Scalable and Efficient MoE Training for Multitask Multilingual Models

By Young Jin Kim, Ammar Ahmad Awan, Alexandre Muzio, Andres Felipe Cruz Salinas, Liyang Lu, Amr Hendy, Samyam Rajbhandari, Yuxiong He, Hany Hassan Awadalla
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Young Jin Kim, Ammar Ahmad Awan, Alexandre Muzio, Andres Felipe Cruz Salinas, Liyang Lu, Amr Hendy, Samyam Rajbhandari, Yuxiong He, Hany Hassan Awadalla. The Mixture of Experts (MoE) models are an emerging class of sparsely activated deep learning models that have sublinear compute costs with respect to their parameters. In contrast with dense models, the sparse architecture of MoE offers opportunities for drastically growing model size with significant accuracy gain while consuming much lower compute budget. However, supporting large scale MoE training also has its own set of system and modeling challenges. To overcome the challenges and embrace the opportunities of MoE, we first develop a system capable of scaling MoE models efficiently to trillions of parameters. It combines multi-dimensional parallelism and heterogeneous memory technologies harmoniously with MoE to empower 8x larger models on the same hardware compared with existing work. Besides boosting system efficiency, we also present new training methods to improve MoE sample efficiency and leverage expert pruning strategy to improve inference time efficiency. By combining the efficient system and training methods, we are able to significantly scale up large multitask multilingual models for language generation which results in a great improvement in model accuracy. A model trained with 10 billion parameters on 50 languages can achieve state-of-the-art performance in Machine Translation (MT) and multilingual natural language generation tasks. The system support of efficient MoE training has been implemented and open-sourced with the DeepSpeed library.

Related
arxiv.org

BacHMMachine: An Interpretable and Scalable Model for Algorithmic Harmonization for Four-part Baroque Chorales

Algorithmic harmonization - the automated harmonization of a musical piece given its melodic line - is a challenging problem that has garnered much interest from both music theorists and computer scientists. One genre of particular interest is the four-part Baroque chorales of J.S. Bach. Methods for algorithmic chorale harmonization typically adopt a black-box, "data-driven" approach: they do not explicitly integrate principles from music theory but rely on a complex learning model trained with a large amount of chorale data. We propose instead a new harmonization model, called BacHMMachine, which employs a "theory-driven" framework guided by music composition principles, along with a "data-driven" model for learning compositional features within this framework. As its name suggests, BacHMMachine uses a novel Hidden Markov Model based on key and chord transitions, providing a probabilistic framework for learning key modulations and chordal progressions from a given melodic line. This allows for the generation of creative, yet musically coherent chorale harmonizations; integrating compositional principles allows for a much simpler model that results in vast decreases in computational burden and greater interpretability compared to state-of-the-art algorithmic harmonization methods, at no penalty to quality of harmonization or musicality. We demonstrate this improvement via comprehensive experiments and Turing tests comparing BacHMMachine to existing methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Will this Question be Answered? Question Filtering via Answer Model Distillation for Efficient Question Answering

In this paper we propose a novel approach towards improving the efficiency of Question Answering (QA) systems by filtering out questions that will not be answered by them. This is based on an interesting new finding: the answer confidence scores of state-of-the-art QA systems can be approximated well by models solely using the input question text. This enables preemptive filtering of questions that are not answered by the system due to their answer confidence scores being lower than the system threshold. Specifically, we learn Transformer-based question models by distilling Transformer-based answering models. Our experiments on three popular QA datasets and one industrial QA benchmark demonstrate the ability of our question models to approximate the Precision/Recall curves of the target QA system well. These question models, when used as filters, can effectively trade off lower computation cost of QA systems for lower Recall, e.g., reducing computation by ~60%, while only losing ~3-4% of Recall.
COMPUTERS
APS Physics

A Scalable Code for Reducing Quantum Errors

A new scheme could offer a technologically viable solution for remedying computational errors in near-term quantum devices. If quantum computers are to be useful in the near-term, they will require methods for remedying computational mistakes that arise from imperfect hardware. However, most error correction schemes are too computationally costly to implement on existing machines, as they require encoding a single bit of quantum information into thousands of physical qubits. The complexity of these schemes is prohibitive for existing and near-term quantum computers. In new work, Bálint Koczor of the University of Oxford, UK, presents a method for side-stepping error correction by reducing errors in the first place [1]. The new method should offer better scaling to larger devices than existing error correction codes.
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Tesla Introduces D1 Dojo Chip to Train AI Models

