Title:Critical properties of a 2D frustrated magnet with non-magnetic impurities

A spectral line inversion code, Very Fast Inversion of the Stokes Vector (VFISV), has been used since May 2010 to infer the solar atmospheric parameters from the spectropolarimetric observations taken by the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) aboard the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). The magnetic filling factor, the fraction of the surface with a resolution element occupied by magnetic field, is set to have a constant value of one in the current version of VFISV. This report describes an improved inversion strategy for the spectropolarimetric data observed with HMI for magnetic field strengths of intermediate values in areas spatially not fully resolved. The VFISV inversion code has been modified to enable inversion of the Stokes profiles with two different components: one magnetic and one non-magnetic. In this scheme, both components share the atmospheric components except for the magnetic field strength, inclination, and azimuth. In order to determine whether the new strategy is useful, we evaluate the inferred parameters inverted with one magnetic component (the original version of the HMI inversion) and with two components (the improved version) using a Bayesian analysis. In pixels with intermediate magnetic field strengths (e.g. plages), the new version provides statistically significant values of filling fraction and magnetic field vector. Not only does the fitting of the Stokes profile improve, but the inference of the magnetic parameters and line-of-sight velocity are obtained uniquely. The new strategy is also proven to be effective for mitigating the anomalous hemispheric bias in the east-west magnetic field component in moderate field regions.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO