusion-reaction equation

In this work, we have discretized a system of time-dependent nonlinear convection-diffusion-reaction equations with the virtual element method over the spatial domain and the Euler method for the temporal interval. For the nonlinear fully-discrete scheme, we prove the existence and uniqueness of the solution with Brouwer's fixed point theorem. To overcome the complexity of solving a nonlinear discrete system, we define an equivalent linear system of equations. A priori error estimate showing optimal order of convergence with respect to $H^1$ semi-norm was derived. Further, to solve the discrete system of equations, we propose an iteration method and a two-grid method. In the numerical section, the experimental results validate our theoretical estimates and point out the better performance of the two-grid method over the iteration method.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Fracton Topological Order at Finite Temperature

As new kinds of stabilizer code models, fracton models have been promising in realizing quantum memory or quantum hard drives. However, it has been shown that the fracton topological order of 3D fracton models occurs only at zero temperature. In this Letter, we show that higher dimensional fracton models can support a fracton topological order below a nonzero critical temperature $T_c$. Focusing on a typical 4D X-cube model, we show that there is a finite critical temperature $T_c$ by analyzing its free energy from duality. We also obtained the expectation value of the 't Hooft loops in the 4D X-cube model, which directly shows a confinement-deconfinement phase transition at finite temperature. This finite-temperature phase transition can be understood as spontaneously breaking the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ one-form subsystem symmetry. Moreover, we propose a new no-go theorem for finite-temperature quantum fracton topological order.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

High order direct parametrisation of invariant manifolds for model order reduction of finite element structures: application to large amplitude vibrations and uncovering of a folding point

This paper investigates model-order reduction methods for geometrically nonlinear structures. The parametrisation method of invariant manifolds is used and adapted to the case of mechanical systems expressed in the physical basis, so that the technique is directly applicable to problems discretised by the finite element method. Two nonlinear mappings, respectively related to displacement and velocity, are introduced, and the link between the two is made explicit at arbitrary order of expansion. The same development is performed on the reduced-order dynamics which is computed at generic order following the different styles of parametrisation. More specifically, three different styles are introduced and commented: the graph style, the complex normal form style and the real normal form style. These developments allow making better connections with earlier works using these parametrisation methods. The technique is then applied to three different examples. A clamped-clamped arch with increasing curvature is first used to show an example of a system with a softening behaviour turning to hardening at larger amplitudes, which can be replicated with a single mode reduction. Secondly, the case of a cantilever beam is investigated. It is shown that the invariant manifold of the first mode shows a folding point at large amplitudes which is not connected to an internal resonance. This exemplifies the failure of the graph style due to the folding point, whereas the normal form style is able to pass over the folding. Finally, A MEMS micromirror undergoing large rotations is used to show the importance of using high-order expansions on an industrial example.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Scheduling in Parallel Finite Buffer Systems: Optimal Decisions under Delayed Feedback

Scheduling decisions in parallel queuing systems arise as a fundamental problem, underlying the dimensioning and operation of many computing and communication systems, such as job routing in data center clusters, multipath communication, and Big Data systems. In essence, the scheduler maps each arriving job to one of the possibly heterogeneous servers while aiming at an optimization goal such as load balancing, low average delay or low loss rate. One main difficulty in finding optimal scheduling decisions here is that the scheduler only partially observes the impact of its decisions, e.g., through the delayed acknowledgements of the served jobs. In this paper, we provide a partially observable (PO) model that captures the scheduling decisions in parallel queuing systems under limited information of delayed acknowledgements. We present a simulation model for this PO system to find a near-optimal scheduling policy in real-time using a scalable Monte Carlo tree search algorithm. We numerically show that the resulting policy outperforms other limited information scheduling strategies such as variants of Join-the-Most-Observations and has comparable performance to full information strategies like: Join-the-Shortest-Queue, Join-the- Shortest-Queue(d) and Shortest-Expected-Delay. Finally, we show how our approach can optimise the real-time parallel processing by using network data provided by Kaggle.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quark Number Fluctuations at Finite Temperature and Finite Chemical Potential via the Dyson-Schwinger Equation Approach

We investigate the quark number fluctuations up to the fourth order in the matter composed of two light flavor quarks with isospin symmetry and at finite temperature and finite chemical potential using the Dyson-Schwinger equation approach of QCD. In order to solve the quark gap equation, we approximate the dressed quark-gluon vertex with the bare one and adopt both the Marris-Tandy (MT) model and the infrared constant (Qin-Chang) model for the dressed gluon propagator. Our results indicate that the second, third, and forth order fluctuations of net quark number all diverge at the critical end point (CEP). Around the CEP, the second order fluctuation possesses obvious pump while the third and fourth order ones exhibit distinct wiggles between positive and negative. For the MT model and the Qin-Chang model, we give the pseudo-critical temperature at zero quark chemical potential as $T_{c}=146$ MeV and $150$ MeV, and locate the CEP at $({\mu_{E}^{q}}, {T_{E}^{}}) = (120, 124)$ MeV and $(124,129)$ MeV, respectively. In addition, our results manifest that the fluctuations are insensitive to the details of the model, but the location of the CEP shifts to low chemical potential and high temperature as the confinement length scale increases.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Green-Kubo formula for Boltzmann and Fermi-Dirac statistics

Shear viscosity of nuclear matter is extracted via the Green-Kubo formula and the Gaussian thermostated SLLOD algorithm (the shear rate method) in a periodic box by using an improved quantum molecular dynamic (ImQMD) model without mean field, also it is calculated by a Boltzmann-type equation. Here a new form of the Green-Kubo formula is put forward in the present work. For classical limit at nuclear matter densities of $0.4\rho_{0}$ and $1.0\rho_{0}$, shear viscosity by the traditional and new form of the Green-Kubo formula as well as the SLLOD algorithm are coincident with each other. However, for non-classical limit, shear viscosity by the traditional form of the Green-Kubo formula is higher than those obtained by the new form of the Green-Kubo formula as well as the SLLOD algorithm especially in low temperature region. In addition, shear viscosity from the Boltzmann-type equation is found to be less than that by the Green-Kubo method or the SLLOD algorithm for both classical and non-classical limits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Transfer Matrix Method and The Theory of Finite Periodic Systems. From Heterostructures to Superlattices

Long-period systems and superlattices, with additional periodicity, have new effects on the energy spectrum and wave functions. Most of the theoretical approaches adjust theories that are acceptable for systems with a large number of unit-cells $n$, but questionable for small $n$. Lately, a theory of finite periodic systems based entirely on transfer matrices and their mathematical and physical properties, valid for any number of propagation modes, any $n$, and arbitrary potential profile or refractive indices, was developed. In this review, we focus on this approach where finiteness is an essential condition. We also comment on the widely used hybrid approach that combines transfer matrices with Floquet's theorem and shows that Floquet's theorem implies transfer matrices of the compact subgroup. We review the transfer matrix definitions, symmetry properties, group representations, and relations with the scattering amplitudes. We summarize the derivation of the recurrence relation of matrix polynomials, which in the scalar limit are the Chebyshev polynomials, the analytical formulas for resonant states, energy eigenvalues, eigenfunctions, parity symmetries, and discrete dispersion relations, for superlattices with different confinement characteristics. We review two high-resolution experiments using superlattices: tunneling time in photonic band-gap and optical response of blue-emitting diodes and show extremely accurate theoretical predictions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning for Finite-Horizon Restless Multi-Armed Multi-Action Bandits

We study a finite-horizon restless multi-armed bandit problem with multiple actions, dubbed R(MA)^2B. The state of each arm evolves according to a controlled Markov decision process (MDP), and the reward of pulling an arm depends on both the current state of the corresponding MDP and the action taken. The goal is to sequentially choose actions for arms so as to maximize the expected value of the cumulative rewards collected. Since finding the optimal policy is typically intractable, we propose a computationally appealing index policy which we call Occupancy-Measured-Reward Index Policy. Our policy is well-defined even if the underlying MDPs are not indexable. We prove that it is asymptotically optimal when the activation budget and number of arms are scaled up, while keeping their ratio as a constant. For the case when the system parameters are unknown, we develop a learning algorithm. Our learning algorithm uses the principle of optimism in the face of uncertainty and further uses a generative model in order to fully exploit the structure of Occupancy-Measured-Reward Index Policy. We call it the R(MA)^2B-UCB algorithm. As compared with the existing algorithms, R(MA)^2B-UCB performs close to an offline optimum policy, and also achieves a sub-linear regret with a low computational complexity. Experimental results show that R(MA)^2B-UCB outperforms the existing algorithms in both regret and run time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Interference Transport in two-dimensional Semi-Dirac Semimetals

Semi-Dirac semimetals have received enthusiastic research both theoretically and experimentally in the recent years. Due to the anisotropic dispersion, its physical properties are highly direction-dependent. In this work we employ the Feynman diagrammatic perturbation theory to study the transport properties in quantum diffusive regime. The magneto-conductivity with quantum interference corrections is derived, which demonstrate the weak localization effect in the semi-Dirac semimetal. Furthermore, the origin of anomalous Hall conductivity is also clarified, where both the intrinsic and side-jump contributions vanish and only the skew-scattering gives rise to non-zero transverse conductivity. The conductance fluctuations in both mesoscopic and quantum diffusive regimes are investigated in detail. Our work provides theoretical predictions for transport experiments, which can be examined by conductivity measurements at sufficiently low temperature.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Flow equation approach to singular stochastic PDEs

We prove universality of a macroscopic behavior of solutions of a large class of semi-linear parabolic SPDEs on $\mathbb{R}_+\times\mathbb{T}$ with fractional Laplacian $(-\Delta)^{\sigma/2}$, additive noise and polynomial non-linearity, where $\mathbb{T}$ is the $d$-dimensional torus. We consider the weakly non-linear regime and not necessarily Gaussian noises which are stationary, centered, sufficiently regular and satisfy some integrability and mixing conditions. We prove that the macroscopic scaling limit exists and has a universal law characterized by parameters of the relevant perturbations of the linear equation. We develop a new solution theory for singular SPDEs of the above-mentioned form using the Wilsonian renormalization group theory and the Polchinski flow equation. In the case of $d=4$ and the cubic non-linearity our analysis covers the whole sub-critical regime $\sigma>2$. Our technique avoids completely all the algebraic and combinatorial problems arising in different approaches.
MATHEMATICS

