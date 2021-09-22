CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enabling Large-Scale Federated Learning over Wireless Edge Networks

By Thinh Quang Dinh, Diep N. Nguyen, Dinh Thai Hoang, Pham Tran Vu, Eryk Dutkiewicz
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Major bottlenecks of large-scale Federated Learning(FL) networks are the high costs for communication and computation. This is due to the fact that most of current FL frameworks only consider a star network topology where all local trained models are aggregated at a single server (e.g., a cloud server). This causes significant overhead at the server when the number of users are huge and local models' sizes are large. This paper proposes a novel edge network architecture which decentralizes the model aggregation process at the server, thereby significantly reducing the aggregation latency of the whole network. In this architecture, we propose a highly-effective in-network computation protocol consisting of two components. First, an in-network aggregation process is designed so that the majority of aggregation computations can be offloaded from cloud server to edge nodes. Second, a joint routing and resource allocation optimization problem is formulated to minimize the aggregation latency for the whole system at every learning round. The problem turns out to be NP-hard, and thus we propose a polynomial time routing algorithm which can achieve near optimal performance with a theoretical bound. Numerical results show that our proposed framework can dramatically reduce the network latency, up to 4.6 times. Furthermore, this framework can significantly decrease cloud's traffic and computing overhead by a factor of K/M, where K is the number of users and M is the number of edge nodes, in comparison with conventional baselines.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Network Topology#Resource Allocation#Network Performance#Network Architecture#Federated Learning#Fl#Np#K M#Globecom
