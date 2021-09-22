CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pushing the Right Buttons: Adversarial Evaluation of Quality Estimation

By Diptesh Kanojia, Marina Fomicheva, Tharindu Ranasinghe, Frédéric Blain, Constantin Orăsan, Lucia Specia
 6 days ago

Diptesh Kanojia, Marina Fomicheva, Tharindu Ranasinghe, Frédéric Blain, Constantin Orăsan, Lucia Specia. Current Machine Translation (MT) systems achieve very good results on a growing variety of language pairs and datasets. However, they are known to produce fluent translation outputs that can contain important meaning errors, thus undermining their reliability in practice. Quality Estimation (QE) is the task of automatically assessing the performance of MT systems at test time. Thus, in order to be useful, QE systems should be able to detect such errors. However, this ability is yet to be tested in the current evaluation practices, where QE systems are assessed only in terms of their correlation with human judgements. In this work, we bridge this gap by proposing a general methodology for adversarial testing of QE for MT. First, we show that despite a high correlation with human judgements achieved by the recent SOTA, certain types of meaning errors are still problematic for QE to detect. Second, we show that on average, the ability of a given model to discriminate between meaning-preserving and meaning-altering perturbations is predictive of its overall performance, thus potentially allowing for comparing QE systems without relying on manual quality annotation.

Beyond Glass-Box Features: Uncertainty Quantification Enhanced Quality Estimation for Neural Machine Translation

Quality Estimation (QE) plays an essential role in applications of Machine Translation (MT). Traditionally, a QE system accepts the original source text and translation from a black-box MT system as input. Recently, a few studies indicate that as a by-product of translation, QE benefits from the model and training data's information of the MT system where the translations come from, and it is called the "glass-box QE". In this paper, we extend the definition of "glass-box QE" generally to uncertainty quantification with both "black-box" and "glass-box" approaches and design several features deduced from them to blaze a new trial in improving QE's performance. We propose a framework to fuse the feature engineering of uncertainty quantification into a pre-trained cross-lingual language model to predict the translation quality. Experiment results show that our method achieves state-of-the-art performances on the datasets of WMT 2020 QE shared task.
Universal Adversarial Attack on Deep Learning Based Prognostics

Deep learning-based time series models are being extensively utilized in engineering and manufacturing industries for process control and optimization, asset monitoring, diagnostic and predictive maintenance. These models have shown great improvement in the prediction of the remaining useful life (RUL) of industrial equipment but suffer from inherent vulnerability to adversarial attacks. These attacks can be easily exploited and can lead to catastrophic failure of critical industrial equipment. In general, different adversarial perturbations are computed for each instance of the input data. This is, however, difficult for the attacker to achieve in real time due to higher computational requirement and lack of uninterrupted access to the input data. Hence, we present the concept of universal adversarial perturbation, a special imperceptible noise to fool regression based RUL prediction models. Attackers can easily utilize universal adversarial perturbations for real-time attack since continuous access to input data and repetitive computation of adversarial perturbations are not a prerequisite for the same. We evaluate the effect of universal adversarial attacks using NASA turbofan engine dataset. We show that addition of universal adversarial perturbation to any instance of the input data increases error in the output predicted by the model. To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to study the effect of the universal adversarial perturbation on time series regression models. We further demonstrate the effect of varying the strength of perturbations on RUL prediction models and found that model accuracy decreases with the increase in perturbation strength of the universal adversarial attack. We also showcase that universal adversarial perturbation can be transferred across different models.
Classification-based Quality Estimation: Small and Efficient Models for Real-world Applications

Sentence-level Quality estimation (QE) of machine translation is traditionally formulated as a regression task, and the performance of QE models is typically measured by Pearson correlation with human labels. Recent QE models have achieved previously-unseen levels of correlation with human judgments, but they rely on large multilingual contextualized language models that are computationally expensive and make them infeasible for real-world applications. In this work, we evaluate several model compression techniques for QE and find that, despite their popularity in other NLP tasks, they lead to poor performance in this regression setting. We observe that a full model parameterization is required to achieve SoTA results in a regression task. However, we argue that the level of expressiveness of a model in a continuous range is unnecessary given the downstream applications of QE, and show that reframing QE as a classification problem and evaluating QE models using classification metrics would better reflect their actual performance in real-world applications.
A Novel Data Encryption Method Inspired by Adversarial Attacks

