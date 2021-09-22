CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOAHQA: Numerical Reasoning with Interpretable Graph Question Answering Dataset

By Qiyuan Zhang, Lei Wang, Sicheng Yu, Shuohang Wang, Yang Wang, Jing Jiang, Ee-Peng Lim
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

While diverse question answering (QA) datasets have been proposed and contributed significantly to the development of deep learning models for QA tasks, the existing datasets fall short in two aspects. First, we lack QA datasets covering complex questions that involve answers as well as the reasoning processes to get the answers. As a result, the state-of-the-art QA research on numerical reasoning still focuses on simple calculations and does not provide the mathematical expressions or evidences justifying the answers. Second, the QA community has contributed much effort to improving the interpretability of QA models. However, these models fail to explicitly show the reasoning process, such as the evidence order for reasoning and the interactions between different pieces of evidence. To address the above shortcomings, we introduce NOAHQA, a conversational and bilingual QA dataset with questions requiring numerical reasoning with compound mathematical expressions. With NOAHQA, we develop an interpretable reasoning graph as well as the appropriate evaluation metric to measure the answer quality. We evaluate the state-of-the-art QA models trained using existing QA datasets on NOAHQA and show that the best among them can only achieve 55.5 exact match scores, while the human performance is 89.7. We also present a new QA model for generating a reasoning graph where the reasoning graph metric still has a large gap compared with that of humans, e.g., 28 scores.

arxiv.org

Graph Based Answer Set Programming Solver Systems

Answer set programming (ASP) is a popular nonmonotonic-logic based paradigm for knowledge representation and solving combinatorial problems. Computing the answer set of an ASP program is NP-hard in general, and researchers have been investing significant effort to speed it up. The majority of current ASP solvers employ SAT solver-like technology to find these answer sets. As a result, justification for why a literal is in the answer set is hard to produce. There are dependency graph based approaches to find answer sets, but due to the representational limitations of dependency graphs, such approaches are limited. This paper proposes a novel dependency graph-based approach for finding answer sets in which conjunction of goals is explicitly represented as a node which allows arbitrary answer set programs to be uniformly represented. Our representation preserves causal relationships allowing for justification for each literal in the answer set to be elegantly found. In this paper, we explore two different approaches based on the graph representation: bottom-up and top-down. The bottom-up approach finds models by assigning truth values along with the topological order, while the top-down approach generates models starting from the constraints.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Topic Transferable Table Question Answering

Saneem Ahmed Chemmengath, Vishwajeet Kumar, Samarth Bharadwaj, Jaydeep Sen, Mustafa Canim, Soumen Chakrabarti, Alfio Gliozzo, Karthik Sankaranarayanan. Weakly-supervised table question-answering(TableQA) models have achieved state-of-art performance by using pre-trained BERT transformer to jointly encoding a question and a table to produce structured query for the question. However, in practical settings TableQA systems are deployed over table corpora having topic and word distributions quite distinct from BERT's pretraining corpus. In this work we simulate the practical topic shift scenario by designing novel challenge benchmarks WikiSQL-TS and WikiTQ-TS, consisting of train-dev-test splits in five distinct topic groups, based on the popular WikiSQL and WikiTableQuestions datasets. We empirically show that, despite pre-training on large open-domain text, performance of models degrades significantly when they are evaluated on unseen topics. In response, we propose T3QA (Topic Transferable Table Question Answering) a pragmatic adaptation framework for TableQA comprising of: (1) topic-specific vocabulary injection into BERT, (2) a novel text-to-text transformer generator (such as T5, GPT2) based natural language question generation pipeline focused on generating topic specific training data, and (3) a logical form reranker. We show that T3QA provides a reasonably good baseline for our topic shift benchmarks. We believe our topic split benchmarks will lead to robust TableQA solutions that are better suited for practical deployment.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Knowledge-based Embodied Question Answering

In this paper, we propose a novel Knowledge-based Embodied Question Answering (K-EQA) task, in which the agent intelligently explores the environment to answer various questions with the knowledge. Different from explicitly specifying the target object in the question as existing EQA work, the agent can resort to external knowledge to understand more complicated question such as "Please tell me what are objects used to cut food in the room?", in which the agent must know the knowledge such as "knife is used for cutting food".
SCIENCE
comptia.org

The NEW CompTIA Network+: Your Questions Answered

To ensure that an organization’s networks are functioning properly and securely protected, IT pros must understand the fundamentals of computer networking. Certifications validate an IT pros knowledge and skills on tech topics, and CompTIA Network+ is a globally recognized certification that validates the skills required to implement enterprise-level wired and wireless network solutions. This well-respected, long-standing IT certification just got a refresh to ensure it addresses the needs of today’s computer networking pros. Read more about why and how CompTIA updates certification exams.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SPIN Road Mapper: Extracting Roads from Aerial Images via Spatial and Interaction Space Graph Reasoning for Autonomous Driving

Road extraction is an essential step in building autonomous navigation systems. Detecting road segments is challenging as they are of varying widths, bifurcated throughout the image, and are often occluded by terrain, cloud, or other weather conditions. Using just convolution neural networks (ConvNets) for this problem is not effective as it is inefficient at capturing distant dependencies between road segments in the image which is essential to extract road connectivity. To this end, we propose a Spatial and Interaction Space Graph Reasoning (SPIN) module which when plugged into a ConvNet performs reasoning over graphs constructed on spatial and interaction spaces projected from the feature maps. Reasoning over spatial space extracts dependencies between different spatial regions and other contextual information. Reasoning over a projected interaction space helps in appropriate delineation of roads from other topographies present in the image. Thus, SPIN extracts long-range dependencies between road segments and effectively delineates roads from other semantics. We also introduce a SPIN pyramid which performs SPIN graph reasoning across multiple scales to extract multi-scale features. We propose a network based on stacked hourglass modules and SPIN pyramid for road segmentation which achieves better performance compared to existing methods. Moreover, our method is computationally efficient and significantly boosts the convergence speed during training, making it feasible for applying on large-scale high-resolution aerial images. Code available at: this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Extracting Fine-Grained Knowledge Graphs of Scientific Claims: Dataset and Transformer-Based Results

Recent transformer-based approaches demonstrate promising results on relational scientific information extraction. Existing datasets focus on high-level description of how research is carried out. Instead we focus on the subtleties of how experimental associations are presented by building SciClaim, a dataset of scientific claims drawn from Social and Behavior Science (SBS), PubMed, and CORD-19 papers. Our novel graph annotation schema incorporates not only coarse-grained entity spans as nodes and relations as edges between them, but also fine-grained attributes that modify entities and their relations, for a total of 12,738 labels in the corpus. By including more label types and more than twice the label density of previous datasets, SciClaim captures causal, comparative, predictive, statistical, and proportional associations over experimental variables along with their qualifications, subtypes, and evidence. We extend work in transformer-based joint entity and relation extraction to effectively infer our schema, showing the promise of fine-grained knowledge graphs in scientific claims and beyond.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scholarly outputs of EU Research Funding Programs: Understanding differences between datasets of publications reported by grant holders and OpenAIRE Research Graph in H2020

Linking research results to grants is an essential prerequisite for an effective monitoring and evaluation of funding programs. For the EU research funding programs, there are multiple datasets linking scholarly publications to the individual grants, including both open data and those from commercial bibliometric databases. In this paper, we systematically compare openly available data from two data sources: on one hand those reported by the Grant holders (and subsequently published by the European Commission on open data portal) and those from the OpenAIRE Research Graph which collect data from multiple sources. We describe the dataflow leading to their creation and assess the quality of data by validating, on sample basis, the link.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient, Interpretable Atomistic Graph Neural Network Representation for Angle-dependent Properties and its Application to Optical Spectroscopy Prediction

Tim Hsu, Nathan Keilbart, Stephen Weitzner, James Chapman, Penghao Xiao, Tuan Anh Pham, S. Roger Qiu, Xiao Chen, Brandon C. Wood. Graph neural networks (GNNs) are attractive for learning properties of atomic structures thanks to their intuitive, physically informed graph encoding of atoms and bonds. However, conventional GNN encodings do not account for angular information, which is critical for describing complex atomic arrangements in disordered materials, interfaces, and molecular distortions. In this work, we extend the recently proposed ALIGNN encoding, which incorporates bond angles, to also include dihedral angles (ALIGNN-d), and we apply the model to capture the structures of aqua copper complexes for spectroscopy prediction. This simple extension is shown to lead to a memory-efficient graph representation capable of capturing the full geometric information of atomic structures. Specifically, the ALIGNN-d encoding is a sparse yet equally expressive representation compared to the dense, maximally-connected graph, in which all bonds are encoded. We also explore model interpretability based on ALIGNN-d by elucidating the relative contributions of individual structural components to the optical response of the copper complexes. Lastly, we briefly discuss future developments to validate the computational efficiency and to extend the interpretability of ALIGNN-d.
MATHEMATICS
The Atlantic

Not Every Question Has a Scientific Answer

When President Joe Biden announced last month that the U.S. would offer a third vaccine dose to Americans who had already received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, he exposed a divide between an administration that has pledged to “follow the science” and many prominent health experts who disagreed with the decision. I am a physician and public-health professional specializing in infectious diseases, and I can think of many potential scientific, regulatory, logistical, and ethical objections to Biden’s announcement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Adjoint-based uncertainty quantification for inhomogeneous friction on a slow-slipping fault

Long-term slow-slip events (LSSEs) usually occur on the deep, shallow parts of subducting plates and have substantial relation with adjacent megathrust fault motion. Conventional techniques of quantifying slow earthquake frictional features show that these features may be indicative of predictive seismic motion; however, quantifying high-accuracy uncertainty of the frictional fields has not yet been achieved. We therefore propose a method of uncertainty quantification for spatially inhomogeneous frictional features from slip motion on an LSSE fault--megathrust fault complex in southwestern Japan. By combining a fault motion model that mimics slow-slip motion and a variational data assimilation (DA) technique using a second-order adjoint method, we have succeeded in quantifying the spatial distribution of the uncertainty of the frictional features. Further, evaluation of the spatial distribution in high-resolution reveals the correlation between the dynamics of the slow-slip motion and the important components of the frictional features, which is valuable information for observational DA design. Findings from this study are expected to advance the theoretical foundation of applied seismic motion prediction techniques using slow-slip frictional features as stress meters for megaquakes, as well as improve understanding of the relationship between the slow-slip motion and frictional parameters of a fault.
JAPAN
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Multi-Output Regression Ranking

Despite their empirical success, most existing listwiselearning-to-rank (LTR) models are not built to be robust to errors in labeling or annotation, distributional data shift, or adversarial data perturbations. To fill this gap, we introduce a new listwise LTR model called Distributionally Robust Multi-output Regression Ranking (DRMRR). Different from existing methods, the scoring function of DRMRR was designed as a multivariate mapping from a feature vector to a vector of deviation scores, which captures local context information and cross-document interactions. DRMRR uses a Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) framework to minimize a multi-output loss function under the most adverse distributions in the neighborhood of the empirical data distribution defined by a Wasserstein ball. We show that this is equivalent to a regularized regression problem with a matrix norm regularizer. Our experiments were conducted on two real-world applications, medical document retrieval, and drug response prediction, showing that DRMRR notably outperforms state-of-the-art LTR models. We also conducted a comprehensive analysis to assess the resilience of DRMRR against various types of noise: Gaussian noise, adversarial perturbations, and label poisoning. We show that DRMRR is not only able to achieve significantly better performance than other baselines, but it can maintain a relatively stable performance as more noise is added to the data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Application of graph theory in quantum computer science

In this dissertation we demonstrate that the continuous-time quantum walk models remain powerful for nontrivial graph structures. We consider two aspects of this problem. First, it is known that the standard Continuous-Time Quantum Walk (CTQW), proposed by Childs and Goldstone, can propagate quickly on the infinite path graph. However, the Schrödinger equation requires the Hamiltonian to be symmetric, and thus only undirected graphs can be implemented. In this thesis, we address the question, whether it is possible to construct a continuous-time quantum walk on general directed graphs, preserving its propagation properties. Secondly, the quantum spatial search defined through CTQW has been proven to work well on various undirected graphs. However, most of these graphs have very simple structures. The most advanced results concerned the Erdős-Rényi model of random graphs, which is the most popular but not realistic random graph model, and Barabási-Albert random graphs, for which full quadratic speed-up was not confirmed. In the scope of this aspect we analyze, whether quantum speed-up is observed for complicated graph structures as well.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Transport Processes with Machine Intelligence

We present a machine learning based approach to address the study of transport processes, ubiquitous in continuous mechanics, with particular attention to those phenomena ruled by complex micro-physics, impractical to theoretical investigation, yet exhibiting emergent behavior describable by a closed mathematical expression. Our machine learning model, built using simple components and following a few well established practices, is capable of learning latent representations of the transport process substantially closer to the ground truth than expected from the nominal error characterising the data, leading to sound generalisation properties. This is demonstrated through an idealized study of the long standing problem of heat flux suppression under conditions relevant for fusion and cosmic plasmas. A simple analysis shows that the result applies beyond those case specific assumptions and that, in particular, the accuracy of the learned representation is controllable through knowledge of the data quality (error properties) and a suitable choice of the dataset size. While the learned representation can be used as a plug-in for numerical modeling purposes, it can also be leveraged with the above error analysis to obtain reliable mathematical expressions describing the transport mechanism and of great theoretical value.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Text to Insight: Accelerating Organic Materials Knowledge Extraction via Deep Learning

Scientific literature is one of the most significant resources for sharing knowledge. Researchers turn to scientific literature as a first step in designing an experiment. Given the extensive and growing volume of literature, the common approach of reading and manually extracting knowledge is too time consuming, creating a bottleneck in the research cycle. This challenge spans nearly every scientific domain. For the materials science, experimental data distributed across millions of publications are extremely helpful for predicting materials properties and the design of novel materials. However, only recently researchers have explored computational approaches for knowledge extraction primarily for inorganic materials. This study aims to explore knowledge extraction for organic materials. We built a research dataset composed of 855 annotated and 708,376 unannotated sentences drawn from 92,667 abstracts. We used named-entity-recognition (NER) with BiLSTM-CNN-CRF deep learning model to automatically extract key knowledge from literature. Early-phase results show a high potential for automated knowledge extraction. The paper presents our findings and a framework for supervised knowledge extraction that can be adapted to other scientific domains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Superior Resistance Switching in Monolayer MoS2 Channel Based Gated Binary Resistive RAM via Gate-Bias Dependence and a Unique Forming Process

In this work, we unveil the effect of RS, induced by a current-voltage hysteresis cycles across CVD-grown monolayer MoS2 based gated RRAM, on its transistors electrical and reliability characteristics. A unique gate voltage dependence on the RS is identified which has a remarkable impact on the switching performance of MoS2 RRAM. RS behavior was found to be significantly dependent on the charge conduction in the channel. Moreover, we have shown a potential device forming event when MoS2 gated RRAMs were subjected to a steady-state electrical stress. Both hysteresis and steady state electrical stress were found to disturb the transistor action of these gated RRAMs, which in fact can be used as a signature of RS. Interestingly, current-voltage hysteresis resulted in unipolar RS, whereas steady-state electrical stress before RS measurement led to bipolar RS. Moreover, successive stress cycles of such an electrical stress leads to multiple resistance states, a behavior similar to synaptic properties like long-term potentiation and long-term depression, typically found in memristors. We find that charge transport mechanism dominant in the MoS2 FET in conjunction with steady-state stress induced device forming determine the extent of RS induced in these MoS2 based gated RRAMs. Finally on the basis of insights developed from the dependence on charge transport mechanism and steady-state stress induced forming of MoS2 channel, we propose a certain steady-state electrical stress condition which can be used as a forming process employed prior to use of MoS2 based binary RRAMs for improved switching performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Heterogeneous Treatment Effect Estimation using machine learning for Healthcare application: tutorial and benchmark

Developing new drugs for target diseases is a time-consuming and expensive task, drug repurposing has become a popular topic in the drug development field. As much health claim data become available, many studies have been conducted on the data. The real-world data is noisy, sparse, and has many confounding factors. In addition, many studies have shown that drugs effects are heterogeneous among the population. Lots of advanced machine learning models about estimating heterogeneous treatment effects (HTE) have emerged in recent years, and have been applied to in econometrics and machine learning communities. These studies acknowledge medicine and drug development as the main application area, but there has been limited translational research from the HTE methodology to drug development. We aim to introduce the HTE methodology to the healthcare area and provide feasibility consideration when translating the methodology with benchmark experiments on healthcare administrative claim data. Also, we want to use benchmark experiments to show how to interpret and evaluate the model when it is applied to healthcare research. By introducing the recent HTE techniques to a broad readership in biomedical informatics communities, we expect to promote the wide adoption of causal inference using machine learning. We also expect to provide the feasibility of HTE for personalized drug effectiveness.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Neural network tokamak equilibria with incompressible flows

We present several numerical results concerning the solution of a Generalized Grad-Shafranov Equation (GGSE), which governs axisymmetric plasma equilibria with incompressible flows of arbitrary direction, using fully connected, feed-forward deep neural networks, also known as multi-layer perceptrons. Solutions to the GGSE in a Tokamak-relevant D-Shaped domain are approximated by such artificial neural networks (ANNs) upon minimizing the GGSE mean squared residual in the plasma volume and the poloidal flux function on the plasma boundary. Solutions for the Solovev and the general linearizing ansatz for the free functions involved in the GGSE are obtained and benchmarked against known analytic solutions. We also construct a non-linear equilibrium incorporating characteristics relevant to the H-mode confinement. In our numerical experiments it was observed that changing the radial distribution of the training points had no appreciable effect on the accuracy of the trained solution. In particular it is shown that localizing the training points near the boundary results in ANN solutions that describe quite accurately the entire magnetic configuration thus demonstrating the interpolation capabilities of the ANNs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accelerated Steady-State Electrostatic Particle-in-Cell Simulation of Langmuir Probes

First-principles particle-in-cell (PIC) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding plasma behavior, but this power often comes at great computational expense. Artificially reducing the ion/electron mass ratio is a time-honored practice to reduce simulation costs. Usually, this is a severe approximation. However, for steady-state collisionless, electrostatic (Vlasov-Poisson) systems, the solution with reduced mass ratio can be scaled to the solution for the real mass ratio, with no approximation. This 'scaled mass' method, which works with already-existing PIC codes, can reduce the computation time for a large class of electrostatic PIC simulations by the square root of the mass ratio. The particle distributions of the resulting steady state must be trivially rescaled to yield the true distributions, but the self-consistent electrostatic field is independent of the mass ratio. This method is equivalent to 'numerical timestepping,' an approach that evolves electron and ion populations with different timesteps. Numerical timestepping can be viewed as a special case of the speed-limited PIC (SLPIC) method, which is not restricted to steady-state phenomena. Although the scaled-mass approach is simplest, numerical timestepping and SLPIC more easily generalize to include other effects, such as magnetic forces and collisions. The equivalence of these new approaches is demonstrated by applying them to simulate a cylindrical Langmuir probe in electron-argon plasma, speeding up simulation by two orders of magnitude. Methods such as SLPIC can therefore play an invaluable role in interpreting probe measurements by including geometric effects, collisions, secondary emission, non-Maxwellian distributions, and magnetic fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The effects of random and seasonal environmental fluctuations on optimal harvesting and stocking

We analyze the harvesting and stocking of a population that is affected by random and seasonal environmental fluctuations. The main novelty comes from having three layers of environmental fluctuations. The first layer is due to the environment switching at random times between different environmental states. This is similar to having sudden environmental changes or catastrophes. The second layer is due to seasonal variation, where there is a significant change in the dynamics between seasons. Finally, the third layer is due to the constant presence of environmental stochasticity -- between the seasonal or random regime switches, the species is affected by fluctuations which can be modelled by white noise. This framework is more realistic because it can capture both significant random and deterministic environmental shifts as well as small and frequent fluctuations in abiotic factors. Our framework also allows for the price or cost of harvesting to change deterministically and stochastically, something that is more realistic from an economic point of view.
INDUSTRY

