Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Alfred Lenarciak has resigned from its board of directors (the "Board") for personal reasons, effective immediately. Mr. Lenarciak will be retained as a consultant to the Company for a period of one year and will provide advisory services to the Company if and when requested by the Company. Aurania's Board thanks Mr. Lenarciak for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO