CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

DialogueBERT: A Self-Supervised Learning based Dialogue Pre-training Encoder

By Zhenyu Zhang, Tao Guo, Meng Chen
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, conversational bots have became prevalent in mainstream E-commerce platforms, which can provide convenient customer service timely. To satisfy the user, the conversational bots need to understand the user's intention, detect the user's emotion, and extract the key entities from the conversational utterances. However, understanding dialogues is regarded as a very challenging task. Different from common language understanding, utterances in dialogues appear alternately from different roles and are usually organized as hierarchical structures. To facilitate the understanding of dialogues, in this paper, we propose a novel contextual dialogue encoder (i.e. DialogueBERT) based on the popular pre-trained language model BERT. Five self-supervised learning pre-training tasks are devised for learning the particularity of dialouge utterances. Four different input embeddings are integrated to catch the relationship between utterances, including turn embedding, role embedding, token embedding and position embedding. DialogueBERT was pre-trained with 70 million dialogues in real scenario, and then fine-tuned in three different downstream dialogue understanding tasks. Experimental results show that DialogueBERT achieves exciting results with 88.63% accuracy for intent recognition, 94.25% accuracy for emotion recognition and 97.04% F1 score for named entity recognition, which outperforms several strong baselines by a large margin.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Improving Gradient-based Adversarial Training for Text Classification by Contrastive Learning and Auto-Encoder

Recent work has proposed several efficient approaches for generating gradient-based adversarial perturbations on embeddings and proved that the model's performance and robustness can be improved when they are trained with these contaminated embeddings. While they paid little attention to how to help the model to learn these adversarial samples more efficiently. In this work, we focus on enhancing the model's ability to defend gradient-based adversarial attack during the model's training process and propose two novel adversarial training approaches: (1) CARL narrows the original sample and its adversarial sample in the representation space while enlarging their distance from different labeled samples. (2) RAR forces the model to reconstruct the original sample from its adversarial representation. Experiments show that the proposed two approaches outperform strong baselines on various text classification datasets. Analysis experiments find that when using our approaches, the semantic representation of the input sentence won't be significantly affected by adversarial perturbations, and the model's performance drops less under adversarial attack. That is to say, our approaches can effectively improve the robustness of the model. Besides, RAR can also be used to generate text-form adversarial samples.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
paloaltonetworks.com

Automate Email IR with IRONSCALES Self Learning Threat Intel and Cortex XSOAR

Email is still the leading threat vector used by cyber attackers to gain access to our critical systems and data. However, security teams rarely have enough time or staff to properly investigate or respond to all the email incidents they receive each day. Significantly reducing the time it takes to identify and remediate email incidents can enable your team to manage these threats effectively. To stop email attacks fast, your team needs an automated solution to help them surface the most critical incidents in real-time and respond immediately.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Modern Cybersecurity Solution using Supervised Machine Learning

Cybersecurity is essential, and attacks are rapidly growing and getting more challenging to detect. The traditional Firewall and Intrusion Detection system, even though it is widely used and recommended but it fails to detect new attacks, zero-day attacks, and traffic patterns that do not match with any configured rules. Therefore, Machine Learning (ML) can be an efficient and cost-reduced solution in cybersecurity.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Self-learn to Explain Siamese Networks Robustly

Learning to compare two objects are essential in applications, such as digital forensics, face recognition, and brain network analysis, especially when labeled data is scarce and imbalanced. As these applications make high-stake decisions and involve societal values like fairness and transparency, it is critical to explain the learned models. We aim to study post-hoc explanations of Siamese networks (SN) widely used in learning to compare. We characterize the instability of gradient-based explanations due to the additional compared object in SN, in contrast to architectures with a single input instance. We propose an optimization framework that derives global invariance from unlabeled data using self-learning to promote the stability of local explanations tailored for specific query-reference pairs. The optimization problems can be solved using gradient descent-ascent (GDA) for constrained optimization, or SGD for KL-divergence regularized unconstrained optimization, with convergence proofs, especially when the objective functions are nonconvex due to the Siamese architecture. Quantitative results and case studies on tabular and graph data from neuroscience and chemical engineering show that the framework respects the self-learned invariance while robustly optimizing the faithfulness and simplicity of the explanation. We further demonstrate the convergence of GDA experimentally.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supervised Learning#Encoder#Ai#F1
arxiv.org

NBcoded: network attack classifiers based on Encoder and Naive Bayes model for resource limited devices

In the recent years, cybersecurity has gained high relevance, converting the detection of attacks or intrusions into a key task. In fact, a small breach in a system, application, or network, can cause huge damage for the companies. However, when this attack detection encounters the Artificial Intelligence paradigm, it can be addressed using high-quality classifiers which often need high resource demands in terms of computation or memory usage. This situation has a high impact when the attack classifiers need to be used with limited resourced devices or without overloading the performance of the devices, as it happens for example in IoT devices, or in industrial systems. For overcoming this issue, NBcoded, a novel light attack classification tool is proposed in this work. NBcoded works in a pipeline combining the removal of noisy data properties of the encoders with the low resources and timing consuming obtained by the Naive Bayes classifier. This work compares three different NBcoded implementations based on three different Naive Bayes likelihood distribution assumptions (Gaussian, Complement and Bernoulli). Then, the best NBcoded is compared with state of the art classifiers like Multilayer Perceptron and Random Forest. Our implementation shows to be the best model reducing the impact of training time and disk usage, even if it is outperformed by the other two in terms of Accuracy and F1-score (~ 2%).
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

SupCL-Seq: Supervised Contrastive Learning for Downstream Optimized Sequence Representations

While contrastive learning is proven to be an effective training strategy in computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP) is only recently adopting it as a self-supervised alternative to Masked Language Modeling (MLM) for improving sequence representations. This paper introduces SupCL-Seq, which extends the supervised contrastive learning from computer vision to the optimization of sequence representations in NLP. By altering the dropout mask probability in standard Transformer architectures, for every representation (anchor), we generate augmented altered views. A supervised contrastive loss is then utilized to maximize the system's capability of pulling together similar samples (e.g., anchors and their altered views) and pushing apart the samples belonging to the other classes. Despite its simplicity, SupCLSeq leads to large gains in many sequence classification tasks on the GLUE benchmark compared to a standard BERTbase, including 6% absolute improvement on CoLA, 5.4% on MRPC, 4.7% on RTE and 2.6% on STSB. We also show consistent gains over self supervised contrastively learned representations, especially in non-semantic tasks. Finally we show that these gains are not solely due to augmentation, but rather to a downstream optimized sequence representation. Code: this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The Stem Cell Hypothesis: Dilemma behind Multi-Task Learning with Transformer Encoders

Multi-task learning with transformer encoders (MTL) has emerged as a powerful technique to improve performance on closely-related tasks for both accuracy and efficiency while a question still remains whether or not it would perform as well on tasks that are distinct in nature. We first present MTL results on five NLP tasks, POS, NER, DEP, CON, and SRL, and depict its deficiency over single-task learning. We then conduct an extensive pruning analysis to show that a certain set of attention heads get claimed by most tasks during MTL, who interfere with one another to fine-tune those heads for their own objectives. Based on this finding, we propose the Stem Cell Hypothesis to reveal the existence of attention heads naturally talented for many tasks that cannot be jointly trained to create adequate embeddings for all of those tasks. Finally, we design novel parameter-free probes to justify our hypothesis and demonstrate how attention heads are transformed across the five tasks during MTL through label analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

MotionHint: Self-Supervised Monocular Visual Odometrywith Motion Constraints

We present a novel self-supervised algorithmnamedMotionHintfor monocular visual odometry (VO) that takes motion constraints into account. A key aspect of ourapproach is to use an appropriate motion model that can help existing self-supervised monocular VO (SSM-VO) algorithms to overcome issues related to the local minima within their self-supervised loss functions. The motion model is expressed with a neural network named PPnet. It is trained to coarsely predict the next pose of the camera and the uncertainty of this prediction. Our self-supervised approach combines the original loss and the motion loss, which is the weighted difference between the prediction and the generated ego-motion. Taking two existing SSM-VO systems as our baseline, we evaluate our MotionHint algorithm on the standard KITTI and EuRoC benchmark. Experimental results show that our MotionHint algorithm can be easily applied to existing open-source state-of-the-art SSM-VO systems to greatly improve the performance on KITTI dataset by reducing the resulting ATE by up to 28.73%. For EuRoc dataset, our method can extract the motion model.But due to the poor performance of the baseline methods, MotionHint cannot significantly improve their results.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Metric Learning With Graph Clustering For Speaker Diarization

In this paper, we propose a novel algorithm for speaker diarization using metric learning for graph based clustering. The graph clustering algorithms use an adjacency matrix consisting of similarity scores. These scores are computed between speaker embeddings extracted from pairs of audio segments within the given recording. In this paper, we propose an approach that jointly learns the speaker embeddings and the similarity metric using principles of self-supervised learning. The metric learning network implements a neural model of the probabilistic linear discriminant analysis (PLDA). The self-supervision is derived from the pseudo labels obtained from a previous iteration of clustering. The entire model of representation learning and metric learning is trained with a binary cross entropy loss. By combining the self-supervision based metric learning along with the graph-based clustering algorithm, we achieve significant relative improvements of 60% and 7% over the x-vector PLDA agglomerative hierarchical clustering (AHC) approach on AMI and the DIHARD datasets respectively in terms of diarization error rates (DER).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The potential of self-supervised networks for random noise suppression in seismic data

Noise suppression is an essential step in any seismic processing workflow. A portion of this noise, particularly in land datasets, presents itself as random noise. In recent years, neural networks have been successfully used to denoise seismic data in a supervised fashion. However, supervised learning always comes with the often unachievable requirement of having noisy-clean data pairs for training. Using blind-spot networks, we redefine the denoising task as a self-supervised procedure where the network uses the surrounding noisy samples to estimate the noise-free value of a central sample. Based on the assumption that noise is statistically independent between samples, the network struggles to predict the noise component of the sample due to its randomnicity, whilst the signal component is accurately predicted due to its spatio-temporal coherency. Illustrated on synthetic examples, the blind-spot network is shown to be an efficient denoiser of seismic data contaminated by random noise with minimal damage to the signal; therefore, providing improvements in both the image domain and down-the-line tasks, such as inversion. To conclude the study, the suggested approach is applied to field data and the results are compared with two commonly used random denoising techniques: FX-deconvolution and Curvelet transform. By demonstrating that blind-spot networks are an efficient suppressor of random noise, we believe this is just the beginning of utilising self-supervised learning in seismic applications.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Universal Adversarial Attack on Deep Learning Based Prognostics

Deep learning-based time series models are being extensively utilized in engineering and manufacturing industries for process control and optimization, asset monitoring, diagnostic and predictive maintenance. These models have shown great improvement in the prediction of the remaining useful life (RUL) of industrial equipment but suffer from inherent vulnerability to adversarial attacks. These attacks can be easily exploited and can lead to catastrophic failure of critical industrial equipment. In general, different adversarial perturbations are computed for each instance of the input data. This is, however, difficult for the attacker to achieve in real time due to higher computational requirement and lack of uninterrupted access to the input data. Hence, we present the concept of universal adversarial perturbation, a special imperceptible noise to fool regression based RUL prediction models. Attackers can easily utilize universal adversarial perturbations for real-time attack since continuous access to input data and repetitive computation of adversarial perturbations are not a prerequisite for the same. We evaluate the effect of universal adversarial attacks using NASA turbofan engine dataset. We show that addition of universal adversarial perturbation to any instance of the input data increases error in the output predicted by the model. To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to study the effect of the universal adversarial perturbation on time series regression models. We further demonstrate the effect of varying the strength of perturbations on RUL prediction models and found that model accuracy decreases with the increase in perturbation strength of the universal adversarial attack. We also showcase that universal adversarial perturbation can be transferred across different models.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Integrate Trained Machine Learning Model to a DialogFlow Chatbot