Due to the advances of sensing and storage technologies, a tremendous amount of data becomes available and, it supports the phenomenal growth of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques especially, deep learning (DL), in various application domains. While the data sources become valuable assets for enabling the success of autonomous decision-making, they also lead to critical vulnerabilities in privacy and security. For example, data leakage can be exploited via querying and eavesdropping in the exploratory phase for black-box attacks against DL-based autonomous decision-making systems. To address this issue, in this work, we propose a novel data encryption method, called AdvEncryption, by exploiting the principle of adversarial attacks. Different from existing encryption technologies, the AdvEncryption method is not developed to prevent attackers from exploiting the dataset. Instead, our proposed method aims to trap the attackers in a misleading feature distillation of the data. To achieve this goal, our AdvEncryption method consists of two essential components: 1) an adversarial attack-inspired encryption mechanism to encrypt the data with stealthy adversarial perturbation, and 2) a decryption mechanism that minimizes the impact of the perturbations on the effectiveness of autonomous decision making. In the performance evaluation section, we evaluate the performance of our proposed AdvEncryption method through case studies considering different scenarios.
Intraoral image generation by progressive growing of generative adversarial network and evaluation of generated image quality by dentists

Dentists need experience with clinical cases to practice specialized skills. However, the need to protect patient's private information limits their ability to utilize intraoral images obtained from clinical cases. In this study, since generating realistic images could make it possible to utilize intraoral images, progressive growing of generative adversarial networks are used to generate intraoral images. A total of 35,254 intraoral images were used as training data with resolutions of 128 × 128, 256 × 256, 512 × 512, and 1024 × 1024. The results of the training datasets with and without data augmentation were compared. The Sliced Wasserstein Distance was calculated to evaluate the generated images. Next, 50 real images and 50 generated images for each resolution were randomly selected and shuffled. 12 pediatric dentists were asked to observe these images and assess whether they were real or generated. The d prime of the 1024 × 1024 images was significantly higher than that of the other resolutions. In conclusion, generated intraoral images with resolutions of 512 × 512 or lower were so realistic that the dentists could not distinguish whether they were real or generated. This implies that the generated images can be used in dental education or data augmentation for deep learning, without privacy restrictions.
Modelling Adversarial Noise for Adversarial Defense

Deep neural networks have been demonstrated to be vulnerable to adversarial noise, promoting the development of defenses against adversarial attacks. Traditionally, adversarial defenses typically focus on directly exploiting adversarial examples to remove adversarial noise or train an adversarially robust target model. Motivated by that the relationship between adversarial data and natural data can help infer clean data from adversarial data to obtain the final correct prediction, in this paper, we study to model adversarial noise to learn the transition relationship in the label space for using adversarial labels to improve adversarial accuracy. Specifically, we introduce a transition matrix to relate adversarial labels and true labels. By exploiting the transition matrix, we can directly infer clean labels from adversarial labels. Then, we propose to employ a deep neural network (i.e., transition network) to model the instance-dependent transition matrix from adversarial noise. In addition, we conduct joint adversarial training on the target model and the transition network to achieve optimal performance. Empirical evaluations on benchmark datasets demonstrate that our method could significantly improve adversarial accuracy in comparison to state-of-the-art methods.
ComicGAN: Text-to-Comic Generative Adversarial Network

Drawing and annotating comic illustrations is a complex and difficult process. No existing machine learning algorithms have been developed to create comic illustrations based on descriptions of illustrations, or the dialogue in comics. Moreover, it is not known if a generative adversarial network (GAN) can generate original comics that correspond to the dialogue and/or descriptions. GANs are successful in producing photo-realistic images, but this technology does not necessarily translate to generation of flawless comics. What is more, comic evaluation is a prominent challenge as common metrics such as Inception Score will not perform comparably, as they are designed to work on photos. In this paper: 1. We implement ComicGAN, a novel text-to-comic pipeline based on a text-to-image GAN that synthesizes comics according to text descriptions. 2. We describe an in-depth empirical study of the technical difficulties of comic generation using GAN's. ComicGAN has two novel features: (i) text description creation from labels via permutation and augmentation, and (ii) custom image encoding with Convolutional Neural Networks. We extensively evaluate the proposed ComicGAN in two scenarios, namely image generation from descriptions, and image generation from dialogue. Our results on 1000 Dilbert comic panels and 6000 descriptions show synthetic comic panels from text inputs resemble original Dilbert panels. Novel methods for text description creation and custom image encoding brought improvements to Frechet Inception Distance, detail, and overall image quality over baseline algorithms. Generating illustrations from descriptions provided clear comics including characters and colours that were specified in the descriptions.
Adversarial Training with Contrastive Learning in NLP

For years, adversarial training has been extensively studied in natural language processing (NLP) settings. The main goal is to make models robust so that similar inputs derive in semantically similar outcomes, which is not a trivial problem since there is no objective measure of semantic similarity in language. Previous works use an external pre-trained NLP model to tackle this challenge, introducing an extra training stage with huge memory consumption during training. However, the recent popular approach of contrastive learning in language processing hints a convenient way of obtaining such similarity restrictions. The main advantage of the contrastive learning approach is that it aims for similar data points to be mapped close to each other and further from different ones in the representation space. In this work, we propose adversarial training with contrastive learning (ATCL) to adversarially train a language processing task using the benefits of contrastive learning. The core idea is to make linear perturbations in the embedding space of the input via fast gradient methods (FGM) and train the model to keep the original and perturbed representations close via contrastive learning. In NLP experiments, we applied ATCL to language modeling and neural machine translation tasks. The results show not only an improvement in the quantitative (perplexity and BLEU) scores when compared to the baselines, but ATCL also achieves good qualitative results in the semantic level for both tasks without using a pre-trained model.
Adversarially Robust Coloring for Graph Streams

A streaming algorithm is considered to be adversarially robust if it provides correct outputs with high probability even when the stream updates are chosen by an adversary who may observe and react to the past outputs of the algorithm. We grow the burgeoning body of work on such algorithms in a new direction by studying robust algorithms for the problem of maintaining a valid vertex coloring of an $n$-vertex graph given as a stream of edges. Following standard practice, we focus on graphs with maximum degree at most $\Delta$ and aim for colorings using a small number $f(\Delta)$ of colors.
Camera Basics: Using “Expose to the Right” for Higher Quality Photos (VIDEO)

Sometimes our brief Camera Basics tutorials are helpful for novices and experienced shooters alike, and this quick video falls into that category. In this episode you’ll learn how to employ the concept of “Expose to the Right” (ETTR) to easily make higher quality photographs. If you’ve watched the tutorials we’ve...
Adversarial Neural Trip Recommendation

Trip recommender system, which targets at recommending a trip consisting of several ordered Points of Interest (POIs), has long been treated as an important application for many location-based services. Currently, most prior arts generate trips following pre-defined objectives based on constraint programming, which may fail to reflect the complex latent patterns hidden in the human mobility data. And most of these methods are usually difficult to respond in real time when the number of POIs is large. To that end, we propose an Adversarial Neural Trip Recommendation (ANT) framework to tackle the above challenges. First of all, we devise a novel attention-based encoder-decoder trip generator that can learn the correlations among POIs and generate well-designed trips under given constraints. Another novelty of ANT relies on an adversarial learning strategy integrating with reinforcement learning to guide the trip generator to produce high-quality trips. For this purpose, we introduce a discriminator, which distinguishes the generated trips from real-life trips taken by users, to provide reward signals to optimize the generator. Moreover, we devise a novel pre-train schema based on learning from demonstration, which speeds up the convergence to achieve a sufficient-and-efficient training process. Extensive experiments on four real-world datasets validate the effectiveness and efficiency of our proposed ANT framework, which demonstrates that ANT could remarkably outperform the state-of-the-art baselines with short response time.
Using neural networks to solve the 2D Poisson equation for electric field computation in plasma fluid simulations

