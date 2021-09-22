CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scale Efficiently: Insights from Pre-training and Fine-tuning Transformers

By Yi Tay, Mostafa Dehghani, Jinfeng Rao, William Fedus, Samira Abnar, Hyung Won Chung, Sharan Narang, Dani Yogatama, Ashish Vaswani, Donald Metzler
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Yi Tay, Mostafa Dehghani, Jinfeng Rao, William Fedus, Samira Abnar, Hyung Won Chung, Sharan Narang, Dani Yogatama, Ashish Vaswani, Donald Metzler. There remain many open questions pertaining to the scaling behaviour of Transformer architectures. These scaling decisions and findings can be critical, as training runs often come with an associated computational cost which have both financial and/or environmental impact. The goal of this paper is to present scaling insights from pretraining and finetuning Transformers. While Kaplan et al. presents a comprehensive study of the scaling behaviour of Transformer language models, the scope is only on the upstream (pretraining) loss. Therefore, it is still unclear if these set of findings transfer to downstream task within the context of the pretrain-finetune paradigm. The key findings of this paper are as follows: (1) we show that aside from only the model size, model shape matters for downstream fine-tuning, (2) scaling protocols operate differently at different compute regions, (3) widely adopted T5-base and T5-large sizes are Pareto-inefficient. To this end, we present improved scaling protocols whereby our redesigned models achieve similar downstream fine-tuning quality while having 50\% fewer parameters and training 40\% faster compared to the widely adopted T5-base model. We publicly release over 100 pretrained checkpoints of different T5 configurations to facilitate future research and analysis.

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

PnP-DETR: Towards Efficient Visual Analysis with Transformers

Recently, DETR pioneered the solution of vision tasks with transformers, it directly translates the image feature map into the object detection result. Though effective, translating the full feature map can be costly due to redundant computation on some area like the background. In this work, we encapsulate the idea of reducing spatial redundancy into a novel poll and pool (PnP) sampling module, with which we build an end-to-end PnP-DETR architecture that adaptively allocates its computation spatially to be more efficient. Concretely, the PnP module abstracts the image feature map into fine foreground object feature vectors and a small number of coarse background contextual feature vectors. The transformer models information interaction within the fine-coarse feature space and translates the features into the detection result. Moreover, the PnP-augmented model can instantly achieve various desired trade-offs between performance and computation with a single model by varying the sampled feature length, without requiring to train multiple models as existing methods. Thus it offers greater flexibility for deployment in diverse scenarios with varying computation constraint. We further validate the generalizability of the PnP module on panoptic segmentation and the recent transformer-based image recognition model ViT and show consistent efficiency gain. We believe our method makes a step for efficient visual analysis with transformers, wherein spatial redundancy is commonly observed. Code will be available at \url{this https URL}.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

LearnExperts Transforms Online Training Solutions Through AI, Raises $1.25M

Platform achieves rapid course creation, disrupting a booming learning technology market. LearnExperts, developers of a creator platform that achieves rapid course creation through artificial intelligence (AI), announced the close of its oversubscribed $1.25M seed round with participation from Sand Hill North, MaRS IAF, and Capital Angel, Maple Leaf Angel, and Georgian Angel networks, including six women investors.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Hybrid Transformer: Learning Global-local Context for Urban Sence Segmentation

Semantic segmentation of fine-resolution urban scene images plays a vital role in extensive practical applications, such as land cover mapping, urban change detection, environmental protection and economic assessment. Driven by rapid developments in deep learning technologies, convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have dominated the semantic segmentation task for many years. Convolutional neural networks adopt hierarchical feature representation and have strong local context extraction. However, the local property of the convolution layer limits the network from capturing global information that is crucial for improving fine-resolution image segmentation. Recently, Transformer comprise a hot topic in the computer vision domain. Vision Transformer demonstrates the great capability of global information modelling, boosting many vision tasks, such as image classification, object detection and especially semantic segmentation. In this paper, we propose an efficient hybrid Transformer (EHT) for semantic segmentation of urban scene images. EHT takes advantage of CNNs and Transformer, learning global-local context to strengthen the feature representation. Extensive experiments demonstrate that EHT has higher efficiency with competitive accuracy compared with state-of-the-art benchmark methods. Specifically, the proposed EHT achieves a 67.0% mIoU on the UAVid test set and outperforms other lightweight models significantly. The code will be available soon.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Robust and Efficient Multi-Scale Seasonal-Trend Decomposition

