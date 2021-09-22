CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

COVR: A test-bed for Visually Grounded Compositional Generalization with real images

By Ben Bogin, Shivanshu Gupta, Matt Gardner, Jonathan Berant
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

While interest in models that generalize at test time to new compositions has risen in recent years, benchmarks in the visually-grounded domain have thus far been restricted to synthetic images. In this work, we propose COVR, a new test-bed for visually-grounded compositional generalization with real images. To create COVR, we use real images annotated with scene graphs, and propose an almost fully automatic procedure for generating question-answer pairs along with a set of context images. COVR focuses on questions that require complex reasoning, including higher-order operations such as quantification and aggregation. Due to the automatic generation process, COVR facilitates the creation of compositional splits, where models at test time need to generalize to new concepts and compositions in a zero- or few-shot setting. We construct compositional splits using COVR and demonstrate a myriad of cases where state-of-the-art pre-trained language-and-vision models struggle to compositionally generalize.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

PRETUS: A plug-in based platform for real-time ultrasound imaging research

Alberto Gomez, Veronika A. Zimmer, Gavin Wheeler, Nicolas Toussaint, Shujie Deng, Robert Wright, Emily Skelton, Jackie Matthew, Bernhard Kainz, Jo Hajnal, Julia Schnabel. We present PRETUS -a Plugin-based Real Time UltraSound software platform for live ultrasound image analysis and operator support. The software is lightweight; functionality is brought in via independent plug-ins that can be arranged in sequence. The software allows to capture the real-time stream of ultrasound images from virtually any ultrasound machine, applies computational methods and visualises the results on-the-fly.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Investigating the relation between gravitational wave tests of general relativity

Nathan K. Johnson-McDaniel, Abhirup Ghosh, Sudarshan Ghonge, Muhammed Saleem, N. V. Krishnendu, James A. Clark. Gravitational wave observations of compact binary coalescences provide precision probes of strong-field gravity. There is thus now a standard set of null tests of general relativity (GR) applied to LIGO-Virgo detections and many more such tests proposed. However, the relation between all these tests is not yet well understood. We start to investigate this by applying a set of standard tests to simulated observations of binary black holes in GR and with phenomenological deviations from GR. The phenomenological deviations include self-consistent modifications to the energy flux in an effective-one-body (EOB) model, the deviations used in the second post-Newtonian (2PN) TIGER and FTA parameterized tests, and the dispersive propagation due to a massive graviton. We consider four types of tests: residuals, inspiral-merger-ringdown consistency, parameterized (TIGER and FTA), and modified dispersion relation. We also check the consistency of the unmodeled reconstruction of the waveforms with the waveform recovered using GR templates. These tests are applied to simulated observations similar to GW150914 with both large and small deviations from GR and similar to GW170608 just with small deviations from GR. We find that while very large deviations from GR are picked up with high significance by almost all tests, more moderate deviations are picked up by only a few tests, and some deviations are not recognized as GR violations by any test at the moderate signal-to-noise ratios we consider. Moreover, the tests that identify various deviations with high significance are not necessarily the expected ones. We also find that the 2PN (1PN) TIGER and FTA tests recover much smaller deviations than the true values in the modified EOB (massive graviton) case. Additionally, we find that of the GR deviations we consider, the residuals test is only able to detect extreme deviations from GR. (Abridged)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Image Captioning for Effective Use of Language Models in Knowledge-Based Visual Question Answering

Integrating outside knowledge for reasoning in visio-linguistic tasks such as visual question answering (VQA) is an open problem. Given that pretrained language models have been shown to include world knowledge, we propose to use a unimodal (text-only) train and inference procedure based on automatic off-the-shelf captioning of images and pretrained language models. Our results on a visual question answering task which requires external knowledge (OK-VQA) show that our text-only model outperforms pretrained multimodal (image-text) models of comparable number of parameters. In contrast, our model is less effective in a standard VQA task (VQA 2.0) confirming that our text-only method is specially effective for tasks requiring external knowledge. In addition, we show that our unimodal model is complementary to multimodal models in both OK-VQA and VQA 2.0, and yield the best result to date in OK-VQA among systems not using external knowledge graphs, and comparable to systems that do use them. Our qualitative analysis on OK-VQA reveals that automatic captions often fail to capture relevant information in the images, which seems to be balanced by the better inference ability of the text-only language models. Our work opens up possibilities to further improve inference in visio-linguistic tasks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Single-camera Two-Wavelength Imaging Pyrometry for Melt Pool Temperature Measurement and Monitoring in Laser Powder Bed Fusion based Additive Manufacturing

