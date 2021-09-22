CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ loses some, not all, of its power moving to screen | Movie review

By Mark Meszoros
Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dear Evan Hansen” is an emotionally powerful and highly entertaining stage musical, one telling a contemporary story of teen loneliness and suicide that folds in how social media can affect people both positively and negatively. In 2017, it won six Tony Awards, including those for best musical and Best Actor...

www.morningjournal.com

