School Board receives update on enrollment, COVID numbers

 6 days ago

The Comanche Board of Education met in a regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The board approved various routine consent agenda items, including the minutes of the August board meeting, activity fund reports, 2021-2022 activity fundraisers, and the treasurer’s report, as well as the School-Wide Title I Plan, and student transfers. The board also approved General Fund, Child Nutrition Fund, Co-Op Fund, Building Fund, and various Bond Fund encumbrances. A special meeting will be held on Sept 24, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. to consider the approval of the 2021-22 Estimate of Needs.

