CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ENERO: Efficient Real-Time Routing Optimization

By Paul Almasan, Shihan Xiao, Xiangle Cheng, Xiang Shi, Pere Barlet-Ros, Albert Cabellos-Aparicio
arxiv.org
 12 days ago

Wide Area Networks (WAN) are a key infrastructure in today's society. During the last years, WANs have seen a considerable increase in network's traffic as well as in the number of network applications. To enable the deployment of emergent network applications (e.g., Vehicular networks, Internet of Things), existing Traffic Engineering (TE) solutions must be able to achieve high performance real-time network operation. In addition, TE solutions must be able to adapt to dynamic scenarios (e.g., changes in the traffic matrix or topology link failures). However, current TE technologies rely on hand-crafted heuristics or computationally expensive solvers, which are not suitable for highly dynamic TE scenarios.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Real-time imaging of laser-driven nanoplasma expansion

C. Peltz, J.A. Powell, P. Rupp, A Summers, T. Gorkhover, M. Gallei, I. Halfpap, E. Antonsson, B. Langer, C. Trallero-Herrero, C. Graf, D. Ray, Q. Liu, T. Osipov, M. Bucher, K. Ferguson, S. Möller, S. Zherebtsov, D. Rolles, E. Rühl, G. Coslovich, R. N. Coffee, C. Bostedt, A. Rudenko, M.F. Kling, T. Fennel.
SCIENCE
Hotel Online

HotelKey and SoCal’s Lexen Hotels Partner to Optimize Operational Efficiencies and Reduce the Cost of Ownership

As Hoteliers Look for Every Edge, Lexen Hotel North Hollywood and Hotel Lexen Newhall Reap the Benefits of HotelKey’s Single Stack Tech Solution. DALLAS, September 23, 2021 – As hoteliers fight to control expenses and maximize efficiencies in a time of spiraling costs, the Lexen Hotel North Hollywood and Hotel Lexen Newhall have partnered with HotelKey to drive unprecedented property performance and reduce costs through a single seamless property management solution. HotelKey is the hotel industry’s leading fully integrated cloud-based Property Management System.
just-drinks.com

Triax’s IoT-Powered Suite Optimizes Workplace Safety and Efficiency

Concept: Connecticut-based technology startup Triax Technologies (Triax) has rolled out Spot-r Suite, an IoT-powered versatile labor-management platform. The platform improves worksite safety compliance, resource management, and operational efficiency in any environment. The startup aims to provide total visibility, real-time safety alerts, and automated field-data collection for challenging work environments. Nature...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

An optimization and simulation method for the home service assignment, routing, and scheduling problem with stochastic travel time, service time, and cancellation

In the Home Service Assignment, Routing, and Appointment scheduling (H-SARA) problem, a set of homogeneous service teams must visit a set of customers. The home service provider needs to decide how many teams to hire (i.e., sizing problem), how to assign service teams to customers (i.e., assignment problem), how to route service teams (i.e., vehicle routing problem),and how to schedule the appointment times for the customers (i.e., appointment scheduling problem) such that the total cost is minimized. To tackle the H-SARA problem, we propose an efficient solution method that comprises two stages. In the first stage, we present a column generation algorithm to solve the sizing, assignment, and routing problem. The algorithm is enhanced by a high-quality initial solution which is found using the route-first cluster-second principle and a polynomial-time 2-approximation algorithm. In the second stage, due to the stochastic nature of travel time, service time, and cancellation, we propose a simulation-driven approach to decide the appointment times such that a desired on-time arrival probability is achieved. To ensure the suitability of the simulation model, we discuss the characterization of the stochastic parameters. The proposed ideas can be embedded in different solution schemes, including a fast heuristic method that finds good solutions within seconds or a more elaborate algorithm to find near-optimal solutions at the expense of longer computational time. At last, we provide a high-level flexible decision support tool implemented in AIMMS.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Topology#Network Performance#Optimization#Routing#Traffic Engineering#Te#Gnn#Drl#Machine Learning#Lg
towardsdatascience.com

Re-evaluating Kafka: issues and alternatives for real-time

Kafka’s challenges have exhausted many an engineer on the path to successful data streaming. What if there was an easier way?. Talk to most any data engineer who uses Apache Kafka, and they’ll have a lot to say. They’ll be able to list everything about the platform that frustrates them, but conclude with the fact that they love it.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

Real-Time Traffic: Demands Strain Networks to the Limit

You’re on a videoconference call strategizing about the next product launch when your screen freezes. Your collaborators continue working together, unaware that you are no longer able to participate. Eventually, your connection resumes, but you begin to notice delays between when you speak and when participants hear your voice. Or maybe you’re working from home, trying to send a large file to a colleague without success. You try again later, and it finally goes through.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Towards a Real-Time Facial Analysis System

Facial analysis is an active research area in computer vision, with many practical applications. Most of the existing studies focus on addressing one specific task and maximizing its performance. For a complete facial analysis system, one needs to solve these tasks efficiently to ensure a smooth experience. In this work, we present a system-level design of a real-time facial analysis system. With a collection of deep neural networks for object detection, classification, and regression, the system recognizes age, gender, facial expression, and facial similarity for each person that appears in the camera view. We investigate the parallelization and interplay of individual tasks. Results on common off-the-shelf architecture show that the system's accuracy is comparable to the state-of-the-art methods, and the recognition speed satisfies real-time requirements. Moreover, we propose a multitask network for jointly predicting the first three attributes, i.e., age, gender, and facial expression. Source code and trained models are available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Memory-Efficient Convex Optimization for Self-Dictionary Separable Nonnegative Matrix Factorization: A Frank-Wolfe Approach

Nonnegative matrix factorization (NMF) often relies on the separability condition for tractable algorithm design. Separability-based NMF is mainly handled by two types of approaches, namely, greedy pursuit and convex programming. A notable convex NMF formulation is the so-called self-dictionary multiple measurement vectors (SD-MMV), which can work without knowing the matrix rank a priori, and is arguably more resilient to error propagation relative to greedy pursuit. However, convex SD-MMV renders a large memory cost that scales quadratically with the problem size. This memory challenge has been around for a decade, and a major obstacle for applying convex SD-MMV to big data analytics. This work proposes a memory-efficient algorithm for convex SD-MMV. Our algorithm capitalizes on the special update rules of a classic algorithm from the 1950s, namely, the Frank-Wolfe (FW) algorithm. It is shown that, under reasonable conditions, the FW algorithm solves the noisy SD-MMV problem with a memory cost that grows linearly with the amount of data. To handle noisier scenarios, a smoothed group sparsity regularizer is proposed to improve robustness while maintaining the low memory footprint with guarantees. The proposed approach presents the first linear memory complexity algorithmic framework for convex SD-MMV based NMF. The method is tested over a couple of unsupervised learning tasks, i.e., text mining and community detection, to showcase its effectiveness and memory efficiency.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
arxiv.org

Title:Fast and Efficient MMD-based Fair PCA via Optimization over Stiefel Manifold

Authors:Junghyun Lee, Gwangsu Kim, Matt Olfat, Mark Hasegawa-Johnson, Chang D. Yoo. Abstract: This paper defines fair principal component analysis (PCA) as minimizing the maximum mean discrepancy (MMD) between dimensionality-reduced conditional distributions of different protected classes. The incorporation of MMD naturally leads to an exact and tractable mathematical formulation of fairness with good statistical properties. We formulate the problem of fair PCA subject to MMD constraints as a non-convex optimization over the Stiefel manifold and solve it using the Riemannian Exact Penalty Method with Smoothing (REPMS; Liu and Boumal, 2019). Importantly, we provide local optimality guarantees and explicitly show the theoretical effect of each hyperparameter in practical settings, extending previous results. Experimental comparisons based on synthetic and UCI datasets show that our approach outperforms prior work in explained variance, fairness, and runtime.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exploiting homogeneity for the optimal control of discrete-time systems: application to value iteration

To investigate solutions of (near-)optimal control problems, we extend and exploit a notion of homogeneity recently proposed in the literature for discrete-time systems. Assuming the plant dynamics is homogeneous, we first derive a scaling property of its solutions along rays provided the sequence of inputs is suitably modified. We then consider homogeneous cost functions and reveal how the optimal value function scales along rays. This result can be used to construct (near-)optimal inputs on the whole state space by only solving the original problem on a given compact manifold of a smaller dimension. Compared to the related works of the literature, we impose no conditions on the homogeneity degrees. We demonstrate the strength of this new result by presenting a new approximate scheme for value iteration, which is one of the pillars of dynamic programming. The new algorithm provides guaranteed lower and upper estimates of the true value function at any iteration and has several appealing features in terms of reduced computation. A numerical case study is provided to illustrate the proposed algorithm.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Title:A Parallel-in-Time Preconditioner for the Schur Complement of Parabolic Optimal Control Problems

Abstract: For optimal control problems constrained by a initial-valued parabolic PDE, we have to solve a large scale saddle point algebraic system consisting of considering the discrete space and time points all together. A popular strategy to handle such a system is the Krylov subspace method, for which an efficient preconditioner plays a crucial role. The matching-Schur-complement preconditioner has been extensively studied in literature and the implementation of this preconditioner lies in solving the underlying PDEs twice, sequentially in time. In this paper, we propose a new preconditioner for the Schur complement, which can be used parallel-in-time (PinT) via the so called diagonalization technique. We show that the eigenvalues of the preconditioned matrix are low and upper bounded by positive constants independent of matrix size and the regularization parameter. The uniform boundedness of the eigenvalues leads to an optimal linear convergence rate of conjugate gradient solver for the preconditioned Schur complement system. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time to have an optimal convergence analysis for a PinT preconditioning technique of the optimal control problem. Numerical results are reported to show that the performance of the proposed preconditioner is robust with respect to the discretization step-sizes and the regularization parameter.
MATHEMATICS
freightwaves.com

EKA announces real-time integration with KeepTruckin, Samsara

EKA Solutions Inc, provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers, and shippers, announced on Monday real-time integration with global telematics platforms KeepTruckin and Samsara. EKA Omni-TMSTM is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that has become the company’s signature solution product. EKA, KeepTruckin and Samsara were each named...
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

One-dimensional optimal control problems for time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion equations of Allen--Cahn types

In this paper, we consider a class of optimal control problems for a one-dimensional time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion state-systems of singular Allen--Cahn types and its regularized approximating problems. We note that the control parameter for each system is given by physical temperature. The principal part of this paper is started with the verification of a Key-Theorem dealing with the decompositions of the subdifferentials of the governing convex energies of the state-systems. On this basis, we will prove five Main Theorems, concerned with: the solvability and precise regularity results of state-systems; the continuous-dependence of the solutions to state-systems including convergences in spatially $C^1$-topologies; the existence and parameter-dependence of optimal controls; the necessary optimality conditions for approximate optimal controls; precise characterizations of the approximating limit of the optimality conditions.
MATHEMATICS
scitechdaily.com

New Extremely Energy-Efficient Optical “Transistor” Speeds Up Computation Up to 1,000 Times

An international research team led by Skoltech and IBM has created an extremely energy-efficient optical switch that could replace electronic transistors in a new generation of computers manipulating photons rather than electrons. In addition to direct power saving, the switch requires no cooling and is really fast: At 1 trillion operations per second, it is between 100 and 1,000 times faster than today’s top-notch commercial transistors. The study was published on September 22, 2021, in Nature.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Optimized phonon band discretization scheme for efficiently solving the non-gray Boltzmann transport equation

Phonon Boltzmann transport equation (BTE) is an important tool for studying the nanoscale thermal transport. Because phonons have a large spread in their properties, the non-gray (i.e. considering different phonon bands) phonon BTE is needed to accurately capture the nanoscale transport phenomena. However, BTE solvers generally require large computational cost. Non-gray modeling imposes significant additional complexity to the numerical simulations, which hinders the modeling of real nanoscale systems. In this work, we address this issue by a systematic investigation on the phonon band discretization scheme using real material properties of four representative materials, including silicon, gallium arsenide, diamond, and lead telluride. We find that the schemes used in previous studies require at least a few tens of bands to ensure the accuracy, which requires large computational costs. We then propose an improved band discretization scheme, in which we divide the mean free path domain into two subdomains, one on either side of the inflection point of the mean free path accumulated thermal conductivity and adopt the Gauss-Legendre quadrature for each subdomain. With this scheme, the solution of phonon BTE converges (error < 1%) with less than 10 phonon bands for all these materials. The proposed scheme allows to significantly reduce the time and memory consumption of the numerical BTE solver, which is an important step towards large-scale phonon BTE simulation for real materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Efficient Global-Local Memory for Real-time Instrument Segmentation of Robotic Surgical Video

Performing a real-time and accurate instrument segmentation from videos is of great significance for improving the performance of robotic-assisted surgery. We identify two important clues for surgical instrument perception, including local temporal dependency from adjacent frames and global semantic correlation in long-range duration. However, most existing works perform segmentation purely using visual cues in a single frame. Optical flow is just used to model the motion between only two frames and brings heavy computational cost. We propose a novel dual-memory network (DMNet) to wisely relate both global and local spatio-temporal knowledge to augment the current features, boosting the segmentation performance and retaining the real-time prediction capability. We propose, on the one hand, an efficient local memory by taking the complementary advantages of convolutional LSTM and non-local mechanisms towards the relating reception field. On the other hand, we develop an active global memory to gather the global semantic correlation in long temporal range to current one, in which we gather the most informative frames derived from model uncertainty and frame similarity. We have extensively validated our method on two public benchmark surgical video datasets. Experimental results demonstrate that our method largely outperforms the state-of-the-art works on segmentation accuracy while maintaining a real-time speed.
ELECTRONICS
newrelic.com

Best practices for optimizing build times for Gatsby applications

Gatsby enables developers to build fast, secure, and powerful websites using a React-based framework and data layer that simplifies integrating different content, APIs, and services into one web experience. Popular with developers who build and deploy websites using the Jamstack architecture (JavaScript, APIs, and markup), Gatsby builds your site as static files to be deployed to a content delivery network (CDN), improving page load times and reducing operational complexity.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Visualize Your Python Execution in Real Time

How to run, debug, and visualize your Python scripts runtime with PyHeat and HeartRate. A picture is worth a thousand word. This is true especially in programming where a program can get increasingly complex and difficult. Imagine one day you have to takeover a program from someone else, without prior knowledge and with possibly no future support. Understanding the program might take a while, let alone debugging it. Introducing PyHeat and HeartRate , two Python libraries that can help with these issues by visualizing the runtime or execution of your program!
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy