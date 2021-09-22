School Board receives update on enrollment, COVID numbers

Sumner Newscow report — Below is a Wellington School Board meeting report by communication director Shelby Metcalf concerning the Sept. 13, 2021 meeting. Linda Chase is interested in attending the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., with her students. She brought two FFA students to talk about the benefits of the FFA convention and the educational benefits it entails, including building stronger leadership skills and networking. Their goal in attending the conference is to grow as leaders. Mrs. Chase indicated that she would like to take eight students on the trip. They broke down the cost of the trip and indicated it would be paid for by FFA members attending and fundraising.