Melt pool (MP) temperature is one of the determining factors and key signatures for the properties of printed components during metal additive manufacturing (AM). The state-of-the art measurement systems are hindered by both the equipment cost and the large-scale data acquisition and processing demands. In this work, we introduce a novel coaxial high-speed single-camera two-wavelength imaging pyrometer (STWIP) system as opposed to the typical utilization of multiple cameras for measuring MP temperature profiles through a laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process. Developed on a commercial LPBF machine (EOS M290), the STWIP system is demonstrated to be able to quantitatively monitor MP temperature and variation for 50 layers at high framerates (> 30,000 fps) during a print of five standard fatigue specimens. High performance computing is employed to analyze the acquired big data of MP images for determining each MPs average temperature and 2D temperature profile. The MP temperature evolution in the gage section of a fatigue specimen is also examined at a temporal resolution of 1ms by evaluating the derived MP temperatures of the printed samples first, middle and last layers. This paper is first of its kind on monitoring MP temperature distribution and evolution at such a large, detailed scale for longer durations in practical applications. Future work includes MP registration and machine learning of MP-Part Property relations.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generalization#Compositions#Quantification#Computation#Arxiv#Covr
ArchDaily

Building the Future with 3D Printing and Real-Time Visualization

According to a July 2021 report by Grand View Research, the global 3D construction market is set to grow by an incredible 91% between 2021 and 2028. And, why is printed architecture seeing such rapid growth? Firstly, 3D printing is emerging as a possible solution to some of the challenges currently facing architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) – it can provide affordable housing, shelters for disaster-hit regions, and an answer to sustainable construction. Alongside these, one of the main advantages is the lower construction costs. It’s far easier to calculate the actual volume of construction material required, resulting in less waste.
ENTERTAINMENT
arxiv.org

Multimodal Incremental Transformer with Visual Grounding for Visual Dialogue Generation

Visual dialogue is a challenging task since it needs to answer a series of coherent questions on the basis of understanding the visual environment. Previous studies focus on the implicit exploration of multimodal co-reference by implicitly attending to spatial image features or object-level image features but neglect the importance of locating the objects explicitly in the visual content, which is associated with entities in the textual content. Therefore, in this paper we propose a {\bf M}ultimodal {\bf I}ncremental {\bf T}ransformer with {\bf V}isual {\bf G}rounding, named MITVG, which consists of two key parts: visual grounding and multimodal incremental transformer. Visual grounding aims to explicitly locate related objects in the image guided by textual entities, which helps the model exclude the visual content that does not need attention. On the basis of visual grounding, the multimodal incremental transformer encodes the multi-turn dialogue history combined with visual scene step by step according to the order of the dialogue and then generates a contextually and visually coherent response. Experimental results on the VisDial v0.9 and v1.0 datasets demonstrate the superiority of the proposed model, which achieves comparable performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Domain Composition and Attention for Unseen-Domain Generalizable Medical Image Segmentation

Domain generalizable model is attracting increasing attention in medical image analysis since data is commonly acquired from different institutes with various imaging protocols and scanners. To tackle this challenging domain generalization problem, we propose a Domain Composition and Attention-based network (DCA-Net) to improve the ability of domain representation and generalization. First, we present a domain composition method that represents one certain domain by a linear combination of a set of basis representations (i.e., a representation bank). Second, a novel plug-and-play parallel domain preceptor is proposed to learn these basis representations and we introduce a divergence constraint function to encourage the basis representations to be as divergent as possible. Then, a domain attention module is proposed to learn the linear combination coefficients of the basis representations. The result of linear combination is used to calibrate the feature maps of an input image, which enables the model to generalize to different and even unseen domains. We validate our method on public prostate MRI dataset acquired from six different institutions with apparent domain shift. Experimental results show that our proposed model can generalize well on different and even unseen domains and it outperforms state-of-the-art methods on the multi-domain prostate segmentation task.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Real-time imaging of laser-driven nanoplasma expansion

C. Peltz, J.A. Powell, P. Rupp, A Summers, T. Gorkhover, M. Gallei, I. Halfpap, E. Antonsson, B. Langer, C. Trallero-Herrero, C. Graf, D. Ray, Q. Liu, T. Osipov, M. Bucher, K. Ferguson, S. Möller, S. Zherebtsov, D. Rolles, E. Rühl, G. Coslovich, R. N. Coffee, C. Bostedt, A. Rudenko, M.F. Kling, T. Fennel.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Phys.org