Tesla introduced the Tesla D1, a new chip designed specifically for artificial intelligence that is capable of delivering a power of 362 TFLOPs in BF16 / CFP8. This was announced at Tesla’s recent AI Day event. The Tesla D1 adds a total of 354 training nodes that form a network...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalable#Machine Translation#Mt#Deepspeed#Artificial Intelligence#Machine Learning#Lg
towardsdatascience.com

Integrate Trained Machine Learning Model to a DialogFlow Chatbot

Learn how to build, train, and store a Machine Learning model. Use Google’s Dialogflow to build a chatbot that uses the trained custom ML model to answer user queries. We will first create a basic Machine Learning (ML) model which will be trained on a dataset. The trained model will be saved using the pickle module. Thereafter, a flask application will utilize the trained model and answer queries like what is the per capita income in a year based on past data.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Training in neonatal neurocritical care: a proposal for a hybrid model of competence by design and time-based methods

Neonatal neurocritical care (NNCC) is a rapidly advancing field with limited fellowship training available in locally developed, non-accredited programs. A standardized survey aimed to understand the training backgrounds of individuals practicing NNCC, the structure of existing clinical NNCC services/training programs, and suggested clinical competencies for new graduates. Methods. We developed...
HEALTH SERVICES
arxiv.org

An investigation of over-training within semi-supervised machine learning models in the search for heavy resonances at the LHC

In particle physics, semi-supervised machine learning is an attractive option to reduce model dependencies searches beyond the Standard Model. When utilizing semi-supervised techniques in training machine learning models in the search for bosons at the Large Hadron Collider, the over-training of the model must be investigated. Internal fluctuations of the phase space and bias in training can cause semi-supervised models to label false signals within the phase space due to over-fitting. The issue of false signal generation in semi-supervised models has not been fully analyzed and therefore utilizing a toy Monte Carlo model, the probability of such situations occurring must be quantified. This investigation of $Z\gamma$ resonances is performed using a pure background Monte Carlo sample. Through unique pure background samples extracted to mimic ATLAS data in a background-plus-signal region, multiple runs enable the probability of these fake signals occurring due to over-training to be thoroughly investigated.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Classification-based Quality Estimation: Small and Efficient Models for Real-world Applications

Sentence-level Quality estimation (QE) of machine translation is traditionally formulated as a regression task, and the performance of QE models is typically measured by Pearson correlation with human labels. Recent QE models have achieved previously-unseen levels of correlation with human judgments, but they rely on large multilingual contextualized language models that are computationally expensive and make them infeasible for real-world applications. In this work, we evaluate several model compression techniques for QE and find that, despite their popularity in other NLP tasks, they lead to poor performance in this regression setting. We observe that a full model parameterization is required to achieve SoTA results in a regression task. However, we argue that the level of expressiveness of a model in a continuous range is unnecessary given the downstream applications of QE, and show that reframing QE as a classification problem and evaluating QE models using classification metrics would better reflect their actual performance in real-world applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Task-adaptive Pre-training of Language Models with Word Embedding Regularization

Pre-trained language models (PTLMs) acquire domain-independent linguistic knowledge through pre-training with massive textual resources. Additional pre-training is effective in adapting PTLMs to domains that are not well covered by the pre-training corpora. Here, we focus on the static word embeddings of PTLMs for domain adaptation to teach PTLMs domain-specific meanings of words. We propose a novel fine-tuning process: task-adaptive pre-training with word embedding regularization (TAPTER). TAPTER runs additional pre-training by making the static word embeddings of a PTLM close to the word embeddings obtained in the target domain with fastText. TAPTER requires no additional corpus except for the training data of the downstream task. We confirmed that TAPTER improves the performance of the standard fine-tuning and the task-adaptive pre-training on BioASQ (question answering in the biomedical domain) and on SQuAD (the Wikipedia domain) when their pre-training corpora were not dominated by in-domain data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Primer: Searching for Efficient Transformers for Language Modeling

Large Transformer models have been central to recent advances in natural language processing. The training and inference costs of these models, however, have grown rapidly and become prohibitively expensive. Here we aim to reduce the costs of Transformers by searching for a more efficient variant. Compared to previous approaches, our search is performed at a lower level, over the primitives that define a Transformer TensorFlow program. We identify an architecture, named Primer, that has a smaller training cost than the original Transformer and other variants for auto-regressive language modeling. Primer's improvements can be mostly attributed to two simple modifications: squaring ReLU activations and adding a depthwise convolution layer after each Q, K, and V projection in self-attention.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Text Detoxification using Large Pre-trained Neural Models

David Dale, Anton Voronov, Daryna Dementieva, Varvara Logacheva, Olga Kozlova, Nikita Semenov, Alexander Panchenko. We present two novel unsupervised methods for eliminating toxicity in text. Our first method combines two recent ideas: (1) guidance of the generation process with small style-conditional language models and (2) use of paraphrasing models to perform style transfer. We use a well-performing paraphraser guided by style-trained language models to keep the text content and remove toxicity. Our second method uses BERT to replace toxic words with their non-offensive synonyms. We make the method more flexible by enabling BERT to replace mask tokens with a variable number of words. Finally, we present the first large-scale comparative study of style transfer models on the task of toxicity removal. We compare our models with a number of methods for style transfer. The models are evaluated in a reference-free way using a combination of unsupervised style transfer metrics. Both methods we suggest yield new SOTA results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Title:Allocating Large Vocabulary Capacity for Cross-lingual Language Model Pre-training

Authors:Bo Zheng, Li Dong, Shaohan Huang, Saksham Singhal, Wanxiang Che, Ting Liu, Xia Song, Furu Wei. Abstract: Compared to monolingual models, cross-lingual models usually require a more expressive vocabulary to represent all languages adequately. We find that many languages are under-represented in recent cross-lingual language models due to the limited vocabulary capacity. To this end, we propose an algorithm VoCap to determine the desired vocabulary capacity of each language. However, increasing the vocabulary size significantly slows down the pre-training speed. In order to address the issues, we propose k-NN-based target sampling to accelerate the expensive softmax. Our experiments show that the multilingual vocabulary learned with VoCap benefits cross-lingual language model pre-training. Moreover, k-NN-based target sampling mitigates the side-effects of increasing the vocabulary size while achieving comparable performance and faster pre-training speed. The code and the pretrained multilingual vocabularies are available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Comparing Feature-Engineering and Feature-Learning Approaches for Multilingual Translationese Classification

Daria Pylypenko, Kwabena Amponsah-Kaakyire, Koel Dutta Chowdhury, Josef van Genabith, Cristina España-Bonet. Traditional hand-crafted linguistically-informed features have often been used for distinguishing between translated and original non-translated texts. By contrast, to date, neural architectures without manual feature engineering have been less explored for this task. In this work, we (i) compare the traditional feature-engineering-based approach to the feature-learning-based one and (ii) analyse the neural architectures in order to investigate how well the hand-crafted features explain the variance in the neural models' predictions. We use pre-trained neural word embeddings, as well as several end-to-end neural architectures in both monolingual and multilingual settings and compare them to feature-engineering-based SVM classifiers. We show that (i) neural architectures outperform other approaches by more than 20 accuracy points, with the BERT-based model performing the best in both the monolingual and multilingual settings; (ii) while many individual hand-crafted translationese features correlate with neural model predictions, feature importance analysis shows that the most important features for neural and classical architectures differ; and (iii) our multilingual experiments provide empirical evidence for translationese universals across languages.
vanticatrading.com

Hydra, The Cardano Layer 2 Scalability Solution.

Input-Output Hong Kong (IOHK) announced a Layer 2 scalability solution for the Cardano blockchain following the Alonzo implementation a week ago. Charles Hoskinson said that they are developing a solution at Alonzo to improve the scalability and storage aspects. The solution, called 'Hydra,' could make transactions on the Cardano blockchain...
COMPUTERS
u.today

Cardano to Have "Ultimate" Scalability with This Solution: Details

Advancing EUTXO with isomorphic state channels: What is Hydra?. One week after Alonzo hardfork activation in mainnet, Input Output Global, the development studio behind Cardano (ADA), releases a detailed explanation of how the new platform can scale with Hydra. Advancing EUTXO with isomorphic state channels: What is Hydra?. According to...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Approaching AI Model Deployment the More Efficient Way

The last component of ModelOps and MLOps pipelines is the production deployment stage. This stage occurs after a model is trained and reaches a suitable level of performance and is ready to make predictions against live data. On average, it takes organizations about nine months to deploy models into production. An estimated 50-90 percent of all machine learning models are in the metaphorical “AI Valley of Death” The skills gap required to build AI-powered solutions and software systems is one of the major drivers.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

