What’s Up 9/22/21

At 12:21 PM (PDT) on Wednesday of this week (September 22), Earth and Sun did their annual dance, and thus the year again registered one of its trademark moments. It is usually said that the Sun “passes over” the equator. However, since it is the earth that tilts and rotates and spins around the sun, it might be more apropos to say that the equator passes under the Sun. Whichever way it is said, what it means is that the Sun would be directly above the Earth’s equator at noon (as seen from the equator), and that therefore the Sun distributed the same amount of light on either side of the planet (north and south), so that, at least for that moment, day and night shared equal time.