Many real-world time series exhibit multiple seasonality with different lengths. The removal of seasonal components is crucial in numerous applications of time series, including forecasting and anomaly detection. However, many seasonal-trend decomposition algorithms suffer from high computational cost and require a large amount of data when multiple seasonal components exist, especially when the periodic length is long. In this paper, we propose a general and efficient multi-scale seasonal-trend decomposition algorithm for time series with multiple seasonality. We first down-sample the original time series onto a lower resolution, and then convert it to a time series with single seasonality. Thus, existing seasonal-trend decomposition algorithms can be applied directly to obtain the rough estimates of trend and the seasonal component corresponding to the longer periodic length. By considering the relationship between different resolutions, we formulate the recovery of different components on the high resolution as an optimization problem, which is solved efficiently by our alternative direction multiplier method (ADMM) based algorithm. Our experimental results demonstrate the accurate decomposition results with significantly improved efficiency.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Semi-Supervised Wide-Angle Portraits Correction by Multi-Scale Transformer

We propose a semi-supervised network for wide-angle portraits correction. Wide-angle images often suffer from skew and distortion affected by perspective distortion, especially noticeable at the face regions. Previous deep learning based approaches require the ground-truth correction flow maps for the training guidance. However, such labels are expensive, which can only be obtained manually. In this work, we propose a semi-supervised scheme, which can consume unlabeled data in addition to the labeled data for improvements. Specifically, our semi-supervised scheme takes the advantages of the consistency mechanism, with several novel components such as direction and range consistency (DRC) and regression consistency (RC). Furthermore, our network, named as Multi-Scale Swin-Unet (MS-Unet), is built upon the multi-scale swin transformer block (MSTB), which can learn both local-scale and long-range semantic information effectively. In addition, we introduce a high-quality unlabeled dataset with rich scenarios for the training. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed method is superior over the state-of-the-art methods and other representative baselines.
ENTERTAINMENT
HackerNoon

Fast Fourier Transform: Scaling Multi-Point Evaluation

The Fast Fourier transform (FFT) is a key building block in many algorithms, including multiplication of large numbers and multiplication of polynomials. Fourier transforms also have important applications in signal processing, quantum mechanics, and other areas, and help make significant parts of the global economy happen. We'll talk about two different operations: multi-point polynomial evaluation (evaluating a degree) and its inverse, polynomial interpolation (given the evaluations of a degree.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the Language-specificity of Multilingual BERT and the Impact of Fine-tuning

Recent work has shown evidence that the knowledge acquired by multilingual BERT (mBERT) has two components: a language-specific and a language-neutral one. This paper analyses the relationship between them, in the context of fine-tuning on two tasks -- POS tagging and natural language inference -- which require the model to bring to bear different degrees of language-specific knowledge. Visualisations reveal that mBERT loses the ability to cluster representations by language after fine-tuning, a result that is supported by evidence from language identification experiments. However, further experiments on 'unlearning' language-specific representations using gradient reversal and iterative adversarial learning are shown not to add further improvement to the language-independent component over and above the effect of fine-tuning. The results presented here suggest that the process of fine-tuning causes a reorganisation of the model's limited representational capacity, enhancing language-independent representations at the expense of language-specific ones.
arxiv.org

PluGeN: Multi-Label Conditional Generation From Pre-Trained Models

Maciej Wołczyk, Magdalena Proszewska, Łukasz Maziarka, Maciej Zięba, Patryk Wielopolski, Rafał Kurczab, Marek Śmieja. Modern generative models achieve excellent quality in a variety of tasks including image or text generation and chemical molecule modeling. However, existing methods often lack the essential ability to generate examples with requested properties, such as the age of the person in the photo or the weight of the generated molecule. Incorporating such additional conditioning factors would require rebuilding the entire architecture and optimizing the parameters from scratch. Moreover, it is difficult to disentangle selected attributes so that to perform edits of only one attribute while leaving the others unchanged. To overcome these limitations we propose PluGeN (Plugin Generative Network), a simple yet effective generative technique that can be used as a plugin to pre-trained generative models. The idea behind our approach is to transform the entangled latent representation using a flow-based module into a multi-dimensional space where the values of each attribute are modeled as an independent one-dimensional distribution. In consequence, PluGeN can generate new samples with desired attributes as well as manipulate labeled attributes of existing examples. Due to the disentangling of the latent representation, we are even able to generate samples with rare or unseen combinations of attributes in the dataset, such as a young person with gray hair, men with make-up, or women with beards. We combined PluGeN with GAN and VAE models and applied it to conditional generation and manipulation of images and chemical molecule modeling. Experiments demonstrate that PluGeN preserves the quality of backbone models while adding the ability to control the values of labeled attributes.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Bringing real-time, fine-scale, subsurface quality control to 3D printing

3D printing is revolutionizing manufacturing by wasting much less material and energy than that by conventional machining and production line assembly. Now, researchers from Japan have made a discovery that will help companies reliably make even highly complex 3D-printed products. In a study recently published in Ultrasonics, researchers from Osaka...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Primer: Searching for Efficient Transformers for Language Modeling

Large Transformer models have been central to recent advances in natural language processing. The training and inference costs of these models, however, have grown rapidly and become prohibitively expensive. Here we aim to reduce the costs of Transformers by searching for a more efficient variant. Compared to previous approaches, our search is performed at a lower level, over the primitives that define a Transformer TensorFlow program. We identify an architecture, named Primer, that has a smaller training cost than the original Transformer and other variants for auto-regressive language modeling. Primer's improvements can be mostly attributed to two simple modifications: squaring ReLU activations and adding a depthwise convolution layer after each Q, K, and V projection in self-attention.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Advanced Techniques for Fine-tuning Transformers

Learn these advanced techniques and see how they can help improve results. Transformers — Hello and we’re meeting again. We have a date, aren’t we, RoBERTa?. If you have read and followed through with my earlier post on Transformers, can you rate the complexity of reading passages? that is great! That means most probably you are already familiar with the basics of a Transformer fine-tuning or training process. If you have not seen the post, you may visit the link below.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Should We Be Pre-training? An Argument for End-task Aware Training as an Alternative

Pre-training, where models are trained on an auxiliary objective with abundant data before being fine-tuned on data from the downstream task, is now the dominant paradigm in NLP. In general, the pre-training step relies on little to no direct knowledge of the task on which the model will be fine-tuned, even when the end-task is known in advance. Our work challenges this status-quo of end-task agnostic pre-training. First, on three different low-resource NLP tasks from two domains, we demonstrate that multi-tasking the end-task and auxiliary objectives results in significantly better downstream task performance than the widely-used task-agnostic continued pre-training paradigm of Gururangan et al. (2020). We next introduce an online meta-learning algorithm that learns a set of multi-task weights to better balance among our multiple auxiliary objectives, achieving further improvements on end task performance and data efficiency.
arxiv.org

MLIM: Vision-and-Language Model Pre-training with Masked Language and Image Modeling

Tarik Arici, Mehmet Saygin Seyfioglu, Tal Neiman, Yi Xu, Son Train, Trishul Chilimbi, Belinda Zeng, Ismail Tutar. Vision-and-Language Pre-training (VLP) improves model performance for downstream tasks that require image and text inputs. Current VLP approaches differ on (i) model architecture (especially image embedders), (ii) loss functions, and (iii) masking policies. Image embedders are either deep models like ResNet or linear projections that directly feed image-pixels into the transformer. Typically, in addition to the Masked Language Modeling (MLM) loss, alignment-based objectives are used for cross-modality interaction, and RoI feature regression and classification tasks for Masked Image-Region Modeling (MIRM). Both alignment and MIRM objectives mostly do not have ground truth. Alignment-based objectives require pairings of image and text and heuristic objective functions. MIRM relies on object detectors. Masking policies either do not take advantage of multi-modality or are strictly coupled with alignments generated by other models. In this paper, we present Masked Language and Image Modeling (MLIM) for VLP. MLIM uses two loss functions: Masked Language Modeling (MLM) loss and image reconstruction (RECON) loss. We propose Modality Aware Masking (MAM) to boost cross-modality interaction and take advantage of MLM and RECON losses that separately capture text and image reconstruction quality. Using MLM + RECON tasks coupled with MAM, we present a simplified VLP methodology and show that it has better downstream task performance on a proprietary e-commerce multi-modal dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Text Detoxification using Large Pre-trained Neural Models

David Dale, Anton Voronov, Daryna Dementieva, Varvara Logacheva, Olga Kozlova, Nikita Semenov, Alexander Panchenko. We present two novel unsupervised methods for eliminating toxicity in text. Our first method combines two recent ideas: (1) guidance of the generation process with small style-conditional language models and (2) use of paraphrasing models to perform style transfer. We use a well-performing paraphraser guided by style-trained language models to keep the text content and remove toxicity. Our second method uses BERT to replace toxic words with their non-offensive synonyms. We make the method more flexible by enabling BERT to replace mask tokens with a variable number of words. Finally, we present the first large-scale comparative study of style transfer models on the task of toxicity removal. We compare our models with a number of methods for style transfer. The models are evaluated in a reference-free way using a combination of unsupervised style transfer metrics. Both methods we suggest yield new SOTA results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

DS-Net++: Dynamic Weight Slicing for Efficient Inference in CNNs and Transformers

Dynamic networks have shown their promising capability in reducing theoretical computation complexity by adapting their architectures to the input during inference. However, their practical runtime usually lags behind the theoretical acceleration due to inefficient sparsity. Here, we explore a hardware-efficient dynamic inference regime, named dynamic weight slicing, which adaptively slice a part of network parameters for inputs with diverse difficulty levels, while keeping parameters stored statically and contiguously in hardware to prevent the extra burden of sparse computation. Based on this scheme, we present dynamic slimmable network (DS-Net) and dynamic slice-able network (DS-Net++) by input-dependently adjusting filter numbers of CNNs and multiple dimensions in both CNNs and transformers, respectively. To ensure sub-network generality and routing fairness, we propose a disentangled two-stage optimization scheme with training techniques such as in-place bootstrapping (IB), multi-view consistency (MvCo) and sandwich gate sparsification (SGS) to train supernet and gate separately. Extensive experiments on 4 datasets and 3 different network architectures demonstrate our method consistently outperforms state-of-the-art static and dynamic model compression methods by a large margin (up to 6.6%). Typically, DS-Net++ achieves 2-4x computation reduction and 1.62x real-world acceleration over MobileNet, ResNet-50 and Vision Transformer, with minimal accuracy drops (0.1-0.3%) on ImageNet. Code release: this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

ConvFiT: Conversational Fine-Tuning of Pretrained Language Models

Ivan Vulić, Pei-Hao Su, Sam Coope, Daniela Gerz, Paweł Budzianowski, Iñigo Casanueva, Nikola Mrkšić, Tsung-Hsien Wen. Transformer-based language models (LMs) pretrained on large text collections are proven to store a wealth of semantic knowledge. However, 1) they are not effective as sentence encoders when used off-the-shelf, and 2) thus typically lag behind conversationally pretrained (e.g., via response selection) encoders on conversational tasks such as intent detection (ID). In this work, we propose ConvFiT, a simple and efficient two-stage procedure which turns any pretrained LM into a universal conversational encoder (after Stage 1 ConvFiT-ing) and task-specialised sentence encoder (after Stage 2). We demonstrate that 1) full-blown conversational pretraining is not required, and that LMs can be quickly transformed into effective conversational encoders with much smaller amounts of unannotated data; 2) pretrained LMs can be fine-tuned into task-specialised sentence encoders, optimised for the fine-grained semantics of a particular task. Consequently, such specialised sentence encoders allow for treating ID as a simple semantic similarity task based on interpretable nearest neighbours retrieval. We validate the robustness and versatility of the ConvFiT framework with such similarity-based inference on the standard ID evaluation sets: ConvFiT-ed LMs achieve state-of-the-art ID performance across the board, with particular gains in the most challenging, few-shot setups.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Scalable and Efficient MoE Training for Multitask Multilingual Models

Young Jin Kim, Ammar Ahmad Awan, Alexandre Muzio, Andres Felipe Cruz Salinas, Liyang Lu, Amr Hendy, Samyam Rajbhandari, Yuxiong He, Hany Hassan Awadalla. The Mixture of Experts (MoE) models are an emerging class of sparsely activated deep learning models that have sublinear compute costs with respect to their parameters. In contrast with dense models, the sparse architecture of MoE offers opportunities for drastically growing model size with significant accuracy gain while consuming much lower compute budget. However, supporting large scale MoE training also has its own set of system and modeling challenges. To overcome the challenges and embrace the opportunities of MoE, we first develop a system capable of scaling MoE models efficiently to trillions of parameters. It combines multi-dimensional parallelism and heterogeneous memory technologies harmoniously with MoE to empower 8x larger models on the same hardware compared with existing work. Besides boosting system efficiency, we also present new training methods to improve MoE sample efficiency and leverage expert pruning strategy to improve inference time efficiency. By combining the efficient system and training methods, we are able to significantly scale up large multitask multilingual models for language generation which results in a great improvement in model accuracy. A model trained with 10 billion parameters on 50 languages can achieve state-of-the-art performance in Machine Translation (MT) and multilingual natural language generation tasks. The system support of efficient MoE training has been implemented and open-sourced with the DeepSpeed library.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

TrOCR: Transformer-based Optical Character Recognition with Pre-trained Models

Text recognition is a long-standing research problem for document digitalization. Existing approaches for text recognition are usually built based on CNN for image understanding and RNN for char-level text generation. In addition, another language model is usually needed to improve the overall accuracy as a post-processing step. In this paper, we propose an end-to-end text recognition approach with pre-trained image Transformer and text Transformer models, namely TrOCR, which leverages the Transformer architecture for both image understanding and wordpiece-level text generation. The TrOCR model is simple but effective, and can be pre-trained with large-scale synthetic data and fine-tuned with human-labeled datasets. Experiments show that the TrOCR model outperforms the current state-of-the-art models on both printed and handwritten text recognition tasks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

The key to value up device efficiency - smart and rugged design ready for AIoT transformation

You're probably already aware of the Internet of Things (IoT), but as more industries and businesses look for more power and connectivity, the last few years have seen the growth of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Covering the range of hyper-intelligent IoT platforms powered by Artificial Intelligence, AIoT devices will be the key towards taking our world to the next technological level.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Knowledge Distillation for Pre-trained Language Models

Knowledge distillation~(KD) has been proved effective for compressing large-scale pre-trained language models. However, existing methods conduct KD statically, e.g., the student model aligns its output distribution to that of a selected teacher model on the pre-defined training dataset. In this paper, we explore whether a dynamic knowledge distillation that empowers the student to adjust the learning procedure according to its competency, regarding the student performance and learning efficiency. We explore the dynamical adjustments on three aspects: teacher model adoption, data selection, and KD objective adaptation. Experimental results show that (1) proper selection of teacher model can boost the performance of student model; (2) conducting KD with 10% informative instances achieves comparable performance while greatly accelerates the training; (3) the student performance can be boosted by adjusting the supervision contribution of different alignment objective. We find dynamic knowledge distillation is promising and provide discussions on potential future directions towards more efficient KD methods. Our code is available at this https URL.
EDUCATION