Image: Gloomy moonscape created for rover test

A sun barely peeking over a cratered horizon, casting long shadows across a rocky moonscape: ESA's Erasmus Innovation Center was transformed into an analog of the moon's polar regions, in a dress rehearsal for an international rover competition. The Space Resources Challenge—supported by ESA and the European Space Resources Innovation...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

A Compositional Feature Embedding and Similarity Metric for Ultra-Fine-Grained Visual Categorization

Fine-grained visual categorization (FGVC), which aims at classifying objects with small inter-class variances, has been significantly advanced in recent years. However, ultra-fine-grained visual categorization (ultra-FGVC), which targets at identifying subclasses with extremely similar patterns, has not received much attention. In ultra-FGVC datasets, the samples per category are always scarce as the granularity moves down, which will lead to overfitting problems. Moreover, the difference among different categories is too subtle to distinguish even for professional experts. Motivated by these issues, this paper proposes a novel compositional feature embedding and similarity metric (CECS). Specifically, in the compositional feature embedding module, we randomly select patches in the original input image, and these patches are then replaced by patches from the images of different categories or masked out. Then the replaced and masked images are used to augment the original input images, which can provide more diverse samples and thus largely alleviate overfitting problem resulted from limited training samples. Besides, learning with diverse samples forces the model to learn not only the most discriminative features but also other informative features in remaining regions, enhancing the generalization and robustness of the model. In the compositional similarity metric module, a new similarity metric is developed to improve the classification performance by narrowing the intra-category distance and enlarging the inter-category distance. Experimental results on two ultra-FGVC datasets and one FGVC dataset with recent benchmark methods consistently demonstrate that the proposed CECS method achieves the state of-the-art performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Self-interacting random walks : aging, exploration and first-passage times

Self-interacting random walks are endowed with long range memory effects that emerge from the interaction of the random walker at time $t$ with the territory that it has visited at earlier times $t'. Comments: 14 pages, 7 figures. Subjects: Statistical Mechanics (cond-mat.stat-mech); Quantitative Methods (q-bio.QM) Cite as: arXiv:2109.13127 [cond-mat.stat-mech]. (or...
arxiv.org

Graph-Based Spatial-Temporal Convolutional Network for Vehicle Trajectory Prediction in Autonomous Driving

Forecasting the trajectories of neighbor vehicles is a crucial step for decision making and motion planning of autonomous vehicles. This paper proposes a graph-based spatial-temporal convolutional network (GSTCN) to predict future trajectory distributions of all neighbor vehicles using past trajectories. This network tackles the spatial interactions using a graph convolutional network (GCN), and captures the temporal features with a convolutional neural network (CNN). The spatial-temporal features are encoded and decoded by a gated recurrent unit (GRU) network to generate future trajectory distributions. Besides, we propose a weighted adjacency matrix to describe the intensities of mutual influence between vehicles, and the ablation study demonstrates the effectiveness of our proposed scheme. Our network is evaluated on two real-world freeway trajectory datasets: I-80 and US-101 in the Next Generation Simulation (NGSIM).Comparisons in three aspects, including prediction errors, model sizes, and inference speeds, show that our network can achieve state-of-the-art performance.
CARS
arxiv.org

Adjoint-based uncertainty quantification for inhomogeneous friction on a slow-slipping fault

Long-term slow-slip events (LSSEs) usually occur on the deep, shallow parts of subducting plates and have substantial relation with adjacent megathrust fault motion. Conventional techniques of quantifying slow earthquake frictional features show that these features may be indicative of predictive seismic motion; however, quantifying high-accuracy uncertainty of the frictional fields has not yet been achieved. We therefore propose a method of uncertainty quantification for spatially inhomogeneous frictional features from slip motion on an LSSE fault--megathrust fault complex in southwestern Japan. By combining a fault motion model that mimics slow-slip motion and a variational data assimilation (DA) technique using a second-order adjoint method, we have succeeded in quantifying the spatial distribution of the uncertainty of the frictional features. Further, evaluation of the spatial distribution in high-resolution reveals the correlation between the dynamics of the slow-slip motion and the important components of the frictional features, which is valuable information for observational DA design. Findings from this study are expected to advance the theoretical foundation of applied seismic motion prediction techniques using slow-slip frictional features as stress meters for megaquakes, as well as improve understanding of the relationship between the slow-slip motion and frictional parameters of a fault.
JAPAN
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Investigation and comparison of measurement schemes in the low frequency biosensing regime using solid-state defect centers