PrivateFetch: Scalable Catalog Delivery in Privacy-Preserving Advertising

In order to preserve the possibility of an Internet that is free at the point of use, attention is turning to new solutions that would allow targeted advertisement delivery based on behavioral information such as user preferences, without compromising user privacy. Recently, explorations in devising such systems either take approaches that rely on semantic guarantees like $k$-anonymity -- which can be easily subverted when combining with alternative information, and do not take into account the possibility that even knowledge of such clusters is privacy-invasive in themselves. Other approaches provide full privacy by moving all data and processing logic to clients -- but which is prohibitively expensive for both clients and servers. In this work, we devise a new framework called PrivateFetch for building practical ad-delivery pipelines that rely on cryptographic hardness and best-case privacy, rather than syntactic privacy guarantees or reliance on real-world anonymization tools. PrivateFetch utilizes local computation of preferences followed by high-performance single-server private information retrieval (PIR) to ensure that clients can pre-fetch ad content from servers, without revealing any of their inherent characteristics to the content provider. When considering an database of $>1,000,000$ ads, we show that we can deliver $30$ ads to a client in 40 seconds, with total communication costs of 192KB. We also demonstrate the feasibility of PrivateFetch by showing that the monetary cost of running it is less than 1% of average ad revenue. As such, our system is capable of pre-fetching ads for clients based on behavioral and contextual user information, before displaying them during a typical browsing session. In addition, while we test PrivateFetch as a private ad-delivery, the generality of our approach means that it could also be used for other content types.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

K-AID: Enhancing Pre-trained Language Models with Domain Knowledge for Question Answering

Knowledge enhanced pre-trained language models (K-PLMs) are shown to be effective for many public tasks in the literature but few of them have been successfully applied in practice. To address this problem, we propose K-AID, a systematic approach that includes a low-cost knowledge acquisition process for acquiring domain knowledge, an effective knowledge infusion module for improving model performance, and a knowledge distillation component for reducing the model size and deploying K-PLMs on resource-restricted devices (e.g., CPU) for real-world application. Importantly, instead of capturing entity knowledge like the majority of existing K-PLMs, our approach captures relational knowledge, which contributes to better-improving sentence-level text classification and text matching tasks that play a key role in question answering (QA). We conducted a set of experiments on five text classification tasks and three text matching tasks from three domains, namely E-commerce, Government, and Film&TV, and performed online A/B tests in E-commerce. Experimental results show that our approach is able to achieve substantial improvement on sentence-level question answering tasks and bring beneficial business value in industrial settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

TrOCR: Transformer-based Optical Character Recognition with Pre-trained Models

Text recognition is a long-standing research problem for document digitalization. Existing approaches for text recognition are usually built based on CNN for image understanding and RNN for char-level text generation. In addition, another language model is usually needed to improve the overall accuracy as a post-processing step. In this paper, we propose an end-to-end text recognition approach with pre-trained image Transformer and text Transformer models, namely TrOCR, which leverages the Transformer architecture for both image understanding and wordpiece-level text generation. The TrOCR model is simple but effective, and can be pre-trained with large-scale synthetic data and fine-tuned with human-labeled datasets. Experiments show that the TrOCR model outperforms the current state-of-the-art models on both printed and handwritten text recognition tasks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Scale Efficiently: Insights from Pre-training and Fine-tuning Transformers

Yi Tay, Mostafa Dehghani, Jinfeng Rao, William Fedus, Samira Abnar, Hyung Won Chung, Sharan Narang, Dani Yogatama, Ashish Vaswani, Donald Metzler. There remain many open questions pertaining to the scaling behaviour of Transformer architectures. These scaling decisions and findings can be critical, as training runs often come with an associated computational cost which have both financial and/or environmental impact. The goal of this paper is to present scaling insights from pretraining and finetuning Transformers. While Kaplan et al. presents a comprehensive study of the scaling behaviour of Transformer language models, the scope is only on the upstream (pretraining) loss. Therefore, it is still unclear if these set of findings transfer to downstream task within the context of the pretrain-finetune paradigm. The key findings of this paper are as follows: (1) we show that aside from only the model size, model shape matters for downstream fine-tuning, (2) scaling protocols operate differently at different compute regions, (3) widely adopted T5-base and T5-large sizes are Pareto-inefficient. To this end, we present improved scaling protocols whereby our redesigned models achieve similar downstream fine-tuning quality while having 50\% fewer parameters and training 40\% faster compared to the widely adopted T5-base model. We publicly release over 100 pretrained checkpoints of different T5 configurations to facilitate future research and analysis.
COMPUTERS

