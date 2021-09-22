CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coarse2Fine: Fine-grained Text Classification on Coarsely-grained Annotated Data

By Dheeraj Mekala, Varun Gangal, Jingbo Shang
 6 days ago

Existing text classification methods mainly focus on a fixed label set, whereas many real-world applications require extending to new fine-grained classes as the number of samples per label increases. To accommodate such requirements, we introduce a new problem called coarse-to-fine grained classification, which aims to perform fine-grained classification on coarsely annotated data. Instead of asking for new fine-grained human annotations, we opt to leverage label surface names as the only human guidance and weave in rich pre-trained generative language models into the iterative weak supervision strategy. Specifically, we first propose a label-conditioned finetuning formulation to attune these generators for our task. Furthermore, we devise a regularization objective based on the coarse-fine label constraints derived from our problem setting, giving us even further improvements over the prior formulation. Our framework uses the fine-tuned generative models to sample pseudo-training data for training the classifier, and bootstraps on real unlabeled data for model refinement. Extensive experiments and case studies on two real-world datasets demonstrate superior performance over SOTA zero-shot classification baselines.

Coarse-grained Entanglement and Operator Growth in Anomalous Dynamics

In two-dimensional Floquet systems, many-body localized dynamics in the bulk may give rise to a chaotic evolution at the one-dimensional edges that is characterized by a nonzero chiral topological index. Such anomalous dynamics is qualitatively different from local-Hamiltonian evolution. Here we show how the presence of a nonzero index affects entanglement generation and the spreading of local operators, focusing on the coarse-grained description of generic systems. We tackle this problem by analyzing exactly solvable models of random quantum cellular automata (QCA) which generalize random circuits. We find that a nonzero index leads to asymmetric butterfly velocities with different diffusive broadening of the light cones, and to a modification of the order relations between the butterfly and entanglement velocities. We propose that these results can be understood via a generalization of the recently-introduced entanglement membrane theory, by allowing for a spacetime entropy current, which in the case of a generic QCA is fixed by the index. We work out the implications of this current on the entanglement "membrane tension" and show that the results for random QCA are recovered by identifying the topological index with a background velocity for the coarse-grained entanglement dynamics.
SCIENCE
Coarse-Graining of Observables

We first define the coarse-graining of probability measures in terms of stochastic kernels. We define when a probability measure is part of another probability measure and say that two probability measures coexist if they are both parts of a single probability measure. We then show that any two probability measures coexist. We extend these concepts to observables and instruments and mention that two observables need not coexist. We define the discretization of an observable as a special case of coarse-graining and show that these have \zeroone stochastic kernels. We next consider finite observables and instruments and show that in these cases, stochastic kernels are replaced by stochastic matrices. We also show that coarse-graining is the same as post-processing in this finite case. We then consider sequential products of observables and discuss the sequential product of a post-processed observable with another observable. We briefly discuss SIC observables and the example of qubit observables.
MATHEMATICS
Mask-Guided Feature Extraction and Augmentation for Ultra-Fine-Grained Visual Categorization

While the fine-grained visual categorization (FGVC) problems have been greatly developed in the past years, the Ultra-fine-grained visual categorization (Ultra-FGVC) problems have been understudied. FGVC aims at classifying objects from the same species (very similar categories), while the Ultra-FGVC targets at more challenging problems of classifying images at an ultra-fine granularity where even human experts may fail to identify the visual difference. The challenges for Ultra-FGVC mainly comes from two aspects: one is that the Ultra-FGVC often arises overfitting problems due to the lack of training samples; and another lies in that the inter-class variance among images is much smaller than normal FGVC tasks, which makes it difficult to learn discriminative features for each class. To solve these challenges, a mask-guided feature extraction and feature augmentation method is proposed in this paper to extract discriminative and informative regions of images which are then used to augment the original feature map. The advantage of the proposed method is that the feature detection and extraction model only requires a small amount of target region samples with bounding boxes for training, then it can automatically locate the target area for a large number of images in the dataset at a high detection accuracy. Experimental results on two public datasets and ten state-of-the-art benchmark methods consistently demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method both visually and quantitatively.
SCIENCE
Effects of grain alignment with magnetic fields on grain growth and the structure of dust aggregates