Learn how to build, train, and store a Machine Learning model. Use Google’s Dialogflow to build a chatbot that uses the trained custom ML model to answer user queries. We will first create a basic Machine Learning (ML) model which will be trained on a dataset. The trained model will be saved using the pickle module. Thereafter, a flask application will utilize the trained model and answer queries like what is the per capita income in a year based on past data.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Continuous Homeostatic Reinforcement Learning for Self-Regulated Autonomous Agents

Homeostasis is a prevalent process by which living beings maintain their internal milieu around optimal levels. Multiple lines of evidence suggest that living beings learn to act to predicatively ensure homeostasis (allostasis). A classical theory for such regulation is drive reduction, where a function of the difference between the current and the optimal internal state. The recently introduced homeostatic regulated reinforcement learning theory (HRRL), by defining within the framework of reinforcement learning a reward function based on the internal state of the agent, makes the link between the theories of drive reduction and reinforcement learning. The HRRL makes it possible to explain multiple eating disorders. However, the lack of continuous change in the internal state of the agent with the discrete-time modeling has been so far a key shortcoming of the HRRL theory. Here, we propose an extension of the homeostatic reinforcement learning theory to a continuous environment in space and time, while maintaining the validity of the theoretical results and the behaviors explained by the model in discrete time. Inspired by the self-regulating mechanisms abundantly present in biology, we also introduce a model for the dynamics of the agent internal state, requiring the agent to continuously take actions to maintain homeostasis. Based on the Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman equation and function approximation with neural networks, we derive a numerical scheme allowing the agent to learn directly how its internal mechanism works, and to choose appropriate action policies via reinforcement learning and an appropriate exploration of the environment. Our numerical experiments show that the agent does indeed learn to behave in a way that is beneficial to its survival in the environment, making our framework promising for modeling animal dynamics and decision-making.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Logic-based Multi-agent System for Ethical Monitoring and Evaluation of Dialogues

Abeer Dyoub (DISIM, University of L'Aquila, Italy), Stefania Costantini (DISIM, University of L'Aquila, Italy), Ivan Letteri (DISIM, University of L'Aquila, Italy), Francesca A. Lisi (DIB & CILA, University of Bari "Aldo Moro", Italy) Dialogue Systems are tools designed for various practical purposes concerning human-machine interaction. These systems should be built...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Improving Streaming Transformer Based ASR Under a Framework of Self-supervised Learning

Recently self-supervised learning has emerged as an effective approach to improve the performance of automatic speech recognition (ASR). Under such a framework, the neural network is usually pre-trained with massive unlabeled data and then fine-tuned with limited labeled data. However, the non-streaming architecture like bidirectional transformer is usually adopted by the neural network to achieve competitive results, which can not be used in streaming scenarios. In this paper, we mainly focus on improving the performance of streaming transformer under the self-supervised learning framework. Specifically, we propose a novel two-stage training method during fine-tuning, which combines knowledge distilling and self-training. The proposed training method achieves 16.3% relative word error rate (WER) reduction on Librispeech noisy test set. Finally, by only using the 100h clean subset of Librispeech as the labeled data and the rest (860h) as the unlabeled data, our streaming transformer based model obtains competitive WERs 3.5/8.7 on Librispeech clean/noisy test sets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Semi-Supervised Visual Representation Learning for Fashion Compatibility

We consider the problem of complementary fashion prediction. Existing approaches focus on learning an embedding space where fashion items from different categories that are visually compatible are closer to each other. However, creating such labeled outfits is intensive and also not feasible to generate all possible outfit combinations, especially with large fashion catalogs. In this work, we propose a semi-supervised learning approach where we leverage large unlabeled fashion corpus to create pseudo-positive and pseudo-negative outfits on the fly during training. For each labeled outfit in a training batch, we obtain a pseudo-outfit by matching each item in the labeled outfit with unlabeled items. Additionally, we introduce consistency regularization to ensure that representation of the original images and their transformations are consistent to implicitly incorporate colour and other important attributes through self-supervision. We conduct extensive experiments on Polyvore, Polyvore-D and our newly created large-scale Fashion Outfits datasets, and show that our approach with only a fraction of labeled examples performs on-par with completely supervised methods.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

An investigation of over-training within semi-supervised machine learning models in the search for heavy resonances at the LHC

In particle physics, semi-supervised machine learning is an attractive option to reduce model dependencies searches beyond the Standard Model. When utilizing semi-supervised techniques in training machine learning models in the search for bosons at the Large Hadron Collider, the over-training of the model must be investigated. Internal fluctuations of the phase space and bias in training can cause semi-supervised models to label false signals within the phase space due to over-fitting. The issue of false signal generation in semi-supervised models has not been fully analyzed and therefore utilizing a toy Monte Carlo model, the probability of such situations occurring must be quantified. This investigation of $Z\gamma$ resonances is performed using a pure background Monte Carlo sample. Through unique pure background samples extracted to mimic ATLAS data in a background-plus-signal region, multiple runs enable the probability of these fake signals occurring due to over-training to be thoroughly investigated.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TrOCR: Transformer-based Optical Character Recognition with Pre-trained Models

Text recognition is a long-standing research problem for document digitalization. Existing approaches for text recognition are usually built based on CNN for image understanding and RNN for char-level text generation. In addition, another language model is usually needed to improve the overall accuracy as a post-processing step. In this paper, we propose an end-to-end text recognition approach with pre-trained image Transformer and text Transformer models, namely TrOCR, which leverages the Transformer architecture for both image understanding and wordpiece-level text generation. The TrOCR model is simple but effective, and can be pre-trained with large-scale synthetic data and fine-tuned with human-labeled datasets. Experiments show that the TrOCR model outperforms the current state-of-the-art models on both printed and handwritten text recognition tasks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Dense Semantic Contrast for Self-Supervised Visual Representation Learning

Self-supervised representation learning for visual pre-training has achieved remarkable success with sample (instance or pixel) discrimination and semantics discovery of instance, whereas there still exists a non-negligible gap between pre-trained model and downstream dense prediction tasks. Concretely, these downstream tasks require more accurate representation, in other words, the pixels from the same object must belong to a shared semantic category, which is lacking in the previous methods. In this work, we present Dense Semantic Contrast (DSC) for modeling semantic category decision boundaries at a dense level to meet the requirement of these tasks. Furthermore, we propose a dense cross-image semantic contrastive learning framework for multi-granularity representation learning. Specially, we explicitly explore the semantic structure of the dataset by mining relations among pixels from different perspectives. For intra-image relation modeling, we discover pixel neighbors from multiple views. And for inter-image relations, we enforce pixel representation from the same semantic class to be more similar than the representation from different classes in one mini-batch. Experimental results show that our DSC model outperforms state-of-the-art methods when transferring to downstream dense prediction tasks, including object detection, semantic segmentation, and instance segmentation. Code will be made available.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Integrating Deep Reinforcement and Supervised Learning to Expedite Indoor Mapping

The challenge of mapping indoor environments is addressed. Typical heuristic algorithms for solving the motion planning problem are frontier-based methods, that are especially effective when the environment is completely unknown. However, in cases where prior statistical data on the environment's architectonic features is available, such algorithms can be far from optimal. Furthermore, their calculation time may increase substantially as more areas are exposed. In this paper we propose two means by which to overcome these shortcomings. One is the use of deep reinforcement learning to train the motion planner. The second is the inclusion of a pre-trained generative deep neural network, acting as a map predictor. Each one helps to improve the decision making through use of the learned structural statistics of the environment, and both, being realized as neural networks, ensure a constant calculation time. We show that combining the two methods can shorten the mapping time, compared to frontier-based motion planning, by up to 75%.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy