DialogueBERT: A Self-Supervised Learning based Dialogue Pre-training Encoder
With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, conversational bots have became prevalent in mainstream E-commerce platforms, which can provide convenient customer service timely. To satisfy the user, the conversational bots need to understand the user's intention, detect the user's emotion, and extract the key entities from the conversational utterances. However, understanding dialogues is regarded as a very challenging task. Different from common language understanding, utterances in dialogues appear alternately from different roles and are usually organized as hierarchical structures. To facilitate the understanding of dialogues, in this paper, we propose a novel contextual dialogue encoder (i.e. DialogueBERT) based on the popular pre-trained language model BERT. Five self-supervised learning pre-training tasks are devised for learning the particularity of dialouge utterances. Four different input embeddings are integrated to catch the relationship between utterances, including turn embedding, role embedding, token embedding and position embedding. DialogueBERT was pre-trained with 70 million dialogues in real scenario, and then fine-tuned in three different downstream dialogue understanding tasks. Experimental results show that DialogueBERT achieves exciting results with 88.63% accuracy for intent recognition, 94.25% accuracy for emotion recognition and 97.04% F1 score for named entity recognition, which outperforms several strong baselines by a large margin.arxiv.org
Comments / 0