Dust grains are aligned with the interstellar magnetic field and drift through the interstellar medium (ISM). Evolution of interstellar dust is driven by grain motion. In this paper, we study the effect of grain alignment with magnetic fields and grain motion on grain growth in molecular clouds. We first discuss characteristic timescales of internal alignment (i.e., alignment of the grain axis with its angular momentum, ${\bf J}$) and external alignment (i.e., alignment of ${\bf J}$ with the magnetic field) and find the range of grain sizes that have efficient alignment. Then, we study grain growth for such aligned grains drifting though the gas. Due to the motion of aligned grains along the magnetic field, gas accretion would increase the grain elongation rather than decrease, as in the case of random orientation. Grain coagulation also gradually increases grain elongation, leading to the increase of elongation with the grain size. The coagulation of aligned grains can form dust aggregates that contain the elongated binaries comprising a pair of grains with parallel short axes. The presence of superparamagnetic iron clusters within dust grains enhances internal alignment and thus increases the maximum size of aligned grains from $\sim 2$ to $\sim 10\mu m$ for dense clouds of $n_{\rm H}\sim 10^{5}\rm cm^{-3}$. Determining the size of such aligned grains with parallel axes within a dust aggregate would be important to constrain the location of grain growth and the level of iron inclusions. We find that grains within dust aggregates in 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko obtained by {\it Rosetta} have the grain elongation increasing with the grain radius, which is not expected from coagulation by Brownian motion but consistent with the grain growth from aligned grains.
SCIENCE
What is Data Annotation?

Originally Posted On: Data Annotation: What Is It? Annotated Datasets, Tools, Services Defined (appen.com) Text, audio, image, or video becomes training data for machine learning through data annotation, with the help of people and technology. Building an AI or ML model that acts like a human requires large volumes of...
SOFTWARE
Extracting Fine-Grained Knowledge Graphs of Scientific Claims: Dataset and Transformer-Based Results

Recent transformer-based approaches demonstrate promising results on relational scientific information extraction. Existing datasets focus on high-level description of how research is carried out. Instead we focus on the subtleties of how experimental associations are presented by building SciClaim, a dataset of scientific claims drawn from Social and Behavior Science (SBS), PubMed, and CORD-19 papers. Our novel graph annotation schema incorporates not only coarse-grained entity spans as nodes and relations as edges between them, but also fine-grained attributes that modify entities and their relations, for a total of 12,738 labels in the corpus. By including more label types and more than twice the label density of previous datasets, SciClaim captures causal, comparative, predictive, statistical, and proportional associations over experimental variables along with their qualifications, subtypes, and evidence. We extend work in transformer-based joint entity and relation extraction to effectively infer our schema, showing the promise of fine-grained knowledge graphs in scientific claims and beyond.
SCIENCE
FCM: A Fine-grained Comparison Model forMulti-turn Dialogue Reasoning

Despite the success of neural dialogue systems in achieving high performance on the leader-board, they cannot meet users' requirements in practice, due to their poor reasoning skills. The underlying reason is that most neural dialogue models only capture the syntactic and semantic information, but fail to model the logical consistency between the dialogue history and the generated response. Recently, a new multi-turn dialogue reasoning task has been proposed, to facilitate dialogue reasoning research. However, this task is challenging, because there are only slight differences between the illogical response and the dialogue history. How to effectively solve this challenge is still worth exploring. This paper proposes a Fine-grained Comparison Model (FCM) to tackle this problem. Inspired by human's behavior in reading comprehension, a comparison mechanism is proposed to focus on the fine-grained differences in the representation of each response candidate. Specifically, each candidate representation is compared with the whole history to obtain a history consistency representation. Furthermore, the consistency signals between each candidate and the speaker's own history are considered to drive a model to prefer a candidate that is logically consistent with the speaker's history logic. Finally, the above consistency representations are employed to output a ranking list of the candidate responses for multi-turn dialogue reasoning. Experimental results on two public dialogue datasets show that our method obtains higher ranking scores than the baseline models.
SCIENCE
Technology
Computers
Science
Computer Science
Fine-grained Meta-Theorems for Vertex Integrity

Vertex Integrity is a graph measure which sits squarely between two more well-studied notions, namely vertex cover and tree-depth, and that has recently gained attention as a structural graph parameter. In this paper we investigate the algorithmic trade-offs involved with this parameter from the point of view of algorithmic meta-theorems for First-Order (FO) and Monadic Second Order (MSO) logic. Our positive results are the following: (i) given a graph $G$ of vertex integrity $k$ and an FO formula $\phi$ with $q$ quantifiers, deciding if $G$ satisfies $\phi$ can be done in time $2^{O(k^2q+q\log q)}+n^{O(1)}$; (ii) for MSO formulas with $q$ quantifiers, the same can be done in time $2^{2^{O(k^2+kq)}}+n^{O(1)}$. Both results are obtained using kernelization arguments, which pre-process the input to sizes $2^{O(k^2)}q$ and $2^{O(k^2+kq)}$ respectively.
MATHEMATICS
5 Data Annotation Firms for AI & Robotics Developers

Data annotation and labeling is a discipline that is reportedly gaining. traction globally and having a significant influence. The global market for data annotation tools is expected to reach $2.57. billion by 2027, according to a Grand View Research report. For robots, drones, and vehicles to achieve increasing levels of.
SOFTWARE
Label Cleaning Multiple Instance Learning: Refining Coarse Annotations on Single Whole-Slide Images

Annotating cancerous regions in whole-slide images (WSIs) of pathology samples plays a critical role in clinical diagnosis, biomedical research, and machine learning algorithms development. However, generating exhaustive and accurate annotations is labor-intensive, challenging, and costly. Drawing only coarse and approximate annotations is a much easier task, less costly, and it alleviates pathologists' workload. In this paper, we study the problem of refining these approximate annotations in digital pathology to obtain more accurate ones. Some previous works have explored obtaining machine learning models from these inaccurate annotations, but few of them tackle the refinement problem where the mislabeled regions should be explicitly identified and corrected, and all of them require a - often very large - number of training samples. We present a method, named Label Cleaning Multiple Instance Learning (LC-MIL), to refine coarse annotations on a single WSI without the need of external training data. Patches cropped from a WSI with inaccurate labels are processed jointly with a MIL framework, and a deep-attention mechanism is leveraged to discriminate mislabeled instances, mitigating their impact on the predictive model and refining the segmentation. Our experiments on a heterogeneous WSI set with breast cancer lymph node metastasis, liver cancer, and colorectal cancer samples show that LC-MIL significantly refines the coarse annotations, outperforming the state-of-the-art alternatives, even while learning from a single slide. These results demonstrate the LC-MIL is a promising, lightweight tool to provide fine-grained annotations from coarsely annotated pathology sets.
CANCER
Towards Fine-grained 3D Face Dense Registration: An Optimal Dividing and Diffusing Method

Dense vertex-to-vertex correspondence between 3D faces is a fundamental and challenging issue for 3D&2D face analysis. While the sparse landmarks have anatomically ground-truth correspondence, the dense vertex correspondences on most facial regions are unknown. In this view, the current literatures commonly result in reasonable but diverse solutions, which deviate from the optimum to the 3D face dense registration problem. In this paper, we revisit dense registration by a dimension-degraded problem, i.e. proportional segmentation of a line, and employ an iterative dividing and diffusing method to reach the final solution uniquely. This method is then extended to 3D surface by formulating a local registration problem for dividing and a linear least-square problem for diffusing, with constraints on fixed features. On this basis, we further propose a multi-resolution algorithm to accelerate the computational process. The proposed method is linked to a novel local scaling metric, where we illustrate the physical meaning as smooth rearrangement for local cells of 3D facial shapes. Extensive experiments on public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method in various aspects. Generally, the proposed method leads to coherent local registrations and elegant mesh grid routines for fine-grained 3D face dense registrations, which benefits many downstream applications significantly. It can also be applied to dense correspondence for other format of data which are not limited to face. The core code will be publicly available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
Data locality at different scales: The value of fine-grained data placement

Location, location, location! That’s not just a key to value in real-estate. Locality also makes a big difference to the value of data in distributed systems. Here’s why. An obvious reason to control data placement in large-scale systems is for safety. Spreading data replicas across different racks in a cluster, for instance, puts redundant copies into different failure domains. If one rack is damaged or fails, data replicas in other domains keep the data safe and the system operational.
SOFTWARE
Fine-Grained Image Generation from Bangla Text Description using Attentional Generative Adversarial Network

Generating fine-grained, realistic images from text has many applications in the visual and semantic realm. Considering that, we propose Bangla Attentional Generative Adversarial Network (AttnGAN) that allows intensified, multi-stage processing for high-resolution Bangla text-to-image generation. Our model can integrate the most specific details at different sub-regions of the image. We distinctively concentrate on the relevant words in the natural language description. This framework has achieved a better inception score on the CUB dataset. For the first time, a fine-grained image is generated from Bangla text using attentional GAN. Bangla has achieved 7th position among 100 most spoken languages. This inspires us to explicitly focus on this language, which will ensure the inevitable need of many people. Moreover, Bangla has a more complex syntactic structure and less natural language processing resource that validates our work more.
SOFTWARE
A Compositional Feature Embedding and Similarity Metric for Ultra-Fine-Grained Visual Categorization

Fine-grained visual categorization (FGVC), which aims at classifying objects with small inter-class variances, has been significantly advanced in recent years. However, ultra-fine-grained visual categorization (ultra-FGVC), which targets at identifying subclasses with extremely similar patterns, has not received much attention. In ultra-FGVC datasets, the samples per category are always scarce as the granularity moves down, which will lead to overfitting problems. Moreover, the difference among different categories is too subtle to distinguish even for professional experts. Motivated by these issues, this paper proposes a novel compositional feature embedding and similarity metric (CECS). Specifically, in the compositional feature embedding module, we randomly select patches in the original input image, and these patches are then replaced by patches from the images of different categories or masked out. Then the replaced and masked images are used to augment the original input images, which can provide more diverse samples and thus largely alleviate overfitting problem resulted from limited training samples. Besides, learning with diverse samples forces the model to learn not only the most discriminative features but also other informative features in remaining regions, enhancing the generalization and robustness of the model. In the compositional similarity metric module, a new similarity metric is developed to improve the classification performance by narrowing the intra-category distance and enlarging the inter-category distance. Experimental results on two ultra-FGVC datasets and one FGVC dataset with recent benchmark methods consistently demonstrate that the proposed CECS method achieves the state of-the-art performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Adjoint-based uncertainty quantification for inhomogeneous friction on a slow-slipping fault

Long-term slow-slip events (LSSEs) usually occur on the deep, shallow parts of subducting plates and have substantial relation with adjacent megathrust fault motion. Conventional techniques of quantifying slow earthquake frictional features show that these features may be indicative of predictive seismic motion; however, quantifying high-accuracy uncertainty of the frictional fields has not yet been achieved. We therefore propose a method of uncertainty quantification for spatially inhomogeneous frictional features from slip motion on an LSSE fault--megathrust fault complex in southwestern Japan. By combining a fault motion model that mimics slow-slip motion and a variational data assimilation (DA) technique using a second-order adjoint method, we have succeeded in quantifying the spatial distribution of the uncertainty of the frictional features. Further, evaluation of the spatial distribution in high-resolution reveals the correlation between the dynamics of the slow-slip motion and the important components of the frictional features, which is valuable information for observational DA design. Findings from this study are expected to advance the theoretical foundation of applied seismic motion prediction techniques using slow-slip frictional features as stress meters for megaquakes, as well as improve understanding of the relationship between the slow-slip motion and frictional parameters of a fault.
JAPAN
Graph-Based Spatial-Temporal Convolutional Network for Vehicle Trajectory Prediction in Autonomous Driving

Forecasting the trajectories of neighbor vehicles is a crucial step for decision making and motion planning of autonomous vehicles. This paper proposes a graph-based spatial-temporal convolutional network (GSTCN) to predict future trajectory distributions of all neighbor vehicles using past trajectories. This network tackles the spatial interactions using a graph convolutional network (GCN), and captures the temporal features with a convolutional neural network (CNN). The spatial-temporal features are encoded and decoded by a gated recurrent unit (GRU) network to generate future trajectory distributions. Besides, we propose a weighted adjacency matrix to describe the intensities of mutual influence between vehicles, and the ablation study demonstrates the effectiveness of our proposed scheme. Our network is evaluated on two real-world freeway trajectory datasets: I-80 and US-101 in the Next Generation Simulation (NGSIM).Comparisons in three aspects, including prediction errors, model sizes, and inference speeds, show that our network can achieve state-of-the-art performance.
CARS
Title:Multi-functional 2D hybrid aerogels for gas absorption applications

Authors:Charalampos Androulidakis, Maria Kotsidi, George Gorgolis, Christos Pavlou, Labrini Sygellou, George Paterakis, Nick Koutroumanis, Costas Galiotis. Abstract: Aerogels have attracted significant attention recently due to their ultra-light weight porous structure, mechanical robustness, high electrical conductivity, facile scalability and their use as gas and oil absorbers. Herein, we examine the multi-functional properties of hybrid aerogels consisting of reduced graphene oxide (rGO) integrated with hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) platelets. Using a freeze-drying approach, hybrid aerogels are fabricated by simple mixing with various volume fractions of hBN and rGO up to 0.5/0.5 ratio. The fabrication method is simple, cost effective, scalable and can be extended to other 2D materials combinations. The hybrid rGO/hBN aerogels (HAs) are mechanically robust and highly compressible with mechanical properties similar to those of the pure rGO aerogel. We show that the presence of hBN in the HAs enhances the gas absorption capacities of formaldehyde and water vapour up to ~7 and > 8 times, respectively, as compared to pure rGO aerogel. Moreover, the samples show good recoverability, making them highly efficient materials for gas absorption applications and for the protection of artefacts such as paintings in storage facilities. Finally, even in the presence of large quantity of insulating hBN, the HAs are electrically conductive, extending the potential application spectrum of the proposed hybrids to the field of electro-thermal actuators. The work proposed here paves the way for the design and production of novel 2D materials combinations with tailored multi-functionalities suited for a large variety of modern applications.
Learning Multimodal Rewards from Rankings

Learning from human feedback has shown to be a useful approach in acquiring robot reward functions. However, expert feedback is often assumed to be drawn from an underlying unimodal reward function. This assumption does not always hold including in settings where multiple experts provide data or when a single expert provides data for different tasks -- we thus go beyond learning a unimodal reward and focus on learning a multimodal reward function. We formulate the multimodal reward learning as a mixture learning problem and develop a novel ranking-based learning approach, where the experts are only required to rank a given set of trajectories. Furthermore, as access to interaction data is often expensive in robotics, we develop an active querying approach to accelerate the learning process. We conduct experiments and user studies using a multi-task variant of OpenAI's LunarLander and a real Fetch robot, where we collect data from multiple users with different preferences. The results suggest that our approach can efficiently learn multimodal reward functions, and improve data-efficiency over benchmark methods that we adapt to our learning problem.
ENGINEERING