Ensembles of solid state defects in diamond make promising quantum sensors with high sensitivity and spatiotemporal resolution. The inhomogeneous broadening and drive amplitude variations across such ensembles have differing impacts on the sensitivity depending on the sensing scheme used, adding to the challenge of choosing the optimal sensing scheme for a particular sensing regime. In this work, we numerically investigate and compare the predicted sensitivity of schemes based on continuous-wave (CW) optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) spectroscopy, pi-pulse ODMR and Ramsey interferometry for sensing using nitrogen-vacancy centers in the low-frequency (<10 kHz) range typical for signals from biological sources. We show that inhomogeneous broadening has the strongest impact on the sensitivity of Ramsey interferometry, and drive amplitude variations least impact the sensitivity of CW ODMR, with all methods constrained by the Rabi frequency. Based on our results, we can identify three different regions of interest. For inhomogeneous broadening less than 0.3 MHz, typical of diamonds used in state of the art sensing experiments, Ramsey interferometry yields the highest sensitivity. In the regime where inhomogeneous broadening is greater than 0.3 MHz, such as for standard optical grade diamonds or in miniaturized integrated devices, drive amplitude variations determine the optimal protocol to use. For low to medium drive amplitude variations, the highest sensitivity is reached using pi-pulse ODMR. For high drive amplitude variations, relevant for widefield microscopic imaging, CW ODMR can yield the best sensing performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exactness of Parrilo's conic approximations for copositive matrices and associated low order bounds for the stability number of a graph

De Klerk and Pasechnik (2002) introduced the bounds $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)$ ($r\in \mathbb{N}$) for the stability number $\alpha(G)$ of a graph $G$ and conjectured exactness at order $\alpha(G)-1$: $\vartheta^{(\alpha(G)-1)}(G)=\alpha(G)$. These bounds rely on the conic approximations $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ by Parrilo (2000) for the copositive cone $\text{COP}_n$. A difficulty in the convergence analysis of $\vartheta^{(r)}$ is the bad behaviour of the cones $\mathcal{K}_n^{(r)}$ under adding a zero row/column: when applied to a matrix not in $\mathcal{K}^{(0)}_n$ this gives a matrix not in any ${\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_{n+1}$, thereby showing strict inclusion $\bigcup_{r\ge 0}{\mathcal{K}}^{(r)}_n\subset \text{COP}_n$ for $n\ge 6$. We investigate the graphs with $\vartheta^{(r)}(G)=\alpha(G)$ for $r=0,1$: we algorithmically reduce testing exactness of $\vartheta^{(0)}$ to acritical graphs, we characterize critical graphs with $\vartheta^{(0)}$ exact, and we exhibit graphs for which exactness of $\vartheta^{(1)}$ is not preserved under adding an isolated node. This disproves a conjecture by Gvozdenović and Laurent (2007) which, if true, would have implied the above conjecture by de Klerk and Pasechnik.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Circuit QED simulator of two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Hegger model: magnetic field induced topological phase transition in high-order topological insulators

High-order topological insulator (HOTI) occupies an important position in topological band theory due to its exotic bulk-edge correspondence. Recently, it has been predicted that external magnetic field can introduce rich physics into two-dimensional (2D) HOTIs. However, up to now the theoretical description is still incomplete and the experimental realization is still lacking. Here we investigate the influence of continuously varying magnetic field on 2D Su-Schriffer-Heeger lattice, which is one of the most celebrated HOTI models, and proposed a corresponding circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) simulator. Our numerical calculation shows that the zero energy corner modes (ZECMs), which can serve as evidence of the high order topology of the lattice, exhibit exotic and rich dependence on the imposed magnetic field and the inhomogeneous hopping strength. Moreover, by exploiting the parametric conversion method, we can establish time- and site-resolved tunable hopping constants in the proposed cQED simulator, thus providing an ideal platform for simulating the magnetic field induced topological phase transitions in 2D HOTIs. Since the high-order topological phases of the proposed model can be characterized by the existence of the ZECMs on the lattice, we further investigate the corner site excitation of the lattice in the steady state limit. Our numerical results imply that the predicted topological phase transitions can be unambiguously identified by the steady-state photon number measurement of the corner sites and their few neighbors. Requiring only current level of technology, our scheme can be readily tested in experiment and may pave an alternative way towards the future investigation of HOTIs in the presence of magnetic field, disorder, and strong correlation.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy