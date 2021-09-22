CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HyperExpan: Taxonomy Expansion with Hyperbolic Representation Learning

By Mingyu Derek Ma, Muhao Chen, Te-Lin Wu, Nanyun Peng
Taxonomies are valuable resources for many applications, but the limited coverage due to the expensive manual curation process hinders their general applicability. Prior works attempt to automatically expand existing taxonomies to improve their coverage by learning concept embeddings in Euclidean space, while taxonomies, inherently hierarchical, more naturally align with the geometric properties of a hyperbolic space. In this paper, we present HyperExpan, a taxonomy expansion algorithm that seeks to preserve the structure of a taxonomy in a more expressive hyperbolic embedding space and learn to represent concepts and their relations with a Hyperbolic Graph Neural Network (HGNN). Specifically, HyperExpan leverages position embeddings to exploit the structure of the existing taxonomies, and characterizes the concept profile information to support the inference on unseen concepts during training. Experiments show that our proposed HyperExpan outperforms baseline models with representation learning in a Euclidean feature space and achieves state-of-the-art performance on the taxonomy expansion benchmarks.

Related
arxiv.org

Network representation learning systematic review: ancestors and current development state

Real-world information networks are increasingly occurring across various disciplines including online social networks and citation networks. These network data are generally characterized by sparseness, nonlinearity and heterogeneity bringing different challenges to the network analytics task to capture inherent properties from network data. Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been recently leveraged as powerful systems to learn insights from network data and deal with presented challenges. As part of machine learning techniques, graph embedding approaches are originally conceived for graphs constructed from feature represented datasets, like image dataset, in which links between nodes are explicitly defined. These traditional approaches cannot cope with network data challenges. As a new learning paradigm, network representation learning has been proposed to map a real-world information network into a low-dimensional space while preserving inherent properties of the network. In this paper, we present a systematic comprehensive survey of network representation learning, known also as network embedding, from birth to the current development state. Through the undertaken survey, we provide a comprehensive view of reasons behind the emergence of network embedding and, types of settings and models used in the network embedding pipeline. Thus, we introduce a brief history of representation learning and word representation learning ancestor of network embedding. We provide also formal definitions of basic concepts required to understand network representation learning followed by a description of network embedding pipeline. Most commonly used downstream tasks to evaluate embeddings, their evaluation metrics and popular datasets are highlighted. Finally, we present the open-source libraries for network embedding.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Comparing Text Representations: A Theory-Driven Approach

Much of the progress in contemporary NLP has come from learning representations, such as masked language model (MLM) contextual embeddings, that turn challenging problems into simple classification tasks. But how do we quantify and explain this effect? We adapt general tools from computational learning theory to fit the specific characteristics of text datasets and present a method to evaluate the compatibility between representations and tasks. Even though many tasks can be easily solved with simple bag-of-words (BOW) representations, BOW does poorly on hard natural language inference tasks. For one such task we find that BOW cannot distinguish between real and randomized labelings, while pre-trained MLM representations show 72x greater distinction between real and random labelings than BOW. This method provides a calibrated, quantitative measure of the difficulty of a classification-based NLP task, enabling comparisons between representations without requiring empirical evaluations that may be sensitive to initializations and hyperparameters. The method provides a fresh perspective on the patterns in a dataset and the alignment of those patterns with specific labels.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A computationally efficient framework for vector representation of persistence diagrams

In Topological Data Analysis, a common way of quantifying the shape of data is to use a persistence diagram (PD). PDs are multisets of points in $\mathbb{R}^2$ computed using tools of algebraic topology. However, this multi-set structure limits the utility of PDs in applications. Therefore, in recent years efforts have been directed towards extracting informative and efficient summaries from PDs to broaden the scope of their use for machine learning tasks. We propose a computationally efficient framework to convert a PD into a vector in $\mathbb{R}^n$, called a vectorized persistence block (VPB). We show that our representation possesses many of the desired properties of vector-based summaries such as stability with respect to input noise, low computational cost and flexibility. Through simulation studies, we demonstrate the effectiveness of VPBs in terms of performance and computational cost within various learning tasks, namely clustering, classification and change point detection.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dense Semantic Contrast for Self-Supervised Visual Representation Learning

