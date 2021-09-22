CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A Simple Approach to Jointly Rank Passages and Select Relevant Sentences in the OBQA Context

By Man Luo, Shuguang Chen, Chitta Baral
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

In the open question answering (OBQA) task, how to select the relevant information from a large corpus is a crucial problem for reasoning and inference. Some datasets (e.g, HotpotQA) mainly focus on testing the model's reasoning ability at the sentence level. To overcome this challenge, many existing frameworks use a deep learning model to select relevant passages and then answer each question by matching a sentence in the corresponding passage. However, such frameworks require long inference time and fail to take advantage of the relationship between passages and sentences. In this work, we present a simple yet effective framework to address these problems by jointly ranking passages and selecting sentences. We propose consistency and similarity constraints to promote the correlation and interaction between passage ranking and sentence selection. In our experiments, we demonstrate that our framework can achieve competitive results and outperform the baseline by 28\% in terms of exact matching of relevant sentences on the HotpotQA dataset.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Keyphrase Extraction by Jointly Modeling Local and Global Context

Embedding based methods are widely used for unsupervised keyphrase extraction (UKE) tasks. Generally, these methods simply calculate similarities between phrase embeddings and document embedding, which is insufficient to capture different context for a more effective UKE model. In this paper, we propose a novel method for UKE, where local and global contexts are jointly modeled. From a global view, we calculate the similarity between a certain phrase and the whole document in the vector space as transitional embedding based models do. In terms of the local view, we first build a graph structure based on the document where phrases are regarded as vertices and the edges are similarities between vertices. Then, we proposed a new centrality computation method to capture local salient information based on the graph structure. Finally, we further combine the modeling of global and local context for ranking. We evaluate our models on three public benchmarks (Inspec, DUC 2001, SemEval 2010) and compare with existing state-of-the-art models. The results show that our model outperforms most models while generalizing better on input documents with different domains and length. Additional ablation study shows that both the local and global information is crucial for unsupervised keyphrase extraction tasks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Fast Extraction of Word Embedding from Q-contexts

The notion of word embedding plays a fundamental role in natural language processing (NLP). However, pre-training word embedding for very large-scale vocabulary is computationally challenging for most existing methods. In this work, we show that with merely a small fraction of contexts (Q-contexts)which are typical in the whole corpus (and their mutual information with words), one can construct high-quality word embedding with negligible errors. Mutual information between contexts and words can be encoded canonically as a sampling state, thus, Q-contexts can be fast constructed. Furthermore, we present an efficient and effective WEQ method, which is capable of extracting word embedding directly from these typical contexts. In practical scenarios, our algorithm runs 11$\sim$13 times faster than well-established methods. By comparing with well-known methods such as matrix factorization, word2vec, GloVeand fasttext, we demonstrate that our method achieves comparable performance on a variety of downstream NLP tasks, and in the meanwhile maintains run-time and resource advantages over all these baselines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The supremum principle selects simple, transferable models

Humans use analogical reasoning to connect understanding of one system to another. Can machines use similar abstractions to transfer their learning from training data to other regimes? The Manifold Boundary Approximation Method constructs simple, reduced models of target phenomena in a data-driven way. We consider the set of all such reduced models and use the topological relationships among them to reason about model selection for new, unobserved phenomena. Given minimal models for several target behaviors, we introduce the supremum principle as a criterion for selecting a new, transferable model. The supremal model, i.e., the least upper bound, is the simplest model that reduces to each of the target behaviors. By unifying the relevant mechanisms, the supremal model successfully transfers to new target domains. We illustrate on a simple epidemiological example and elaborate on Wnt signaling from developmental biology. We present a general algorithm for constructing a supremal model and note formal connections to theories of analogical reasoning in cognitive psychology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Role-Selected Sharing Network for Joint Machine-Human Chatting Handoff and Service Satisfaction Analysis

Chatbot is increasingly thriving in different domains, however, because of unexpected discourse complexity and training data sparseness, its potential distrust hatches vital apprehension. Recently, Machine-Human Chatting Handoff (MHCH), predicting chatbot failure and enabling human-algorithm collaboration to enhance chatbot quality, has attracted increasing attention from industry and academia. In this study, we propose a novel model, Role-Selected Sharing Network (RSSN), which integrates both dialogue satisfaction estimation and handoff prediction in one multi-task learning framework. Unlike prior efforts in dialog mining, by utilizing local user satisfaction as a bridge, global satisfaction detector and handoff predictor can effectively exchange critical information. Specifically, we decouple the relation and interaction between the two tasks by the role information after the shared encoder. Extensive experiments on two public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our model.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obqa
arxiv.org

