Awakening Latent Grounding from Pretrained Language Models for Semantic Parsing

By Qian Liu, Dejian Yang, Jiahui Zhang, Jiaqi Guo, Bin Zhou, Jian-Guang Lou
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Recent years pretrained language models (PLMs) hit a success on several downstream tasks, showing their power on modeling language. To better understand and leverage what PLMs have learned, several techniques have emerged to explore syntactic structures entailed by PLMs. However, few efforts have been made to explore grounding capabilities of PLMs, which are also essential. In this paper, we highlight the ability of PLMs to discover which token should be grounded to which concept, if combined with our proposed erasing-then-awakening approach. Empirical studies on four datasets demonstrate that our approach can awaken latent grounding which is understandable to human experts, even if it is not exposed to such labels during training. More importantly, our approach shows great potential to benefit downstream semantic parsing models. Taking text-to-SQL as a case study, we successfully couple our approach with two off-the-shelf parsers, obtaining an absolute improvement of up to 9.8%.

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Image Captioning for Effective Use of Language Models in Knowledge-Based Visual Question Answering

Integrating outside knowledge for reasoning in visio-linguistic tasks such as visual question answering (VQA) is an open problem. Given that pretrained language models have been shown to include world knowledge, we propose to use a unimodal (text-only) train and inference procedure based on automatic off-the-shelf captioning of images and pretrained language models. Our results on a visual question answering task which requires external knowledge (OK-VQA) show that our text-only model outperforms pretrained multimodal (image-text) models of comparable number of parameters. In contrast, our model is less effective in a standard VQA task (VQA 2.0) confirming that our text-only method is specially effective for tasks requiring external knowledge. In addition, we show that our unimodal model is complementary to multimodal models in both OK-VQA and VQA 2.0, and yield the best result to date in OK-VQA among systems not using external knowledge graphs, and comparable to systems that do use them. Our qualitative analysis on OK-VQA reveals that automatic captions often fail to capture relevant information in the images, which seems to be balanced by the better inference ability of the text-only language models. Our work opens up possibilities to further improve inference in visio-linguistic tasks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Semantic Indexing Structure for Image Retrieval

In large-scale image retrieval, many indexing methods have been proposed to narrow down the searching scope of retrieval. The features extracted from images usually are of high dimensions or unfixed sizes due to the existence of key points. Most of existing index structures suffer from the dimension curse, the unfixed feature size and/or the loss of semantic similarity. In this paper a new classification-based indexing structure, called Semantic Indexing Structure (SIS), is proposed, in which we utilize the semantic categories rather than clustering centers to create database partitions, such that the proposed index SIS can be combined with feature extractors without the restriction of dimensions. Besides, it is observed that the size of each semantic partition is positively correlated with the semantic distribution of database. Along this way, we found that when the partition number is normalized to five, the proposed algorithm performed very well in all the tests. Compared with state-of-the-art models, SIS achieves outstanding performance.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Towards Precise Pruning Points Detection using Semantic-Instance-Aware Plant Models for Grapevine Winter Pruning Automation

Miguel Fernandes, Antonello Scaldaferri, Paolo Guadagna, Giuseppe Fiameni, Tao Teng, Matteo Gatti, Stefano Poni, Claudio Semini, Darwin Caldwell, Fei Chen. Grapevine winter pruning is a complex task, that requires skilled workers to execute it correctly. The complexity makes it time consuming. It is an operation that requires about 80-120 hours per hectare annually, making an automated robotic system that helps in speeding up the process a crucial tool in large-size vineyards. We will describe (a) a novel expert annotated dataset for grapevine segmentation, (b) a state of the art neural network implementation and (c) generation of pruning points following agronomic rules, leveraging the simplified structure of the plant. With this approach, we are able to generate a set of pruning points on the canes, paving the way towards a correct automation of grapevine winter pruning.
AGRICULTURE
arxiv.org

Distilling Linguistic Context for Language Model Compression

A computationally expensive and memory intensive neural network lies behind the recent success of language representation learning. Knowledge distillation, a major technique for deploying such a vast language model in resource-scarce environments, transfers the knowledge on individual word representations learned without restrictions. In this paper, inspired by the recent observations that language representations are relatively positioned and have more semantic knowledge as a whole, we present a new knowledge distillation objective for language representation learning that transfers the contextual knowledge via two types of relationships across representations: Word Relation and Layer Transforming Relation. Unlike other recent distillation techniques for the language models, our contextual distillation does not have any restrictions on architectural changes between teacher and student. We validate the effectiveness of our method on challenging benchmarks of language understanding tasks, not only in architectures of various sizes, but also in combination with DynaBERT, the recently proposed adaptive size pruning method.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

Challenges in Detoxifying Language Models

Johannes Welbl, Amelia Glaese, Jonathan Uesato, Sumanth Dathathri, John Mellor, Lisa Anne Hendricks, Kirsty Anderson, Pushmeet Kohli, Ben Coppin, Po-Sen Huang. Large language models (LM) generate remarkably fluent text and can be efficiently adapted across NLP tasks. Measuring and guaranteeing the quality of generated text in terms of safety is imperative for deploying LMs in the real world; to this end, prior work often relies on automatic evaluation of LM toxicity. We critically discuss this approach, evaluate several toxicity mitigation strategies with respect to both automatic and human evaluation, and analyze consequences of toxicity mitigation in terms of model bias and LM quality. We demonstrate that while basic intervention strategies can effectively optimize previously established automatic metrics on the RealToxicityPrompts dataset, this comes at the cost of reduced LM coverage for both texts about, and dialects of, marginalized groups. Additionally, we find that human raters often disagree with high automatic toxicity scores after strong toxicity reduction interventions -- highlighting further the nuances involved in careful evaluation of LM toxicity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dialogue State Tracking with a Language Model using Schema-Driven Prompting

Task-oriented conversational systems often use dialogue state tracking to represent the user's intentions, which involves filling in values of pre-defined slots. Many approaches have been proposed, often using task-specific architectures with special-purpose classifiers. Recently, good results have been obtained using more general architectures based on pretrained language models. Here, we introduce a new variation of the language modeling approach that uses schema-driven prompting to provide task-aware history encoding that is used for both categorical and non-categorical slots. We further improve performance by augmenting the prompting with schema descriptions, a naturally occurring source of in-domain knowledge. Our purely generative system achieves state-of-the-art performance on MultiWOZ 2.2 and achieves competitive performance on two other benchmarks: MultiWOZ 2.1 and M2M. The data and code will be available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

LM-Critic: Language Models for Unsupervised Grammatical Error Correction

Training a model for grammatical error correction (GEC) requires a set of labeled ungrammatical / grammatical sentence pairs, but manually annotating such pairs can be expensive. Recently, the Break-It-Fix-It (BIFI) framework has demonstrated strong results on learning to repair a broken program without any labeled examples, but this relies on a perfect critic (e.g., a compiler) that returns whether an example is valid or not, which does not exist for the GEC task. In this work, we show how to leverage a pretrained language model (LM) in defining an LM-Critic, which judges a sentence to be grammatical if the LM assigns it a higher probability than its local perturbations. We apply this LM-Critic and BIFI along with a large set of unlabeled sentences to bootstrap realistic ungrammatical / grammatical pairs for training a corrector. We evaluate our approach on GEC datasets across multiple domains (CoNLL-2014, BEA-2019, GMEG-wiki and GMEG-yahoo) and show that it outperforms existing methods in both the unsupervised setting (+7.7 F0.5) and the supervised setting (+0.5 F0.5).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Can Machines Read Coding Manuals Yet? -- A Benchmark for Building Better Language Models for Code Understanding

Code understanding is an increasingly important application of Artificial Intelligence. A fundamental aspect of understanding code is understanding text about code, e.g., documentation and forum discussions. Pre-trained language models (e.g., BERT) are a popular approach for various NLP tasks, and there are now a variety of benchmarks, such as GLUE, to help improve the development of such models for natural language understanding. However, little is known about how well such models work on textual artifacts about code, and we are unaware of any systematic set of downstream tasks for such an evaluation. In this paper, we derive a set of benchmarks (BLANCA - Benchmarks for LANguage models on Coding Artifacts) that assess code understanding based on tasks such as predicting the best answer to a question in a forum post, finding related forum posts, or predicting classes related in a hierarchy from class documentation. We evaluate the performance of current state-of-the-art language models on these tasks and show that there is a significant improvement on each task from fine tuning. We also show that multi-task training over BLANCA tasks helps build better language models for code understanding.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The Language Model Understood the Prompt was Ambiguous: Probing Syntactic Uncertainty Through Generation

Temporary syntactic ambiguities arise when the beginning of a sentence is compatible with multiple syntactic analyses. We inspect to which extent neural language models (LMs) exhibit uncertainty over such analyses when processing temporarily ambiguous inputs, and how that uncertainty is modulated by disambiguating cues. We probe the LM's expectations by generating from it: we use stochastic decoding to derive a set of sentence completions, and estimate the probability that the LM assigns to each interpretation based on the distribution of parses across completions. Unlike scoring-based methods for targeted syntactic evaluation, this technique makes it possible to explore completions that are not hypothesized in advance by the researcher. We apply this method to study the behavior of two LMs (GPT2 and an LSTM) on three types of temporary ambiguity, using materials from human sentence processing experiments. We find that LMs can track multiple analyses simultaneously; the degree of uncertainty varies across constructions and contexts. As a response to disambiguating cues, the LMs often select the correct interpretation, but occasional errors point to potential areas of improvement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fixpoint Semantics for Recursive SHACL

SHACL is a W3C-proposed language for expressing structural constraints on RDF graphs. The recommendation only specifies semantics for non-recursive SHACL; recently, some efforts have been made to allow recursive SHACL schemas. In this paper, we argue that for defining and studying semantics of recursive SHACL, lessons can be learned from years of research in non-monotonic reasoning. We show that from a SHACL schema, a three-valued semantic operator can directly be obtained. Building on Approximation Fixpoint Theory (AFT), this operator immediately induces a wide variety of semantics, including a supported, stable, and well-founded semantics, related in the expected ways. By building on AFT, a rich body of theoretical results becomes directly available for SHACL. As such, the main contribution of this short paper is providing theoretical foundations for the study of recursive SHACL, which can later enable an informed decision for an extension of the W3C recommendation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Incorporating Residual and Normalization Layers into Analysis of Masked Language Models

Transformer architecture has become ubiquitous in the natural language processing field. To interpret the Transformer-based models, their attention patterns have been extensively analyzed. However, the Transformer architecture is not only composed of the multi-head attention; other components can also contribute to Transformers' progressive performance. In this study, we extended the scope of the analysis of Transformers from solely the attention patterns to the whole attention block, i.e., multi-head attention, residual connection, and layer normalization. Our analysis of Transformer-based masked language models shows that the token-to-token interaction performed via attention has less impact on the intermediate representations than previously assumed. These results provide new intuitive explanations of existing reports; for example, discarding the learned attention patterns tends not to adversely affect the performance. The codes of our experiments are publicly available.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Title:Spanish Biomedical Crawled Corpus: A Large, Diverse Dataset for Spanish Biomedical Language Models

Authors:Casimiro Pio Carrino, Jordi Armengol-Estapé, Ona de Gibert Bonet, Asier Gutiérrez-Fandiño, Aitor Gonzalez-Agirre, Martin Krallinger, Marta Villegas. Abstract: We introduce CoWeSe (the Corpus Web Salud Español), the largest Spanish biomedical corpus to date, consisting of 4.5GB (about 750M tokens) of clean plain text. CoWeSe is the result of a massive crawler on 3000 Spanish domains executed in 2020. The corpus is openly available and already preprocessed. CoWeSe is an important resource for biomedical and health NLP in Spanish and has already been employed to train domain-specific language models and to produce word embbedings. We released the CoWeSe corpus under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, both in Zenodo (\url{this https URL\#.YTI5SnVKiEA}).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Grounding Natural Language Instructions: Can Large Language Models Capture Spatial Information?

Models designed for intelligent process automation are required to be capable of grounding user interface elements. This task of interface element grounding is centred on linking instructions in natural language to their target referents. Even though BERT and similar pre-trained language models have excelled in several NLP tasks, their use has not been widely explored for the UI grounding domain. This work concentrates on testing and probing the grounding abilities of three different transformer-based models: BERT, RoBERTa and LayoutLM. Our primary focus is on these models' spatial reasoning skills, given their importance in this domain. We observe that LayoutLM has a promising advantage for applications in this domain, even though it was created for a different original purpose (representing scanned documents): the learned spatial features appear to be transferable to the UI grounding setting, especially as they demonstrate the ability to discriminate between target directions in natural language instructions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Pointly-supervised 3D Scene Parsing with Viewpoint Bottleneck

Semantic understanding of 3D point clouds is important for various robotics applications. Given that point-wise semantic annotation is expensive, in this paper, we address the challenge of learning models with extremely sparse labels. The core problem is how to leverage numerous unlabeled points. To this end, we propose a self-supervised 3D representation learning framework named viewpoint bottleneck. It optimizes a mutual-information based objective, which is applied on point clouds under different viewpoints. A principled analysis shows that viewpoint bottleneck leads to an elegant surrogate loss function that is suitable for large-scale point cloud data. Compared with former arts based upon contrastive learning, viewpoint bottleneck operates on the feature dimension instead of the sample dimension. This paradigm shift has several advantages: It is easy to implement and tune, does not need negative samples and performs better on our goal down-streaming task. We evaluate our method on the public benchmark ScanNet, under the pointly-supervised setting. We achieve the best quantitative results among comparable solutions. Meanwhile we provide an extensive qualitative inspection on various challenging scenes. They demonstrate that our models can produce fairly good scene parsing results for robotics applications. Our code, data and models will be made public.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Refining the Semantics of Epistemic Specifications

Answer set programming (ASP) is an efficient problem-solving approach, which has been strongly supported both scientifically and technologically by several solvers, ongoing active research, and implementations in many different fields. However, although researchers acknowledged long ago the necessity of epistemic operators in the language of ASP for better introspective reasoning, this research venue did not attract much attention until recently. Moreover, the existing epistemic extensions of ASP in the literature are not widely approved either, due to the fact that some propose unintended results even for some simple acyclic epistemic programs, new unexpected results may possibly be found, and more importantly, researchers have different reasonings for some critical programs. To that end, Cabalar et al. have recently identified some structural properties of epistemic programs to formally support a possible semantics proposal of such programs and standardise their results. Nonetheless, the soundness of these properties is still under debate, and they are not widely accepted either by the ASP community. Thus, it seems that there is still time to really understand the paradigm, have a mature formalism, and determine the principles providing formal justification of their understandable models. In this paper, we mainly focus on the existing semantics approaches, the criteria that a satisfactory semantics is supposed to satisfy, and the ways to improve them. We also extend some well-known propositions of here-and-there logic (HT) into epistemic HT so as to reveal the real behaviour of programs. Finally, we propose a slightly novel semantics for epistemic ASP, which can be considered as a reflexive extension of Cabalar et al.'s recent formalism called autoepistemic ASP.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Screen Parsing: Towards Reverse Engineering of UI Models from Screenshots

Automated understanding of user interfaces (UIs) from their pixels can improve accessibility, enable task automation, and facilitate interface design without relying on developers to comprehensively provide metadata. A first step is to infer what UI elements exist on a screen, but current approaches are limited in how they infer how those elements are semantically grouped into structured interface definitions. In this paper, we motivate the problem of screen parsing, the task of predicting UI elements and their relationships from a screenshot. We describe our implementation of screen parsing and provide an effective training procedure that optimizes its performance. In an evaluation comparing the accuracy of the generated output, we find that our implementation significantly outperforms current systems (up to 23%). Finally, we show three example applications that are facilitated by screen parsing: (i) UI similarity search, (ii) accessibility enhancement, and (iii) code generation from UI screenshots.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient Domain Adaptation of Language Models via Adaptive Tokenization

Contextual embedding-based language models trained on large data sets, such as BERT and RoBERTa, provide strong performance across a wide range of tasks and are ubiquitous in modern NLP. It has been observed that fine-tuning these models on tasks involving data from domains different from that on which they were pretrained can lead to suboptimal performance. Recent work has explored approaches to adapt pretrained language models to new domains by incorporating additional pretraining using domain-specific corpora and task data. We propose an alternative approach for transferring pretrained language models to new domains by adapting their tokenizers. We show that domain-specific subword sequences can be efficiently determined directly from divergences in the conditional token distributions of the base and domain-specific corpora. In datasets from four disparate domains, we find adaptive tokenization on a pretrained RoBERTa model provides >97% of the performance benefits of domain specific pretraining. Our approach produces smaller models and less training and inference time than other approaches using tokenizer augmentation. While adaptive tokenization incurs a 6% increase in model parameters in our experimentation, due to the introduction of 10k new domain-specific tokens, our approach, using 64 vCPUs, is 72x faster than further pretraining the language model on domain-specific corpora on 8 TPUs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Language Models as a Knowledge Source for Cognitive Agents

Language models (LMs) are sentence-completion engines trained on massive corpora. LMs have emerged as a significant breakthrough in natural-language processing, providing capabilities that go far beyond sentence completion including question answering, summarization, and natural-language inference. While many of these capabilities have potential application to cognitive systems, exploiting language models as a source of task knowledge, especially for task learning, offers significant, near-term benefits. We introduce language models and the various tasks to which they have been applied and then review methods of knowledge extraction from language models. The resulting analysis outlines both the challenges and opportunities for using language models as a new knowledge source for cognitive systems. It also identifies possible ways to improve knowledge extraction from language models using the capabilities provided by cognitive systems. Central to success will be the ability of a cognitive agent to itself learn an abstract model of the knowledge implicit in the LM as well as methods to extract high-quality knowledge effectively and efficiently. To illustrate, we introduce a hypothetical robot agent and describe how language models could extend its task knowledge and improve its performance and the kinds of knowledge and methods the agent can use to exploit the knowledge within a language model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Primer: Searching for Efficient Transformers for Language Modeling

Large Transformer models have been central to recent advances in natural language processing. The training and inference costs of these models, however, have grown rapidly and become prohibitively expensive. Here we aim to reduce the costs of Transformers by searching for a more efficient variant. Compared to previous approaches, our search is performed at a lower level, over the primitives that define a Transformer TensorFlow program. We identify an architecture, named Primer, that has a smaller training cost than the original Transformer and other variants for auto-regressive language modeling. Primer's improvements can be mostly attributed to two simple modifications: squaring ReLU activations and adding a depthwise convolution layer after each Q, K, and V projection in self-attention.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Task-adaptive Pre-training of Language Models with Word Embedding Regularization

Pre-trained language models (PTLMs) acquire domain-independent linguistic knowledge through pre-training with massive textual resources. Additional pre-training is effective in adapting PTLMs to domains that are not well covered by the pre-training corpora. Here, we focus on the static word embeddings of PTLMs for domain adaptation to teach PTLMs domain-specific meanings of words. We propose a novel fine-tuning process: task-adaptive pre-training with word embedding regularization (TAPTER). TAPTER runs additional pre-training by making the static word embeddings of a PTLM close to the word embeddings obtained in the target domain with fastText. TAPTER requires no additional corpus except for the training data of the downstream task. We confirmed that TAPTER improves the performance of the standard fine-tuning and the task-adaptive pre-training on BioASQ (question answering in the biomedical domain) and on SQuAD (the Wikipedia domain) when their pre-training corpora were not dominated by in-domain data.
SCIENCE