Self-supervised representation learning for visual pre-training has achieved remarkable success with sample (instance or pixel) discrimination and semantics discovery of instance, whereas there still exists a non-negligible gap between pre-trained model and downstream dense prediction tasks. Concretely, these downstream tasks require more accurate representation, in other words, the pixels from the same object must belong to a shared semantic category, which is lacking in the previous methods. In this work, we present Dense Semantic Contrast (DSC) for modeling semantic category decision boundaries at a dense level to meet the requirement of these tasks. Furthermore, we propose a dense cross-image semantic contrastive learning framework for multi-granularity representation learning. Specially, we explicitly explore the semantic structure of the dataset by mining relations among pixels from different perspectives. For intra-image relation modeling, we discover pixel neighbors from multiple views. And for inter-image relations, we enforce pixel representation from the same semantic class to be more similar than the representation from different classes in one mini-batch. Experimental results show that our DSC model outperforms state-of-the-art methods when transferring to downstream dense prediction tasks, including object detection, semantic segmentation, and instance segmentation. Code will be made available.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Basic Molecular Representation for Machine Learning

Machine learning has been applied to many problems in cheminformatics and life science, for example, investigating molecular property and developing new drugs. One critical issue in the problem-solving pipeline for these applications is to select a proper molecular representation that featurizes the target dataset and serves the downstream model. Figure 1 shows a conceptual framework for different molecular representations. Usually, a molecule is represented by a linear form as a SMILES string, or by a graph form as an adjacent matrix maybe together with a node attribute matrix for atoms and an edge attribute matrix for bonds. A SMILES string could be further converted into different formats such as molecular fingerprint, one-hot encoding, or word embedding. On the other hand, the graph form of molecular representation could be directly used by the downstream model or be converted into graph embedding for the task.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-hyperbolicity in large-scale dynamics of a chaotic system

Many important high-dimensional dynamical systems exhibit complex chaotic behaviour. Their complexity means that their dynamics are necessarily comprehended under strong reducing assumptions. It is therefore important to have a clear picture of these reducing assumptions' range of validity. The highly influential chaotic hypothesis of Gallavotti and Cohen states that the large-scale dynamics of high-dimensional systems are effectively hyperbolic, which implies many felicitous statistical properties. We demonstrate, contrary to the chaotic hypothesis, the existence of non-hyperbolic large-scale dynamics in a mean-field coupled system. To do this we reduce the system to its thermodynamic limit, which we approximate numerically with a Chebyshev Galerkin transfer operator discretisation. This enables us to obtain a high precision estimate of a homoclinic tangency, implying a failure of hyperbolicity. Robust non-hyperbolic behaviour is expected under perturbation. As a result, the chaotic hypothesis should not be assumed to hold in all systems, and a better understanding of the domain of its validity is required.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Comparing Euclidean and Hyperbolic Embeddings on the WordNet Nouns Hypernymy Graph

Nickel and Kiela (2017) present a new method for embedding tree nodes in the Poincare ball, and suggest that these hyperbolic embeddings are far more effective than Euclidean embeddings at embedding nodes in large, hierarchically structured graphs like the WordNet nouns hypernymy tree. This is especially true in low dimensions (Nickel and Kiela, 2017, Table 1). In this work, we seek to reproduce their experiments on embedding and reconstructing the WordNet nouns hypernymy graph. Counter to what they report, we find that Euclidean embeddings are able to represent this tree at least as well as Poincare embeddings, when allowed at least 50 dimensions. We note that this does not diminish the significance of their work given the impressive performance of hyperbolic embeddings in very low-dimensional settings. However, given the wide influence of their work, our aim here is to present an updated and more accurate comparison between the Euclidean and hyperbolic embeddings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Hyperbolic domains in real Euclidean spaces

The second named author and David Kalaj introduced a pseudometric on any domain in the real Euclidean space $\mathbb R^n$, $n\ge 3$, defined in terms of conformal harmonic discs, by analogy with Kobayashi's pseudometric on complex manifolds, which is defined in terms of holomorphic discs. They showed that on the unit ball of $\mathbb R^n$, this minimal metric coincides with the classical Beltrami-Cayley-Klein metric. In the present paper we investigate properties of the minimal pseudometric and give sufficient conditions for a domain to be (complete) hyperbolic, meaning that the minimal pseudometric is a (complete) metric. We show in particular that a domain having a negative minimal plurisubharmonic exhaustion function is hyperbolic, and a bounded strongly minimally convex domain is complete hyperbolic. We also prove a localization theorem for the minimal pseudometric. Finally, we show that a convex domain is complete hyperbolic if and only if it does not contain any affine 2-plane.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

SupCL-Seq: Supervised Contrastive Learning for Downstream Optimized Sequence Representations

While contrastive learning is proven to be an effective training strategy in computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP) is only recently adopting it as a self-supervised alternative to Masked Language Modeling (MLM) for improving sequence representations. This paper introduces SupCL-Seq, which extends the supervised contrastive learning from computer vision to the optimization of sequence representations in NLP. By altering the dropout mask probability in standard Transformer architectures, for every representation (anchor), we generate augmented altered views. A supervised contrastive loss is then utilized to maximize the system's capability of pulling together similar samples (e.g., anchors and their altered views) and pushing apart the samples belonging to the other classes. Despite its simplicity, SupCLSeq leads to large gains in many sequence classification tasks on the GLUE benchmark compared to a standard BERTbase, including 6% absolute improvement on CoLA, 5.4% on MRPC, 4.7% on RTE and 2.6% on STSB. We also show consistent gains over self supervised contrastively learned representations, especially in non-semantic tasks. Finally we show that these gains are not solely due to augmentation, but rather to a downstream optimized sequence representation. Code: this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Unsupervised View-Invariant Human Posture Representation

Most recent view-invariant action recognition and performance assessment approaches rely on a large amount of annotated 3D skeleton data to extract view-invariant features. However, acquiring 3D skeleton data can be cumbersome, if not impractical, in in-the-wild scenarios. To overcome this problem, we present a novel unsupervised approach that learns to extract view-invariant 3D human pose representation from a 2D image without using 3D joint data. Our model is trained by exploiting the intrinsic view-invariant properties of human pose between simultaneous frames from different viewpoints and their equivariant properties between augmented frames from the same viewpoint. We evaluate the learned view-invariant pose representations for two downstream tasks. We perform comparative experiments that show improvements on the state-of-the-art unsupervised cross-view action classification accuracy on NTU RGB+D by a significant margin, on both RGB and depth images. We also show the efficiency of transferring the learned representations from NTU RGB+D to obtain the first ever unsupervised cross-view and cross-subject rank correlation results on the multi-view human movement quality dataset, QMAR, and marginally improve on the-state-of-the-art supervised results for this dataset. We also carry out ablation studies to examine the contributions of the different components of our proposed network.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient State Representation Learning for Dynamic Robotic Scenarios

While the rapid progress of deep learning fuels end-to-end reinforcement learning (RL), direct application, especially in high-dimensional space like robotic scenarios still suffers from high sample efficiency. Therefore State Representation Learning (SRL) is proposed to specifically learn to encode task-relevant features from complex sensory data into low-dimensional states. However, the pervasive implementation of SRL is usually conducted by a decoupling strategy in which the observation-state mapping is learned separately, which is prone to over-fit. To handle such problem, we present a new algorithm called Policy Optimization via Abstract Representation which integrates SRL into the original RL scale. Firstly, We engage RL loss to assist in updating SRL model so that the states can evolve to meet the demand of reinforcement learning and maintain a good physical interpretation. Secondly, we introduce a dynamic parameter adjustment mechanism so that both models can efficiently adapt to each other. Thirdly, we introduce a new prior called domain resemblance to leverage expert demonstration to train the SRL model. Finally, we provide a real-time access by state graph to monitor the course of learning. Results show that our algorithm outperforms the PPO baselines and decoupling strategies in terms of sample efficiency and final rewards. Thus our model can efficiently deal with tasks in high dimensions and facilitate training real-life robots directly from scratch.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Local parameters of supercuspidal representations

Let $G$ be a connected reductive group over the non-archime\-dean local field $F$ and let $\pi$ be a supercuspidal representation of $G(F)$. The local Langlands conjecture posits that to such a $\pi$ can be attached a parameter $L(\pi)$, which is an equivalence class of homomorphisms from the Weil-Deligne group with values in the Langlands $L$-group ${}^LG$ over an appropriate algebraically closed field $C$ of characteristic $0$. When $F$ is of positive characteristic $p$ then Genestier and Lafforgue have defined a parameter, $L^{ss}(\pi)$, which is a homomorphism $W_F \ra {}^LG(C)$ that is {\it semisimple} in the sense that, if the image of $L^{ss}(\pi)$, intersected with the Langlands dual group $\hat{G}(C)$, is contained in a parabolic subgroup $P \subset \hat{G}(C)$, then it is contained in a Levi subgroup of $P$. If the Frobenius eigenvalues of $L^{ss}(\pi)$ are pure in an appropriate sense, then the local Langlands conjecture asserts that the image of $L^{ss}(\pi)$ is in fact {\it irreducible} -- its image is contained in no proper parabolic $P$. In particular, unless $G = GL(1)$, $L^{ss}(\pi)$ is ramified: it is non-trivial on the inertia subgroup $I_F \subset W_F$. In this paper we prove, at least when $G$ is split and semisimple, that this is the case provided $\pi$ can be obtained as the induction of a representation of a compact open subgroup $U \subset G(F)$, and provided the constant field of $F$ is of order greater than $3$. Conjecturally every $\pi$ is compactly induced in this sense, and the property was recently proved by Fintzen to be true as long as $p$ does not divide the order of the Weyl group of $G$. The proof is an adaptation of the globalization method of \cite{GLo} when the base curve is $\PP^1$, and a simple application of Deligne's Weil II.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:MOVER: Mask, Over-generate and Rank for Hyperbole Generation

