Rock Hill, SC

They tried to eat at a whites-only lunch counter in 1961. They were sentenced to a chain gang.

By Wenei Philimon, Special to USA TODAY
Oak Ridger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. – Mack Workman’s hands went numb. He held his breath. Fear gripped his chest. In front of him stood a dozen police officers. Workman, then 18, hadn’t told his parents what he was doing that day. That he and his friends had plans to break the law at one of the most popular restaurants in Rock Hill, South Carolina. That they would sit at the department store lunch counter reserved for white people and would not have their humanity refused.

www.oakridger.com

#Black People#Whites#Police Brutality#Segregation#Racial Injustice
