FFA officers are challenged to 'Lead Up'

Officers of the Comanche FFA chapter participated in the 2021 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 7 at the Embassy Suites in Norman. The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “Lead Up.” Elected officers from each of the 68 high school FFA chapters in the Central area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on specific officer duties and leading when one is unsure what to do.