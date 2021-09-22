CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Efficient Partial Rewind of Polar Codes' Successive Cancellation-based Decoders for Re-decoding Attempts

By Mohammad Rowshan, Emanuele Viterbo
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Successive cancellation (SC) process is an essential component of various decoding algorithms used for polar codes and their variants. Rewinding this process seems trivial if we have access to all intermediate log-likelihood ratios (LLRs) and partial sums. However, as the block length increases, retaining all of the intermediate information becomes inefficient and impractical. Rewinding the SC process in a memory-efficient way is a problem that we address in this paper. We first explore the properties of the SC process based on the binary representation of the bit indices by introducing a new operator used for grouping the bit indices. This special grouping helps us in finding the closest bit index to the target index for rewinding. We also analytically prove that this approach gives access to the untouched intermediate information stored in the memory which is essential in resuming the SC process. Then, we adapt the proposed approach to multiple rewinds and apply it on SC-flip decoding and shifted-pruning based list decoding. The numerical evaluation of the proposed solution shows a significant reduction of >=50% in the complexity of the additional decoding attempts at medium and high SNR regimes for SC-flip decoding and less for shifted-pruning based list decoding.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Decoding the Entanglement Structure of Monitored Quantum Circuits

Given an output wavefunction of a monitored quantum circuit consisting of both unitary gates and projective measurements, we ask whether two complementary subsystems are entangled or not. For Clifford circuits, we find that this question can be mapped to a certain classical error-correction problem where various entanglement measures can be explicitly computed from the recoverability. The dual classical code is constructed from spacetime patterns of out-of-time ordered correlation functions among local operators and measured Pauli operators in the past, suggesting that the volume-law entanglement in a monitored circuit emerges from quantum information scrambling, namely the growth of local operators. We also present a method of verifying quantum entanglement by providing a simple deterministic entanglement distillation algorithm, which can be interpreted as decoding of the dual classical code. Discussions on coding properties of a monitored Clifford circuit, including explicit constructions of logical and stabilizer operators, are also presented. Applications of our framework to various physical questions, including non-Clifford systems, are discussed as well. Namely, we argue that the entanglement structure of a monitored quantum circuit in the volume-law phase is largely independent of the initial states and past measurement outcomes except recent ones, due to the decoupling phenomena from scrambling dynamics, up to a certain polynomial length scale which can be identified as the code distance of the circuit. We also derive a general relation between the code distance and the sub-leading contribution to the volume-law entanglement entropy. Applications of these results to black hole physics are discussed as well.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Chip Can Decode Any Type of Data Sent Across a Network

New chip eliminates the need for specific decoding hardware, could boost efficiency of gaming systems, 5G networks, the internet of things, and more. Every piece of data that travels over the internet — from paragraphs in an email to 3D graphics in a virtual reality environment — can be altered by the noise it encounters along the way, such as electromagnetic interference from a microwave or Bluetooth device. The data are coded so that when they arrive at their destination, a decoding algorithm can undo the negative effects of that noise and retrieve the original data.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar#Decoding#Rewind#Solution#Information Theory#Sc
arxiv.org

Encoding and Decoding with Partitioned Complementary Sequences for Low-PAPR OFDM

In this study, we propose partitioned complementary sequences (CSs) where the gaps between the clusters encode information bits to achieve low peak-to-average-power ratio (PAPR) orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) symbols. We show that the partitioning rule without losing the feature of being a CS coincides with the non-squashing partitions of a positive integer and leads to a symmetric separation of clusters. We analytically derive the number of partitioned CSs for given bandwidth and a minimum distance constraint and obtain the corresponding recursive methods for enumerating the values of separations. We show that partitioning can increase the spectral efficiency (SE) without changing the alphabet of the nonzero elements of the CS, i.e., standard CSs relying on Reed-Muller (RM) code. We also develop an encoder for partitioned CSs and a maximum-likelihood-based recursive decoder for additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) and fading channels. Our results indicate that the partitioned CSs under a minimum distance constraint can perform similar to the standard CSs in terms of average block error rate (BLER) and provide a higher SE at the expense of a limited signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) loss.
COMPUTERS
weareteachers.com

Use Our Free Decoding Strategies Poster To Help Nurture Independent Readers

Give students several options to try when they are stuck on a word. In order for students to become confident, fluent readers, they need to be able to decode unfamiliar words when they come across them. And depending on the word, they benefit from having a variety of strategies to help. That’s why, together with our friends at EVERFI, we’ve created a free decoding strategies poster to hang in your classroom.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Non-autoregressive Transformer with Unified Bidirectional Decoder for Automatic Speech Recognition

Non-autoregressive (NAR) transformer models have been studied intensively in automatic speech recognition (ASR), and a substantial part of NAR transformer models is to use the casual mask to limit token dependencies. However, the casual mask is designed for the left-to-right decoding process of the non-parallel autoregressive (AR) transformer, which is inappropriate for the parallel NAR transformer since it ignores the right-to-left contexts. Some models are proposed to utilize right-to-left contexts with an extra decoder, but these methods increase the model complexity. To tackle the above problems, we propose a new non-autoregressive transformer with a unified bidirectional decoder (NAT-UBD), which can simultaneously utilize left-to-right and right-to-left contexts. However, direct use of bidirectional contexts will cause information leakage, which means the decoder output can be affected by the character information from the input of the same position. To avoid information leakage, we propose a novel attention mask and modify vanilla queries, keys, and values matrices for NAT-UBD. Experimental results verify that NAT-UBD can achieve character error rates (CERs) of 5.0%/5.5% on the Aishell1 dev/test sets, outperforming all previous NAR transformer models. Moreover, NAT-UBD can run 49.8x faster than the AR transformer baseline when decoding in a single step.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Missing text on 4,500-year-old cuneiform tablets can be decoded by a deep-learning AI that works like autosuggestions on a smartphone

An artificial-intelligence program is able to predict missing words from cuneiform tablets that are up to 4,500 years old with stunning accuracy. The tablets include information about Mesopotamia from between 2500 BC and 100 AD, but missing text has hindered scientists' abilities to uncover the secrets of the ancient civilization.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
IFLScience

Human Whistling Languages May Help Us Decode Dolphin Communication

Scientists have spent decades attempting to communicate with dolphins, and researchers believe they may have identified a suitable model for deciphering the cetaceans’ high-pitched calls. In a new study published in Frontiers in Psychology, they explain how whistled human languages may share certain fundamental attributes with dolphin signals, and that studying the two side-by-side could yield valuable insights into how dolphins communicate.
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Decoding birds’ brain signals into syllables of song

Newswise — Researchers can predict what syllables a bird will sing—and when it will sing them—by reading electrical signals in its brain, reports a new study from the University of California San Diego. Having the ability to predict a bird’s vocal behavior from its brain activity is an early step...
SAN DIEGO, CA
arxiv.org

Beamforming Design for IRS-aided Decode-and-Forward Relay Wireless Network

As a low-cost and low-power-consumption passive reflector, intelligent reflecting surface (IRS) can make a significant rate improvement by building a programmable wireless environment. To improve the rate performance and coverage range of wireless networks, an IRS-aided decode-and-forward (DF) relay network is proposed with multiple antennas at relay station (RS). To achieve a high rate, an alternately iterative structure (AIS) of maximizing receive power (Max-RP) at RS is proposed to jointly optimize the beamforming vectors at RS and phase shifts at IRS. Considering its high-complexity, two low-complexity Max-RP schemes of null-space projection (NSP) plus maximum ratio combining (MRC) and IRS element selection (IRSES) plus MRC are presented to reduce this complexity, respectively. For the former, NSP is used to separate the reflected signal from IRS and the direct transmitted signal from source and MRC is adopted to combine the two signals at RS. For the latter, the basic concept of IRSES is as follows: IRS is partitioned into M subsets of elements and adjusting the phases of all elements per subset make all reflected signals and the direct signal from source phase alignment (PA) at the corresponding antenna of relay. Simulation results show that the proposed three methods perform much better than the existing network with single-antenna relay in terms of rate performance. In particular, a 85% rate gain over existing scheme is achieved in the high signal-to-noise ratio region.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Detect and Perturb: Neutral Rewriting of Biased and Sensitive Text via Gradient-based Decoding

Written language carries explicit and implicit biases that can distract from meaningful signals. For example, letters of reference may describe male and female candidates differently, or their writing style may indirectly reveal demographic characteristics. At best, such biases distract from the meaningful content of the text; at worst they can lead to unfair outcomes. We investigate the challenge of re-generating input sentences to 'neutralize' sensitive attributes while maintaining the semantic meaning of the original text (e.g. is the candidate qualified?). We propose a gradient-based rewriting framework, Detect and Perturb to Neutralize (DEPEN), that first detects sensitive components and masks them for regeneration, then perturbs the generation model at decoding time under a neutralizing constraint that pushes the (predicted) distribution of sensitive attributes towards a uniform distribution. Our experiments in two different scenarios show that DEPEN can regenerate fluent alternatives that are neutral in the sensitive attribute while maintaining the semantics of other attributes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dense Coding with Locality Restriction for Decoder: Quantum Encoders vs. Super-Quantum Encoders

We investigate dense coding by imposing various locality restrictions to our decoder by employing the resource theory of asymmetry framework. In this task, the sender Alice and the receiver Bob share an entangled state. She encodes the classical information into it using a symmetric preserving encoder and sends the encoded state to Bob through a noiseless quantum channel. The decoder is limited to a measurement to satisfy a certain locality condition on the bipartite system composed of the receiving system and the preshared entanglement half. Our contributions are summarized as follows: First, we derive an achievable transmission rate for this task dependently of conditions of encoder and decoder. Surprisingly, we show that the obtained rate cannot be improved even when the decoder is relaxed to local measurements, two-way LOCCs, separable measurements, or partial transpose positive (PPT) measurements for the bipartite system. Moreover, depending on the class of allowed measurements with a locality condition, we relax the class of encoding operations to super-quantum encoders in the framework of general probability theory (GPT). That is, when our decoder is restricted to a separable measurement, theoretically, a positive operation is allowed as an encoding operation. Surprisingly, even under this type of super-quantum relaxation, the transmission rate cannot be improved. This fact highlights the universal validity of our analysis beyond quantum theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Punctured Large Distance Codes, and Many Reed-Solomon Codes, Achieve List-Decoding Capacity

We prove the existence of Reed-Solomon codes of any desired rate $R \in (0,1)$ that are combinatorially list-decodable up to a radius approaching $1-R$, which is the information-theoretic limit. This is established by starting with the full-length $[q,k]_q$ Reed-Solomon code over a field $\mathbb F_q$ that is polynomially larger than the desired dimension $k$, and "puncturing" it by including $k/R$ randomly chosen codeword positions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

TEMGNet: Deep Transformer-based Decoding of Upperlimb sEMG for Hand Gestures Recognition

There has been a surge of recent interest in Machine Learning (ML), particularly Deep Neural Network (DNN)-based models, to decode muscle activities from surface Electromyography (sEMG) signals for myoelectric control of neurorobotic systems. DNN-based models, however, require large training sets and, typically, have high structural complexity, i.e., they depend on a large number of trainable parameters. To address these issues, we developed a framework based on the Transformer architecture for processing sEMG signals. We propose a novel Vision Transformer (ViT)-based neural network architecture (referred to as the TEMGNet) to classify and recognize upperlimb hand gestures from sEMG to be used for myocontrol of prostheses. The proposed TEMGNet architecture is trained with a small dataset without the need for pre-training or fine-tuning. To evaluate the efficacy, following the-recent literature, the second subset (exercise B) of the NinaPro DB2 dataset was utilized, where the proposed TEMGNet framework achieved a recognition accuracy of 82.93% and 82.05% for window sizes of 300ms and 200ms, respectively, outperforming its state-of-the-art counterparts. Moreover, the proposed TEMGNet framework is superior in terms of structural capacity while having seven times fewer trainable parameters. These characteristics and the high performance make DNN-based models promising approaches for myoelectric control of neurorobots.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Theory of Rashba coupling mediated superconductivity in incipient ferroelectrics

Experimental evidence suggest that superconductivity in SrTiO$_3$ is mediated by a soft transverse ferroelectric mode which, according to conventional theories, has negligible coupling with electrons. A phenomenological Rashba type coupling has been proposed on symmetry arguments but a microscopic derivation is lacking. Here we fill this gap and obtain a linear coupling directly from a minimal model of the electronic structure. We find that the effective electron-electron pairing interaction has a strong momentum dependence. This yields an unusual situation in which the leading s-wave channel is followed by a sub-leading triplet channel which shows a stronger pairing instability than the singlet d-wave state. The bare Rashba coupling constant is estimated for the lowest band of doped SrTiO$_3$ with the aid of first-principles computations and found to be much larger than previously thought. We argue that although for a uniform system the BCS coupling $\lambda$ is small, it can produce the right order of magnitude for $T_c$ in the presence of structural inhomogeneities.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Damping transition in an open generalized Aubry-André-Harper model