Context-Specific Representation Abstraction for Deep Option Learning

Hierarchical reinforcement learning has focused on discovering temporally extended actions, such as options, that can provide benefits in problems requiring extensive exploration. One promising approach that learns these options end-to-end is the option-critic (OC) framework. We examine and show in this paper that OC does not decompose a problem into simpler sub-problems, but instead increases the size of the search over policy space with each option considering the entire state space during learning. This issue can result in practical limitations of this method, including sample inefficient learning. To address this problem, we introduce Context-Specific Representation Abstraction for Deep Option Learning (CRADOL), a new framework that considers both temporal abstraction and context-specific representation abstraction to effectively reduce the size of the search over policy space. Specifically, our method learns a factored belief state representation that enables each option to learn a policy over only a subsection of the state space. We test our method against hierarchical, non-hierarchical, and modular recurrent neural network baselines, demonstrating significant sample efficiency improvements in challenging partially observable environments.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimized motor control reduces knee-joint forces during walking and squatting: Validating the inverse dynamics approach for full body movements on instrumented knee prostheses

Heiko Wagner, Kim Joris Boström, Marc H.E. de Lussanet, Myriam L. de Graaf, Christian Puta, Luis Mochizuki. A direct measurement of muscle and joint forces during typical human movements is desirable, e.g.\ to assess the effect of pain on these forces, and reduce joint forces to prevent further injury. For ethical and medical reasons, invasive joint force measurements are problematic, but computational models might provide a solution by predicting these forces. Since any modeling is an approximation, it is not yet clear how accurate predicted joint load forces and torques are for real-life biological movements. In contrast to real joints, it is, however possible to measure forces in implanted prostheses, providing an alternative method of validating the modelling approach. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the accuracy of predicted forces in a knee joint during walking and squatting based on a computational musculoskeletal model, by comparing the model predictions with the corresponding real-life data gained from an instrumented knee prosthesis. Using calculated root mean squared error between the predicted and measured knee contact-forces, we found that musculoskeletal models can accurately predict knee joint forces. Furthermore, we demonstrated that the muscular coordination highly influences knee joint forces, as the knee joint forces were systematically reduced based on neuromuscular activation by -44% in walking and -15% in squatting. Our findings indicate that patients with a knee prosthesis may adapt their neuromuscular activation pattern to reduce joint forces during locomotion or everyday movements.
FITNESS
arxiv.org

Normal ordered exponential approach to thermal properties and time-correlation functions: General theory and simple examples

A normal ordered exponential parametrization is used to obtain equations for thermal one-and two-particle reduced density matrices, as well as free energies, partition functions and entropy for both Fermionic (electronic) and Bosonic (vibrational) Hamiltonians. A first principles derivation of the equations, relying only on a simple Wick's theorem and starting from the differential equation $\frac{d \hat{D}}{d \beta}= - (\hat{H}-\mu \hat{N})\hat{D}$, is presented that yields a differential equation for the amplitudes representing density cumulants, as well as the grand potential. In contrast to other approaches reported in the literature the theory does not use perturbation theory in the interaction picture and an integral formulation as a starting point, but rather requires a propagation of the resulting differential equation for the amplitudes. While the theory is applicable to general classes of many-body problems in principle, here, the theory is illustrated using simple model systems. For one-body Fermionic Hamiltonians, Fermi-Dirac one-body reduced density matrices are recovered for the grand-canonical formulation. For multidimensional harmonic oscillators numerically exact results are obtained using the thermal normal ordered exponential (TNOE) approach. As an application of the related time-dependent formulation numerically exact time-autocorrelation functions and absorption spectra are obtained for harmonic Franck Condon problems. These examples illustrate the basic soundness of the scheme and are used for pedagogical purposes. Other approaches in the literature are only discussed briefly and no detailed comparative discussion is attempted.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

First passage time and statistical thermodynamics

The first-passage time is proposed as an independent thermodynamic parameter of the statistical distribution that generalizes the Gibbs distribution. The theory does not include the determination of the first passage statistics itself. A random process is set that describes a physical phenomenon. The first passage statistics is determined from this random process. The thermodynamic parameter conjugated to the first-passage time is the same as the Laplace transform parameter of the first-passage time distribution in the partition function. The corresponding partition function is divided into multipliers, one of which is associated with the equilibrium parameters, and the second one - with the parameters of the first-passage time distribution. The thermodynamic parameter conjugated to the first-passage time can be expressed in terms of the deviation of the entropy from the equilibrium value. Thus, all the moments of the distribution of the first passage time are expressed in terms of the deviation of the entropy from its equilibrium value and the external forces acting on the system. By changing the thermodynamic forces, it is possible to change the the first passage time.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Joint Parameter and State Estimatinon of Noisy Discrete-Time Nonlinear Systems: A Supervisory Multi-Observer Approach

