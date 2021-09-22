CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Yale alumni-led forum probes the intersectionality of disability and climate change

By Henry Kwan ’05 MA
yale.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the United Nations, there are more than one billion people with disabilities, or roughly 15% of the global population. The UN also attests that people with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by climate change and natural disasters. In a recent livestream forum led by Yale alumni, an international panel...

alumni.yale.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

An opportunity for a leader on climate change action

Episcopal bishop was fierce LGBTQ advocate and thorn to fundamentalists”:. Bishop Spong compared our knowledge of the world to the Babylonian exile of the Hebrew people. For example, we talk about a spiritual “heaven” being above us, yet we now know that the actual heavens are a place of satellites and space vehicles. His image of exile is even more appropriate when we consider climate change. “Exile is never a voluntary experience. . . . One does not leave one’s values, one’s way of life, or one’s defining beliefs voluntarily.” That certainly applies to climate change. None of us want it to happen, yet it is taking place, like it or not. “Exile is not a wilderness through which one journeys to arrive at a promised land. Exile is an enforced dislocation into which one enters without any verifiable hope of either a return to the past or an arrival at some future desired place.”
RELIGION
YubaNet

VUB led Science publication shows how climate change is disproportionally affecting children

International research led by Prof. Wim Thiery of the VUB research group BCLIMATE shows that children are to face disproportionate increases in lifetime extreme event exposure – especially in low-income countries. Under current climate policy, newborns across the globe will on average face seven times more scorching heatwaves during their lives than their grandparents. In addition, they will on average live through 2.6 times more droughts, 2.8 times as many river floods, almost three times as many crop failures, and twice the number of wildfires as people born 60 years ago.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Disability Justice#Intersectionality#The United Nations#Un#Ydag#Yale Blue Green#Ybg#Mcgill University#Utah State University
Columbia University

Event will Discuss Intersectional World-building in Climate Fiction

The effects of climate change have been visible and difficult this summer, with extreme rainfall, heat, drought and wildfires occurring in many regions across the country. With so much devastation in the headlines, it may not be surprising that climate storytelling often perpetuates so-called “disaster narratives,” but storytelling also has the power to drive the imagination and creativity we need to address the climate crisis. How can we imagine more hopeful ways to bridge the gap between negative climate impacts and a more sustainable future? And how can we center narratives from those most likely to experience the effects of climate change, and who are often not included in climate conversations?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Teaching Climate Change in the Classroom

Public schools serve nearly one in six Americans. What role can they play in making the country greener and cleaner?. A new commission concludes the role of schools in the U.S. has yet to be clearly defined. The K12 Climate Commission from the Aspen Institute seeks to make amends. Its...
ENVIRONMENT
Public Radio International PRI

Living in a climate change contradiction

Norway has one of the world's most ambitious climate change targets — it aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. But it's also a major producer and exporter of oil. This contradiction became a key issue during the country's elections this week. Based on the results, it isn't likely to be fully resolved soon. Reporter Brett Simpson visits some net-zero projects in Norway and analyzes how climate change played into the elections.
ENVIRONMENT
yale.edu

New FAS faculty reflect diversity and excellence

Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) will welcome 35 new colleagues this academic year — a group of world-class researchers and teachers whose work is expanding the horizons of a range of fields, including African American studies, mathematics, computer science, and theater. The cohort of new ladder faculty includes...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Rutgers

Preparing the Coast for Climate Change

With the help of a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation, Rutgers is leading a multi-university group tackling the coastal climate crisis. The group will partner with regional communities to develop adaptation plans that protect coastal areas increasingly threatened by extreme weather caused by climate change. Rutgers will...
ENVIRONMENT
yale.edu

Yale’s Richeson appointed to President’s Council of Advisors

The Biden Administration has appointed Yale’s Jennifer Richeson, the Philip R. Allen Professor of Psychology in Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS), to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), a distinguished panel that advises the president and the White House on issues related to science, technology, education, and innovation policy.
COLLEGES
upenn.edu

Rethinking resilience in the face of climate change

By the time Hurricane Ida hit Philadelphia in early September, it had already dropped massive rainfall on parts of the Gulf Coast. As the storm continued north, record-breaking downpours in New York City led to extensive flooding. Then images started to emerge of water rising so high it reached several Philly highway overpasses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yale Daily News

Yale Alumni Association honors three Yalies with Yale-Jefferson Award

On Oct. 4, the Yale Alumni Association will recognize three Yalies as winners of the Yale-Jefferson Award for their contributions in public service. The YAA annually honors a Yale College student, professional or graduate student and notable alumni with the Yale-Jefferson Award — an accolade for outstanding work in public service in Yale’s community and beyond. This year, the YAA recognized Nicky Brussel Faria ’21, Paola Figueroa-Delgado ’24 PhD and Margaret Flinter ’80 MSN. The winners’ contributions include work with housing instability, educational equity and healthcare accessibility.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Michigan Daily

Individuals are not to blame for climate change

Over the last few decades, climate change and pollution have become an ever-increasing cause of concern due to the threats they pose, be it floods, hurricanes, habitat destruction or any number of natural disasters. Due to this increasing concern, there’s been a huge push for individuals to cut down on their personal impact. This can be seen everywhere with initiatives like Save the Turtles, the increasing popularity of electric cars and many advertisements generally pushing for people to decrease both their waste and carbon emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
yale.edu

Alumni advice: The ultimate Yale campus guide

We asked the members of the Yale community to share their favorite campus spots and Yale traditions to create this ultimate campus guide for new and returning students. Browse our categories below to find peaceful study spaces, late night eats, favorite traditions, and more. Favorite Study Spots. From prominent campus...
NEW HAVEN, CT
world-nuclear-news.org

Leaders gather for pre-COP climate forum

With 44 days to go until the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, leaders from ten nations plus the European Commission, European Council and United Nations last week joined US President Joe Biden in a closed-door forum at which they underscored the urgency of strengthening climate ambition ahead of COP26 and beyond. The USA and the EU also announced a Global Methane Pledge to cut global methane pollution by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030 through collective action.
U.S. POLITICS
National Science Foundation (press release)

For copepods, no free lunch in climate change

Challenges for this small marine animal have ripple effects. The world's oceans are becoming increasingly stressful places for marine life, and scientists are working to understand what that means for the future. From rising temperatures to ocean acidification to changes in currents, the challenges are multifaceted, making projections difficult. Copepods...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy