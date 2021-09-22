CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On hyperholomorphic Bergman type spaces in domains of $\mathbb C^2$

By José Oscar González-Cervantes, Juan Bory-Reyes
Quaternionic analysis is regarded as a broadly accepted branch of classical analysis referring to many different types of extensions of the Cauchy-Riemann equations to the quaternion skew field $\mathbb H$. In this work we deals with a well-known $(\theta, u)-$hyperholomorphic $\mathbb H-$valued functions class related to elements of the kernel...