We study the damping dynamics of the single-particle correlation for an open system under aperiodic order, which is dominated by Lindblad master equation. In the absence of the aperiodic order, the Liouvillian superoperator can exhibit the non-Hermitian skin effect, which leads to unidirectional damping dynamics, dubbed as "chiral damping". Due to the non-Hermitian skin effect, the damping dynamics is boundary sensitive: the long-time damping of such open systems is algebraic under periodic boundary conditions but exponential under open boundary conditions. We reveal a dynamical phase transition with the inclusion of the hopping amplitude modulation. This phase transition is related with emergent non-Bloch anti-PT symmetry breaking, which only occurs under the open boundary condition. When the anti-PT symmetry is broken, the localization property of this system also changes, entering another type with different scaling rules. Furthermore, we propose a possible scheme with ultracold atoms in dissipative momentum lattice to realize and detect the damping dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic Behavior of Statistical Event Counting in Time: Independent and Correlated Measurements

We introduce an entropy analysis of time series, repeated measurements of statistical observables, based on an Eulerian homogeneous degree-one entropy function $\Phi(t,n)$ of time $t$ and number of events $n$. The duality of $\Phi$, in terms of conjugate variables $\eta=-\Phi'_t$ and $\mu=\Phi'_n$, yields an ``equation of state'' (EoS) in differential form that resembles the Gibbs-Duhem relation in classical thermodynamics: $t d\eta-n d\mu = 0$. For simple Poisson counting with rate $r$, $\eta=r(e^{\mu}-1)$. The conjugate variable $\eta$ is then identified as being equal to the Hamiltonian function in a Hamilton-Jacobi equation for $\Phi(t,n)$. Applying the same logic to the entropy function of time correlated events yields a Hamiltonian as the principal eigenvalue of a matrix. For time reversible case it is the sum of a symmetric Markovian part $\sqrt{\pi_i}q_{ij}/\sqrt{\pi_j}$ and the conjugate variables $\mu_i\delta_{ij}$. The eigenvector, as a posterior to the naive counting measure used as the prior, suggests a set of intrinsic characteristics of Markov states.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Superior Resistance Switching in Monolayer MoS2 Channel Based Gated Binary Resistive RAM via Gate-Bias Dependence and a Unique Forming Process

In this work, we unveil the effect of RS, induced by a current-voltage hysteresis cycles across CVD-grown monolayer MoS2 based gated RRAM, on its transistors electrical and reliability characteristics. A unique gate voltage dependence on the RS is identified which has a remarkable impact on the switching performance of MoS2 RRAM. RS behavior was found to be significantly dependent on the charge conduction in the channel. Moreover, we have shown a potential device forming event when MoS2 gated RRAMs were subjected to a steady-state electrical stress. Both hysteresis and steady state electrical stress were found to disturb the transistor action of these gated RRAMs, which in fact can be used as a signature of RS. Interestingly, current-voltage hysteresis resulted in unipolar RS, whereas steady-state electrical stress before RS measurement led to bipolar RS. Moreover, successive stress cycles of such an electrical stress leads to multiple resistance states, a behavior similar to synaptic properties like long-term potentiation and long-term depression, typically found in memristors. We find that charge transport mechanism dominant in the MoS2 FET in conjunction with steady-state stress induced device forming determine the extent of RS induced in these MoS2 based gated RRAMs. Finally on the basis of insights developed from the dependence on charge transport mechanism and steady-state stress induced forming of MoS2 channel, we propose a certain steady-state electrical stress condition which can be used as a forming process employed prior to use of MoS2 based binary RRAMs for improved switching performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Tuning of Silicon Nitride Micro Cavities by Controlled Nanolayer Deposition

Dmitry A. Kalashnikov, Gandhi Alagappan, Ting Hu, Nelson Lim, Victor Leong, Ching Eng Png, Leonid A. Krivitsky. Integration of single-photon emitters (SPEs) with resonant photonic structures is a promising approach for realizing compact and efficient single-photon sources for quantum communications, computing, and sensing. Efficient interaction between the SPE and the photonic cavity requires that the cavity's resonance matches the SPE emission line. Here we demonstrate a new method for tuning silicon nitride (Si3N4) microring cavities via controlled deposition of the cladding layers. Guided by numerical simulations, we deposit silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanolayers onto Si3N4 ridge structures in steps of 50 nm. We show tuning of the cavity resonance over a free spectral range (FSR) without degradation of the quality-factor (Q-factor) of the cavity. We then complement this method with localized laser heating for fine-tuning of the cavity. Finally, we verify that the cladding deposition does not alter the position of nanoparticles placed on the cavity, which suggests that our method can be useful for integrating SPEs with photonic structures.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy