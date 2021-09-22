CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transition from stage to screen reveals flaws of 'Dear Evan Hansen'

By Katie Walsh
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t have to be this way. Or maybe it was always going to be this way. Yet it’s still incredibly strange to watch the translation from stage to screen of the Tony-winning smash-hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen” go so horribly awry. Or perhaps, despite the fervent fandom and the Tony Awards for best musical, best score, best actor and best actress, this musical about a depressed, isolated teenager who gets caught up in a big, bad lie about a classmate’s suicide was a bit suspect to begin with.

Washington Post

Ben Platt’s seven-year journey with ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ has taken him from Arena Stage to Hollywood

The creators of the movie version of “Dear Evan Hansen,” the Tony-winning musical, felt they had some explaining to do. The smash-hit Broadway show is about a teenager who perpetuates a cruel lie, one that convulses a grieving family. But it has left open-ended a crucial concern: How does an audience empathize with a main character responsible for such gratuitous suffering?
MOVIES
First Showing

Ben Platt in Final Trailer for Big Screen Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

"A lot of people feel like us… people that you wouldn't think." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony-award winning musical that was a major success on Broadway, after first premiering in 2015. After a successful premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival with mostly positive reviews, they're giving this one final push before it hits theaters. The story follows an anxious, isolated high school senior aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the "social media age" following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt returns from the original stage musical to star as Evan Hansen, joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes. Featuring all the Grammy winning songs from the stage show: the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," and "Words Fail." This looks like a very emotional, uplifting story about loneliness.
MOVIES
pix11.com

Broadway to the big screen: Actor Nik Dodani talks ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Broadway comes to the big screen with “Dear Evan Hansen.”. Perfectly cast as Evan Hansen’s witty best friend is actor and comedian Nik Dodani. Dodani spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the film, whether or not he’s seen the musical and what viewers can expect. Catch “Dear Evan Hansen” in...
MOVIES
