A computer scientist's reconstruction of quantum theory

By Bas Westerbaan, John van de Wetering
 6 days ago

The rather unintuitive nature of quantum theory has led numerous people to develop sets of (physically motivated) principles that can be used to derive quantum mechanics from the ground up, in order to better understand where the structure of quantum systems comes from. From a computer scientist's perspective we would like to study quantum theory in a way that allows interesting transformations and compositions of systems and that also includes infinite-dimensional datatypes. Here we present such a compositional reconstruction of quantum theory that includes infinite-dimensional systems. This reconstruction is noteworthy for three reasons: it is only one of a few that includes no restrictions on the dimension of a system; it allows for both classical, quantum, and mixed systems; and it makes no a priori reference to the structure of the real (or complex) numbers. This last point is possible because we frame our results in the language of category theory, specifically the categorical framework of effectus theory.

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
Inhomogeneous quantum quenches in the sine-Gordon theory

We study inhomogeneous quantum quenches in the attractive regime of the sine-Gordon model. In our protocol, the system is prepared in an inhomogeneous initial state in finite volume by coupling the topological charge density operator to a Gaussian external field. After switching off the external field, the subsequent time evolution is governed by the homogeneous sine-Gordon Hamiltonian. Varying either the interaction strength of the sine-Gordon model or the amplitude of the external source field, an interesting transition is observed in the expectation value of the soliton density. This affects both the initial profile of the density and its time evolution, and can be summarised as a steep transition between behaviors reminiscent of the Klein-Gordon, and the free massive Dirac fermion theory with initial external fields of high enough magnitude. The transition in the initial state is also displayed by the classical sine-Gordon theory and hence can be understood by semi-classical considerations in terms of the presence of small amplitude field configurations and the appearance of soliton excitations, which are naturally associated with bosonic and fermionic excitations on the quantum level, respectively. Features of the quantum dynamics are also consistent with this correspondence and comparing them to the classical evolution of the density profile reveals that quantum effects become markedly pronounced during the time evolution. These results suggest a crossover between the dominance of bosonic and fermionic degrees of freedom whose precise identification is rather non-trivial. Nevertheless, their interplay is expected to influence the sine--Gordon dynamics in arbitrary inhomogeneous settings.
Toward Practical Quantum Embedding Simulation of Realistic Chemical Systems on Near-term Quantum Computers

Weitang Li, Zigeng Huang, Changsu Cao, Yifei Huang, Zhigang Shuai, Xiaoming Sun, Jinzhao Sun, Xiao Yuan, Dingshun Lv. Quantum computing has recently exhibited great potentials in predicting chemical properties for various applications in drug discovery, material design, and catalyst optimization. Progress has been made in simulating small molecules, such as LiH and hydrogen chains of up to 12 qubits, by using quantum algorithms such as variational quantum eigensolver (VQE). Yet, originating from limitations of the size and the fidelity of near-term quantum hardware, how to accurately simulate large realistic molecules remains a challenge. Here, integrating an adaptive energy sorting strategy and a classical computational method, the density matrix embedding theory, which effectively finds a shallower quantum circuit and reduces the problem size, respectively, we show a means to circumvent the limitations and demonstrate the potential toward solving real chemical problems. We numerically test the method for the hydrogenation reaction of C6H8 and the equilibrium geometry of the C18 molecule, with basis sets up to cc-pVDZ (at most 144 qubits). The simulation results show accuracies comparable to those of advanced quantum chemistry methods such as coupled-cluster or even full configuration interaction, while the number of qubits required is reduced by an order of magnitude (from 144 qubits to 16 qubits for the C18 molecule) compared to conventional VQE. Our work implies the possibility of solving industrial chemical problems on near-term quantum devices.
Paracausal deformations of Lorentzian metrics and Møller isomorphisms in algebraic quantum field theory

Given a pair of normally hyperbolic operators over (possibily different) globally hyperbolic spacetimes on a given smooth manifold, the existence of a geometric isomorphism, called {\em Møller operator}, between the space of solutions is studied. This is achieved by exploiting a new equivalence relation in the space of globally hyperbolic metrics, called {\em paracausal relation}. In particular, it is shown that the Møller operator associated to a pair of paracausally related metrics and normally hyperbolic operators also intertwines the respective causal propagators of the normally hyperbolic operators and it preserves the natural symplectic forms on the space of (smooth) initial data. Finally, the Møller map is lifted to a $*$-isomorphism between (generally off-shell) $CCR$-algebras. It is shown that the Wave Front set of a Hadamard bidistribution (and of a Hadamard state in particular) is preserved by the pull-back action of this $*$-isomorphism.
Quantum supremacy has been achieved by a more complex quantum computer

A quantum computer made by researchers in China has solved a calculation in 4.2 hours that would take a classical computer thousands of years. This demonstration of what the researchers call “quantum computational advantage” was made using six more qubits – quantum bits – than the computer used by the Google team that first demonstrated the feat in 2019.
Remarks on the effects of quantum corrections on moduli stabilization and de Sitter vacua in type IIB string theory

The rôle of string loop corrections on the existence of de Sitter vacua and the moduli stabilization problem is examined in the framework of type IIB effective models. The fundamental building blocks of the proposed model are a geometric configuration with a minimum of three intersecting D7 brane stacks and an equal number of Kähler moduli, as well as a novel Einstein-Hilbert term associated with higher derivative terms of the 10-dimensional effective action. It was shown in previous works that, within this context, loop corrections appear which induce novel logarithmic volume-dependent terms in the effective potential. Furthermore, when D-term contributions (associated with the universal abelian factors of the D7 brane stacks) are considered, and certain bounds on the parameter space are imposed, all Kähler moduli are stabilized and de Sitter vacua are supported. In the present work, extending the previous analysis, a comprehensive study of the additional effects of multiple non-perturbative terms in the superpotential is undertaken. In particular, the combined effects of the logarithmic loop corrections and two non-perturbative terms with exponential dependence on different Kähler moduli have been investigated in various compactification limits. The implications of a nilpotent field are also discussed. Due to the complicated form of effective potential, various approximations are employed to probe different regions of the parameter space. In the large volume limit, a generic simple form of the potential is achieved. It is shown that a variety of fluxes exist for large as well as moderate volume compactifications which are capable of defining a de Sitter space and stabilizing the moduli fields. Finally, the so obtained effective potential appears to be promising for cosmological applications.
Machine learning with quantum field theories

The precise equivalence between discretized Euclidean field theories and a certain class of probabilistic graphical models, namely the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, opens up the opportunity to investigate machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. In this contribution we will demonstrate, through the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the local Markov property and can therefore be recast as a Markov random field. We will then derive from the $\phi^{4}$ theory machine learning algorithms and neural networks which can be viewed as generalizations of conventional neural network architectures. Finally, we will conclude by presenting applications based on the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and target probability distributions.
Landauer's Principle in Qubit-Cavity Quantum Field Theory Interaction in Vaccum and Thermal States

Landauer's principle has seen a boom of interest in the last few years due to the growing interest in quantum information sciences. However, its relevance and validity in the contexts of quantum field theory (QFT) remain surprisingly unexplored. In this Letter, we consider Landauer's principle in qubit-cavity QFT interaction perturbatively, in which the initial state of the cavity QFT is chosen to be vacuum or thermal state. In the vacuum case, the QFT always absorbs heat and jumps to excited states. For the qubit at rest, its entropy decreases; whereas if the qubit accelerates, it may also gain energy and increases its entropy due to Unruh effect. For the thermal state, the QFT can both absorb and release heat, depending on its temperature and the initial state of the qubit, and the higher order perturbations can excite/de-excite the initial state to higher/lower state. Landauer's principle is valid in all the cases we consider. We hope that this study could pave a way for future explorations of Landauer's principle in QFT and gravity theories.
Quantum computer helps to design a better quantum computer

A quantum computer has been used to design an improved qubit that could power the next generation of smaller, higher-performance and more reliable quantum computers. Exploiting the ability of quantum processors to simulate the behaviour of quantum circuits that classical computers can’t could let us quickly develop prototypes. As classical...
Measurement-Based Quantum Computation

Measurement-based quantum computation is a framework of quantum computation, where entanglement is used as a resource and local measurements on qubits are used to drive the computation. It originates from the one-way quantum computer of Raussendorf and Briegel, who introduced the so-called cluster state as the underlying entangled resource state and showed that any quantum circuit could be executed by performing only local measurement on individual qubits. The randomness in the measurement outcomes can be dealt with by adapting future measurement axes so that computation is deterministic. Subsequent works have expanded the discussions of the measurement-based quantum computation to various subjects, including the quantification of entanglement for such a measurement-based scheme, the search for other resource states beyond cluster states and computational phases of matter. In addition, the measurement-based framework also provides useful connections to the emergence of time ordering, computational complexity and classical spin models, blind quantum computation, etc. and has given an alternative, resource-efficient approach to implement the original linear-optic quantum computation of Knill, Laflamme and Milburn. Cluster states and a few other resource states have been created experimentally in various physical systems and the measurement-based approach offers a potential alternative to the standard circuit approach to realize a practical quantum computer.
How quantum computing engineers are applying their tech to real-world issues

Quantum might be a popular industry buzzword, but it’s hard to imagine most applications ever really helping out regular users or small business owners. Conventional computer hardware isn’t growing anywhere near as fast as it used to before Moore’s Law got busted, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t just pile GPUs on top of other GPUs to build faster clusters.
Futuristic AI-Based Computing Devices: Physicists Simulate Artificial Brain Networks With New Quantum Materials

Pandemic lockdown forces a new perspective on designs for futuristic AI-based computing devices. Isaac Newton’s groundbreaking scientific productivity while isolated from the spread of bubonic plague is legendary. University of California San Diego physicists can now claim a stake in the annals of pandemic-driven science. A team of UC San...
Turning a Quantum Computer into a Time Crystal

Google’s Sycamore quantum processor can simulate an elusive quantum system called a discrete time crystal. Today’s quantum computers are far from ideal—they have only a few dozen quantum bits, and these “qubits” are noisy, prone to random errors that can’t be corrected. However, a team of researchers has now shown that such “noisy intermediate-scale quantum” (NISQ) devices can nevertheless be used to simulate a complex type of quantum behavior. They show theoretically that an NISQ device like Google’s Sycamore quantum computer can be used to simulate an object called a discrete time crystal, whose components undergo spontaneous collective oscillations [1]. In a separate paper the researchers collaborate with the Google team to put their approach into practice on Sycamore [2]. Another team has also recently reported a similar quantum simulation enacted using qubits of a different type [3].
Quantum computing is at an early stage. But investors are already getting excited

Quantum computers have captured the imagination of scientists for many decades, and now they are coming to the attention of deep-pocketed investors, too. According to market data analyst Pitchbook, this year has already seen $1.02 billion worth of private money funneled into the quantum computing industry -- more than the three previous years combined, even with still another few months to go in 2021.
Deep recurrent networks predicting the gap evolution in adiabatic quantum computing

One of the main challenges in quantum physics is predicting efficiently the dynamics of observables in many-body problems out of equilibrium. A particular example occurs in adiabatic quantum computing, where finding the structure of the instantaneous gap of the Hamiltonian is crucial in order to optimize the speed of the computation. Inspired by this challenge, in this work we explore the potential of deep learning for discovering a mapping from the parameters that fully identify a problem Hamiltonian to the full evolution of the gap during an adiabatic sweep applying different network architectures. Through this example, we find that a limiting factor for the learnability of the dynamics is the size of the input, that is, how the number of parameters needed to identify the Hamiltonian scales with the system size. We demonstrate that a long short-term memory network succeeds in predicting the gap when the parameter space scales linearly with system size. Remarkably, we show that once this architecture is combined with a convolutional neural network to deal with the spatial structure of the model, the gap evolution can even be predicted for system sizes larger than the ones seen by the neural network during training. This provides a significant speedup in comparison with the existing exact and approximate algorithms in calculating the gap.
Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

Researchers working in partnership with Google may have just used the tech giant's quantum computer to create a completely new phase of matter — a time crystal. With the ability to forever cycle between two states without ever losing energy, time crystals dodge one of the most important laws of physics — the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the disorder, or entropy, of an isolated system must always increase. These bizarre time crystals remain stable, resisting any dissolution into randomness, despite existing in a constant state of flux.
Almost half of life science professionals say their understanding of quantum computing is still “beginner level”

“Quantum computing promises to have an enormous impact on many industries, including life sciences. We are already seeing clear near-term applications and uses that can help to advance the industry,” said Celia Merzbacher, executive director at QED-C. “In the last year alone, quantum computing hardware and software advances have been made and access to technology via the cloud continues to improve. As a result, the barriers to entry in quantum computing for life sciences are lower and the number of collaborations are on the rise. This recent shift is seen in the survey results, where limited access to QC infrastructure as a barrier has decreased compared to a year ago.”
