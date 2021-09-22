CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generalized T-product Tensor Bernstein Bounds

By Shih Yu Chang
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Since Kilmer et al. introduced the new multiplication method between two third-order tensors around 2008 and third-order tensors with such multiplication structure are also called as T-product tensors, T-product tensors have been applied to many fields in science and engineering, such as low-rank tensor approximation, signal processing, image feature extraction, machine learning, computer vision, and the multi-view clustering problem, etc. However, there are very few works dedicated to exploring the behavior of random T-product tensors. This work considers the problem about the tail behavior of the unitarily invariant norm for the summation of random symmetric T-product tensors. Majorization and antisymmetric Kronecker product tools are main techniques utilized to establish inequalities for unitarily norms of multivariate T-product tensors. The Laplace transform method is integrated with these inequalities for unitarily norms of multivariate T-product tensors to provide us with Bernstein Bounds estimation of Ky Fan $k$-norm for functions of the symmetric random T-product tensors summation.

