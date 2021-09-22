Some Functional Formulae in the Gauss Sphere Problem
Let $N_{d,0}(\Sigma) = \# (\mathbb{Z}^d \cap \Sigma \mathbb{B}^d) = \# \{v \in \mathbb{Z}^d : |v| \leq \Sigma \}$ denote the lattice point counting function studied in the Gauss $d$-sphere problem. Using the "method of images (for the wave equation on $\mathbb{T}^3$)," amounting to the Poisson summation formula applied to radial functions, we study the iterated integrals \[N_{3,k+1}(\Sigma)=\int_0^\Sigma N_{3,k}(\sigma) \mathrm{d} \sigma.\] Each $N_{3,k}$ is interpretable as an element of $\dot{\mathscr{S}}'(\mathbb{R}^{\geq 0})$, the space of tempered distributions supported on the positive half-line, and we present, for each $k \in \mathbb{N}$, an infinite series of (Bessel/) trigonometric functions which is unconditionally summable in this space to $N_{3,k}$. The $k=0$ case is an analogue for the Gauss sphere problem of Hardy's formula for $N_{2,0}$, with the caveat that convergence occurs only in a weak topology. As an application, we give polynomially sharp large-$\Sigma$ asymptotics of $N_{3,k}(\Sigma)$ for $k\geq 1$.arxiv.org
Comments / 0