This paper presents two schemes to jointly estimate parameters and states of discrete-time nonlinear systems in the presence of bounded disturbances and noise and where the parameters belong to a known compact set. The schemes are based on sampling the parameter space and designing a state observer for each sample. A supervisor selects one of these observers at each time instant to produce the parameter and state estimates. In the first scheme, the parameter and state estimates are guaranteed to converge within a certain margin of their true values in finite time, assuming that a sufficiently large number of observers is used and a persistence of excitation condition is satisfied in addition to other observer design conditions. This convergence margin is constituted by a part that can be chosen arbitrarily small by the user and a part determined by the noise levels. The second scheme exploits the convergence properties of the parameter estimate to perform subsequent zoom-ins on the parameter subspace to achieve stricter margins for a given number of observers. The strengths of both schemes are demonstrated using a numerical example.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

LSTM Hyper-Parameter Selection for Malware Detection: Interaction Effects and Hierarchical Selection Approach

Long-Short-Term-Memory (LSTM) networks have shown great promise in artificial intelligence (AI) based language modeling. Recently, LSTM networks have also become popular for designing AI-based Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). However, its applicability in IDS is studied largely in the default settings as used in language models. Whereas security applications offer distinct conditions and hence warrant careful consideration while applying such recurrent networks. Therefore, we conducted one of the most exhaustive works on LSTM hyper-parameters for IDS and experimented with approx. 150 LSTM configurations to determine its hyper-parameters relative importance, interaction effects, and optimal selection approach for designing an IDS. We conducted multiple analyses of the results of these experiments and empirically controlled for the interaction effects of different hyper-parameters covariate levels. We found that for security applications, especially for designing an IDS, neither similar relative importance as applicable to language models is valid, nor is the standard linear method for hyper-parameter selection ideal. We ascertained that the interaction effect plays a crucial role in determining the relative importance of hyper-parameters. We also discovered that after controlling for the interaction effect, the correct relative importance for LSTMs for an IDS is batch-size, followed by dropout ratio and padding. The findings are significant because when LSTM was first used for language models, the focus had mostly been on increasing the number of layers to enhance performance.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Sparse Plus Low Rank Matrix Decomposition: A Discrete Optimization Approach

We study the Sparse Plus Low Rank decomposition problem (SLR), which is the problem of decomposing a corrupted data matrix $\mathbf{D}$ into a sparse matrix $\mathbf{Y}$ containing the perturbations plus a low rank matrix $\mathbf{X}$. SLR is a fundamental problem in Operations Research and Machine Learning arising in many applications such as data compression, latent semantic indexing, collaborative filtering and medical imaging. We introduce a novel formulation for SLR that directly models the underlying discreteness of the problem. For this formulation, we develop an alternating minimization heuristic to compute high quality solutions and a novel semidefinite relaxation that provides meaningful bounds for the solutions returned by our heuristic. We further develop a custom branch and bound routine that leverages our heuristic and convex relaxation that solves small instances of SLR to certifiable near-optimality. Our heuristic can scale to $n=10000$ in hours, our relaxation can scale to $n=200$ in hours, and our branch and bound algorithm can scale to $n=25$ in minutes. Our numerical results demonstrate that our approach outperforms existing state-of-the-art approaches in terms of the MSE of the low rank matrix and that of the sparse matrix.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Measurement-based preparation of non-Markovian and multimode mechanical states

Nanomechanical resonators are a key tool for future quantum technologies such as quantum force sensors and interfaces, and for studies of macroscopic quantum physics. The ability to prepare room temperature non-classical states is a major outstanding challenge. Here, we explore the use of measurement-based state conditioning to achieve this. We demonstrate conditional cooling of a nanomechanical resonator that has non-Markovian decoherence, and show theoretically that the non-Markovianity makes quantum squeezing significantly easier to achieve. We further show that collective measurement of multiple resonator modes improves the quality of state preparation. This allows us to achieve collective thermomechanical squeezing, in experiments that go beyond the validity of the rotating-wave approximation. Our modelling shows that non-Markovianity and multimode conditioning can both enable room temperature quantum squeezing with existing technology. Together, our results pave the way towards realising room temperature quantum nanomechanical devices and towards their application in quantum technology and fundamental science.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic Behavior of Statistical Event Counting in Time: Independent and Correlated Measurements

We introduce an entropy analysis of time series, repeated measurements of statistical observables, based on an Eulerian homogeneous degree-one entropy function $\Phi(t,n)$ of time $t$ and number of events $n$. The duality of $\Phi$, in terms of conjugate variables $\eta=-\Phi'_t$ and $\mu=\Phi'_n$, yields an ``equation of state'' (EoS) in differential form that resembles the Gibbs-Duhem relation in classical thermodynamics: $t d\eta-n d\mu = 0$. For simple Poisson counting with rate $r$, $\eta=r(e^{\mu}-1)$. The conjugate variable $\eta$ is then identified as being equal to the Hamiltonian function in a Hamilton-Jacobi equation for $\Phi(t,n)$. Applying the same logic to the entropy function of time correlated events yields a Hamiltonian as the principal eigenvalue of a matrix. For time reversible case it is the sum of a symmetric Markovian part $\sqrt{\pi_i}q_{ij}/\sqrt{\pi_j}$ and the conjugate variables $\mu_i\delta_{ij}$. The eigenvector, as a posterior to the naive counting measure used as the prior, suggests a set of intrinsic characteristics of Markov states.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stabilizing Preparation of Quantum Gaussian States via Continuous Measurement

This paper provides a stabilizing preparation method for quantum Gaussian states by utilizing continuous measurement. The stochastic evolution of the open quantum system is described in terms of the quantum stochastic master equation. We present necessary and sufficient conditions for the system to have a unique stabilizing steady Gaussian state. The conditions are much weaker than those existing results presented in the approach of preparing Gaussian states through environment engineering. Parametric conditions of how to prepare an arbitrary pure Gaussian state are provided. This approach provides more degrees of freedom to choose the system Hamiltonian and the system-environment coupling operators, as compared with the case where dissipation-induced approach is employed. The stabilizing conditions for the case of imperfect measurement efficiency are also presented. These results may benefit practical experimental implementation in preparing quantum Gaussian states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Consistent Determination of Long-Range Electrostatics in Neural Network Potentials

Machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the field of molecular simulation through the development of efficient and accurate models of interatomic interactions. In particular, neural network models can describe interactions at the level of accuracy of quantum mechanics-based calculations, but with a fraction of the cost, enabling the simulation of large systems over long timescales with ab initio accuracy. However, implicit in the construction of neural network potentials is an assumption of locality, wherein atomic arrangements on the scale of about a nanometer are used to learn interatomic interactions. Because of this assumption, the resulting neural network models cannot describe long-range interactions that play critical roles in dielectric screening and chemical reactivity. To address this issue, we introduce the self-consistent field neural network (SCFNN) model -- a general approach for learning the long-range response of molecular systems in neural network potentials. The SCFNN model relies on a physically meaningful separation of the interatomic interactions into short- and long-range components, with a separate network to handle each component. We demonstrate the success of the SCFNN approach in modeling the dielectric properties of bulk liquid water, and show that the SCFNN model accurately predicts long-range polarization correlations and the response of water to applied electrostatic fields. Importantly, because of the separation of interactions inherent in our approach, the SCFNN model can be combined with many existing approaches for building neural network potentials. Therefore, we expect the SCFNN model to facilitate the proper description of long-range interactions in a wide-variety of machine learning-based force fields.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Multi-Output Regression Ranking

Despite their empirical success, most existing listwiselearning-to-rank (LTR) models are not built to be robust to errors in labeling or annotation, distributional data shift, or adversarial data perturbations. To fill this gap, we introduce a new listwise LTR model called Distributionally Robust Multi-output Regression Ranking (DRMRR). Different from existing methods, the scoring function of DRMRR was designed as a multivariate mapping from a feature vector to a vector of deviation scores, which captures local context information and cross-document interactions. DRMRR uses a Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) framework to minimize a multi-output loss function under the most adverse distributions in the neighborhood of the empirical data distribution defined by a Wasserstein ball. We show that this is equivalent to a regularized regression problem with a matrix norm regularizer. Our experiments were conducted on two real-world applications, medical document retrieval, and drug response prediction, showing that DRMRR notably outperforms state-of-the-art LTR models. We also conducted a comprehensive analysis to assess the resilience of DRMRR against various types of noise: Gaussian noise, adversarial perturbations, and label poisoning. We show that DRMRR is not only able to achieve significantly better performance than other baselines, but it can maintain a relatively stable performance as more noise is added to the data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy