What’s Up 9/22/21

sierracountyprospect.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article4,391+ Actions for a Better World: Campaign Nonviolence Action Week is bigger than ever by Rivera Sun. Done with violence? So are we. From Sept 18-26, tens of thousands of people are taking action for a culture of peace and active nonviolence, free from war, poverty, racism, and environmental destruction. During Campaign Nonviolence Action Week, more than 4,391 actions and events will take place across the country and around the world. It is the largest, broadest Action Week since its inception in 2014. There will be marches, rallies, vigils, protests, demonstrations, prayer services, walks for peace, webinars, public talks, and more.

sierracountyprospect.org

Comments / 0

philabarfoundation.org

Nonprofit Partner Round-up 9/7/21 - 9/22/21

The Philadelphia Bar Foundation funds nearly 40 legal aid nonprofits, all of whom are doing incredible work in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania for the communities they serve. Our news round-ups highlight their recent activities:. 9/22/21 – HIAS PA Executive Director Cathryn Miller-Wilson was on WHYY’s Radio Times to discuss the work...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Texas Republicans Mistakenly Invoke God in New Effort to Ban Abortion

The Texas law practically outlawing abortion that the U.S. Supreme Court permitted to go into effect, contrary to the half century constitutional precedent of Roe v. Wade, has sent shockwaves through our nation. What is so stunning about this turn of events, and the other current challenges Roe v. Wade faces, is how Republican arguments against the decision have changed over the years.
TEXAS STATE
sierracountyprospect.org

On the Shelf w/Paul 9/22/21

At 12:21 PM (PDT) on Wednesday of this week (September 22), Earth and Sun did their annual dance, and thus the year again registered one of its trademark moments. It is usually said that the Sun “passes over” the equator. However, since it is the earth that tilts and rotates and spins around the sun, it might be more apropos to say that the equator passes under the Sun. Whichever way it is said, what it means is that the Sun would be directly above the Earth’s equator at noon (as seen from the equator), and that therefore the Sun distributed the same amount of light on either side of the planet (north and south), so that, at least for that moment, day and night shared equal time.
RELIGION
#Poverty#Living Wages#Campaign Nonviolence
Daily Beast

J.D. Vance Defends Texas Abortion Ban, Calls Rape ‘Inconvenient’

In a local news interview published Wednesday, author and venture capitalist turned Senate candidate J.D. Vance suggested he would support prohibiting abortion even in cases of rape and incest—and dismissed those catalysts as “inconvenient.”. Asked by Curtis Jackson of Spectrum News 1 in Columbus, OH, whether a woman should be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Hinton News

The Daily Disappointment: Banned Books Week

It’s that time of year again; the week when we celebrate fascism and religious-extremism by gathering our literature and setting it ablaze in glorious bonfires held in library parking lots all across our great nation. The week of September 26 through October 2 is recognized throughout the United States as “Banned Books Week,” the week when the fevered masses will watch in a state of patriotic-euphoria as the works of such societal-cancers as Vonnegut, Walker, Salinger, Twain and Orwell are found guilty of the devil’s sorcery by the court of public opinion, and reduced to ash as punishment for their...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

