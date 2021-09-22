CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Title:The Eisenstein and winding elements of modular symbols for odd square-free level

By Srilakshmi Krishnamoorthy
Abstract: We explicitly write down the Eisenstein elements inside the space of modular symbols for Eisenstein series with integer coefficients for the congruence subgroups $\Gamma_0(N)$ with $N$ odd square-free. We also compute the winding elements explicitly for these congruence subgroups. This gives an answer to a question of Merel in these cases. Our results are explicit versions of the Manin-Drinfeld Theorem [Thm. 6]. These results are the generalization of the paper [1] results to odd square-free level.