The Poisson equation is critical to get a self-consistent solution in plasma fluid simulations used for Hall effect thrusters and streamers discharges. Solving the 2D Poisson equation with zero Dirichlet boundary conditions using a deep neural network is investigated using multiple-scale architectures, defined in terms of number of branches, depth and receptive field. The latter is found critical to correctly capture large topological structures of the field. The investigation of multiple architectures, losses, and hyperparameters provides an optimum network to solve accurately the steady Poisson problem. Generalization to new resolutions and domain sizes is then proposed using a proper scaling of the network. Finally, found neural network solver, called PlasmaNet, is coupled with an unsteady Euler plasma fluid equations solver. The test case corresponds to electron plasma oscillations which is used to assess the accuracy of the neural network solution in a time-dependent simulation. In this time-evolving problem, a physical loss is necessary to produce a stable simulation. PlasmaNet is then benchmarked on meshes with increasing number of nodes, and compared with an existing solver based on a standard linear system algorithm for the Poisson equation. It outperforms the classical plasma solver, up to speedups 700 times faster on large meshes. PlasmaNet is finally tested on a more complex case of discharge propagation involving chemistry and advection. The guidelines established in previous sections are applied to build the CNN to solve the same Poisson equation but in cylindrical coordinates. Results reveal good CNN predictions with significant speedup. These results pave the way to new computational strategies to predict unsteady problems involving a Poisson equation, including configurations with coupled multiphysics interactions such as in plasma flows.
Quantum-gate decomposer

Efficient decompositions of multi-qubit gates are essential in NISQ applications, where the number of gates or the circuit depth is limited. This paper presents efficient decompositions of CCZ and CCCZ gates, typical multi-qubit gates, under several qubit connectivities. We can construct the CCZ gate with only four CZ-depth when the qubit is square-shaped, including one auxiliary qubit. In T-shaped qubit connectivity, which has no closed loop, we can decompose the CCCZ gate with 17 CZ gates. While previous studies have shown a CCCZ gate decomposition with 14 CZ gates for the fully connected case, we found only four connections are sufficient for 14 CZ gates' implementation. The search for constraint-sufficient decompositions is aided by an optimization method we devised to bring the parameterized quantum circuit closer to the target quantum gate. We can apply this scheme to decompose any quantum gates, not only CCZ and CCCZ. Such decompositions of multi-qubit gates, together with the newly found CCZ and CCCZ decompositions, shorten the execution time of quantum circuits and improve the accuracy of complex quantum algorithms on near future QPUs.
Thermodynamic Behavior of Statistical Event Counting in Time: Independent and Correlated Measurements

We introduce an entropy analysis of time series, repeated measurements of statistical observables, based on an Eulerian homogeneous degree-one entropy function $\Phi(t,n)$ of time $t$ and number of events $n$. The duality of $\Phi$, in terms of conjugate variables $\eta=-\Phi'_t$ and $\mu=\Phi'_n$, yields an ``equation of state'' (EoS) in differential form that resembles the Gibbs-Duhem relation in classical thermodynamics: $t d\eta-n d\mu = 0$. For simple Poisson counting with rate $r$, $\eta=r(e^{\mu}-1)$. The conjugate variable $\eta$ is then identified as being equal to the Hamiltonian function in a Hamilton-Jacobi equation for $\Phi(t,n)$. Applying the same logic to the entropy function of time correlated events yields a Hamiltonian as the principal eigenvalue of a matrix. For time reversible case it is the sum of a symmetric Markovian part $\sqrt{\pi_i}q_{ij}/\sqrt{\pi_j}$ and the conjugate variables $\mu_i\delta_{ij}$. The eigenvector, as a posterior to the naive counting measure used as the prior, suggests a set of intrinsic characteristics of Markov states.
Neural network tokamak equilibria with incompressible flows

We present several numerical results concerning the solution of a Generalized Grad-Shafranov Equation (GGSE), which governs axisymmetric plasma equilibria with incompressible flows of arbitrary direction, using fully connected, feed-forward deep neural networks, also known as multi-layer perceptrons. Solutions to the GGSE in a Tokamak-relevant D-Shaped domain are approximated by such artificial neural networks (ANNs) upon minimizing the GGSE mean squared residual in the plasma volume and the poloidal flux function on the plasma boundary. Solutions for the Solovev and the general linearizing ansatz for the free functions involved in the GGSE are obtained and benchmarked against known analytic solutions. We also construct a non-linear equilibrium incorporating characteristics relevant to the H-mode confinement. In our numerical experiments it was observed that changing the radial distribution of the training points had no appreciable effect on the accuracy of the trained solution. In particular it is shown that localizing the training points near the boundary results in ANN solutions that describe quite accurately the entire magnetic configuration thus demonstrating the interpolation capabilities of the ANNs.
Superior Resistance Switching in Monolayer MoS2 Channel Based Gated Binary Resistive RAM via Gate-Bias Dependence and a Unique Forming Process

In this work, we unveil the effect of RS, induced by a current-voltage hysteresis cycles across CVD-grown monolayer MoS2 based gated RRAM, on its transistors electrical and reliability characteristics. A unique gate voltage dependence on the RS is identified which has a remarkable impact on the switching performance of MoS2 RRAM. RS behavior was found to be significantly dependent on the charge conduction in the channel. Moreover, we have shown a potential device forming event when MoS2 gated RRAMs were subjected to a steady-state electrical stress. Both hysteresis and steady state electrical stress were found to disturb the transistor action of these gated RRAMs, which in fact can be used as a signature of RS. Interestingly, current-voltage hysteresis resulted in unipolar RS, whereas steady-state electrical stress before RS measurement led to bipolar RS. Moreover, successive stress cycles of such an electrical stress leads to multiple resistance states, a behavior similar to synaptic properties like long-term potentiation and long-term depression, typically found in memristors. We find that charge transport mechanism dominant in the MoS2 FET in conjunction with steady-state stress induced device forming determine the extent of RS induced in these MoS2 based gated RRAMs. Finally on the basis of insights developed from the dependence on charge transport mechanism and steady-state stress induced forming of MoS2 channel, we propose a certain steady-state electrical stress condition which can be used as a forming process employed prior to use of MoS2 based binary RRAMs for improved switching performance.
Learning Transport Processes with Machine Intelligence

We present a machine learning based approach to address the study of transport processes, ubiquitous in continuous mechanics, with particular attention to those phenomena ruled by complex micro-physics, impractical to theoretical investigation, yet exhibiting emergent behavior describable by a closed mathematical expression. Our machine learning model, built using simple components and following a few well established practices, is capable of learning latent representations of the transport process substantially closer to the ground truth than expected from the nominal error characterising the data, leading to sound generalisation properties. This is demonstrated through an idealized study of the long standing problem of heat flux suppression under conditions relevant for fusion and cosmic plasmas. A simple analysis shows that the result applies beyond those case specific assumptions and that, in particular, the accuracy of the learned representation is controllable through knowledge of the data quality (error properties) and a suitable choice of the dataset size. While the learned representation can be used as a plug-in for numerical modeling purposes, it can also be leveraged with the above error analysis to obtain reliable mathematical expressions describing the transport mechanism and of great theoretical value.
Distributionally Robust Multi-Output Regression Ranking

Despite their empirical success, most existing listwiselearning-to-rank (LTR) models are not built to be robust to errors in labeling or annotation, distributional data shift, or adversarial data perturbations. To fill this gap, we introduce a new listwise LTR model called Distributionally Robust Multi-output Regression Ranking (DRMRR). Different from existing methods, the scoring function of DRMRR was designed as a multivariate mapping from a feature vector to a vector of deviation scores, which captures local context information and cross-document interactions. DRMRR uses a Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) framework to minimize a multi-output loss function under the most adverse distributions in the neighborhood of the empirical data distribution defined by a Wasserstein ball. We show that this is equivalent to a regularized regression problem with a matrix norm regularizer. Our experiments were conducted on two real-world applications, medical document retrieval, and drug response prediction, showing that DRMRR notably outperforms state-of-the-art LTR models. We also conducted a comprehensive analysis to assess the resilience of DRMRR against various types of noise: Gaussian noise, adversarial perturbations, and label poisoning. We show that DRMRR is not only able to achieve significantly better performance than other baselines, but it can maintain a relatively stable performance as more noise is added to the data.
Strong entanglement distribution of quantum networks

Large-scale quantum networks have been employed to overcome practical constraints of transmissions and storage for single entangled systems. Our goal in this article is to explore the strong entanglement distribution of quantum networks. We firstly show any connected network consisting of generalized EPR states and GHZ states satisfies strong CKW monogamy inequality in terms of bipartite entanglement measure. This reveals interesting feature of high-dimensional entanglement with local tensor decomposition going beyond qubit entanglement. We then apply the new entanglement distribution relation in entangled networks for getting quantum max-flow min-cut theorem in terms of von Neumann entropy and Rényi-$\alpha$ entropy. We finally classify entangled quantum networks by distinguishing network configurations under local unitary operations. These results provide new insights into characterizing quantum networks in quantum information processing.
A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