Abstract: Despite being a common figure of speech, hyperbole is under-researched with only a few studies addressing its identification task. In this paper, we introduce a new task of hyperbole generation to transfer a literal sentence into its hyperbolic paraphrase. To tackle the lack of available hyperbolic sentences, we construct HYPO-XL, the first large-scale hyperbole corpus containing 17,862 hyperbolic sentences in a non-trivial way. Based on our corpus, we propose an unsupervised method for hyperbole generation with no need for parallel literal-hyperbole pairs. During training, we fine-tune BART to infill masked hyperbolic spans of sentences from HYPO-XL. During inference, we mask part of an input literal sentence and over-generate multiple possible hyperbolic versions. Then a BERT-based ranker selects the best candidate by hyperbolicity and paraphrase quality. Human evaluation results show that our model is capable of generating hyperbolic paraphrase sentences and outperforms several baseline systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Intensionalizing Abstract Meaning Representations: Non-Veridicality and Scope

Abstract Meaning Representation (AMR) is a graphical meaning representation language designed to represent propositional information about argument structure. However, at present it is unable to satisfyingly represent non-veridical intensional contexts, often licensing inappropriate inferences. In this paper, we show how to resolve the problem of non-veridicality without appealing to layered graphs through a mapping from AMRs into Simply-Typed Lambda Calculus (STLC). At least for some cases, this requires the introduction of a new role :content which functions as an intensional operator. The translation proposed is inspired by the formal linguistics literature on the event semantics of attitude reports. Next, we address the interaction of quantifier scope and intensional operators in so-called de re/de dicto ambiguities. We adopt a scope node from the literature and provide an explicit multidimensional semantics utilizing Cooper storage which allows us to derive the de re and de dicto scope readings as well as intermediate scope readings which prove difficult for accounts without a scope node.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Semi-Supervised Visual Representation Learning for Fashion Compatibility

We consider the problem of complementary fashion prediction. Existing approaches focus on learning an embedding space where fashion items from different categories that are visually compatible are closer to each other. However, creating such labeled outfits is intensive and also not feasible to generate all possible outfit combinations, especially with large fashion catalogs. In this work, we propose a semi-supervised learning approach where we leverage large unlabeled fashion corpus to create pseudo-positive and pseudo-negative outfits on the fly during training. For each labeled outfit in a training batch, we obtain a pseudo-outfit by matching each item in the labeled outfit with unlabeled items. Additionally, we introduce consistency regularization to ensure that representation of the original images and their transformations are consistent to implicitly incorporate colour and other important attributes through self-supervision. We conduct extensive experiments on Polyvore, Polyvore-D and our newly created large-scale Fashion Outfits datasets, and show that our approach with only a fraction of labeled examples performs on-par with completely supervised methods.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Context-Specific Representation Abstraction for Deep Option Learning

Hierarchical reinforcement learning has focused on discovering temporally extended actions, such as options, that can provide benefits in problems requiring extensive exploration. One promising approach that learns these options end-to-end is the option-critic (OC) framework. We examine and show in this paper that OC does not decompose a problem into simpler sub-problems, but instead increases the size of the search over policy space with each option considering the entire state space during learning. This issue can result in practical limitations of this method, including sample inefficient learning. To address this problem, we introduce Context-Specific Representation Abstraction for Deep Option Learning (CRADOL), a new framework that considers both temporal abstraction and context-specific representation abstraction to effectively reduce the size of the search over policy space. Specifically, our method learns a factored belief state representation that enables each option to learn a policy over only a subsection of the state space. We test our method against hierarchical, non-hierarchical, and modular recurrent neural network baselines, demonstrating significant sample efficiency improvements in challenging partially observable environments.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Learning Disentangled Representations with Invertible(Flow-based) Interpretation Networks

What are disentangled representations? How can we learn disentangled representations for any arbitrary model using flow-based generative models?. Disentangled representations can be useful in tackling many downstream tasks and help improve robustness and generalisability of models. In this post, we will look into how we can learn disentangled representations from the representations learned by arbitrary pre-trained models using flow-based generative models. Specifically, we will be looking into the Invertible Interpretation Network(IIN) proposed in the paper “A Disentangling Invertible Interpretation Network for Explaining Latent Representations” by Esser et. al.[1]. We will see the idea behind IIN, how they work and what their uses are. We will also take a brief look into the results achieved by the paper.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the representation of non-holonomic power series

Holonomic functions play an essential role in Computer Algebra since they allow the application of many symbolic algorithms. Among all algorithmic attempts to find formulas for power series, the holonomic property remains the most important requirement to be satisfied by the function under consideration. The targeted functions mainly summarize that of meromorphic functions. However, expressions like $\tan(z)$, $z/(\exp(z)-1)$, $\sec(z)$, etc. are not holonomic, therefore their power series are inaccessible by non-pattern matching implementations like the current Maple \texttt{convert/FormalPowerSeries}. From the mathematical dictionaries, one can observe that most of the known closed-form formulas of non-holonomic power series involve another sequence whose evaluation depends on some finite summations. In the case of $\tan(z)$ and $\sec(z)$ the corresponding sequences are the Bernoulli and Euler numbers, respectively. Thus providing a symbolic approach that yields complete representations when linear summations for power series coefficients of non-holonomic functions appear, might be seen as a step forward towards the representation of non-holonomic power series.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Representation Learning for Short Text Clustering

Effective representation learning is critical for short text clustering due to the sparse, high-dimensional and noise attributes of short text corpus. Existing pre-trained models (e.g., Word2vec and BERT) have greatly improved the expressiveness for short text representations with more condensed, low-dimensional and continuous features compared to the traditional Bag-of-Words (BoW) model. However, these models are trained for general purposes and thus are suboptimal for the short text clustering task. In this paper, we propose two methods to exploit the unsupervised autoencoder (AE) framework to further tune the short text representations based on these pre-trained text models for optimal clustering performance. In our first method Structural Text Network Graph Autoencoder (STN-GAE), we exploit the structural text information among the corpus by constructing a text network, and then adopt graph convolutional network as encoder to fuse the structural features with the pre-trained text features for text representation learning. In our second method Soft Cluster Assignment Autoencoder (SCA-AE), we adopt an extra soft cluster assignment constraint on the latent space of autoencoder to encourage the learned text representations to be more clustering-friendly. We tested two methods on seven popular short text datasets, and the experimental results show that when only using the pre-trained model for short text clustering, BERT performs better than BoW and Word2vec. However, as long as we further tune the pre-trained representations, the proposed method like SCA-AE can greatly increase the clustering performance, and the accuracy improvement compared to use BERT alone could reach as much as 14\%.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards Representation Learning for Atmospheric Dynamics

The prediction of future climate scenarios under anthropogenic forcing is critical to understand climate change and to assess the impact of potentially counter-acting technologies. Machine learning and hybrid techniques for this prediction rely on informative metrics that are sensitive to pertinent but often subtle influences. For atmospheric dynamics, a critical part of the climate system, the "eyeball metric", i.e. a visual inspection by an expert, is currently still the gold standard. However, it cannot be used as metric in machine learning systems where an algorithmic description is required. Motivated by the success of intermediate neural network activations as basis for learned metrics, e.g. in computer vision, we present a novel, self-supervised representation learning approach specifically designed for atmospheric dynamics. Our approach, called AtmoDist, trains a neural network on a simple, auxiliary task: predicting the temporal distance between elements of a shuffled sequence of atmospheric fields (e.g. the components of the wind field from a reanalysis or simulation). The task forces the network to learn important intrinsic aspects of the data as activations in its layers and from these hence a discriminative metric can be obtained. We demonstrate this by using AtmoDist to define a metric for GAN-based super resolution of vorticity and divergence. Our upscaled data matches closely the true statistics of a high resolution reference and it significantly outperform the state-of-the-art based on mean squared error. Since AtmoDist is unsupervised, only requires a temporal sequence of fields, and uses a simple auxiliary task, it can be used in a wide range of applications that aim to understand and mitigate climate change.
SCIENCE

