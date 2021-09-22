CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

A Context-aware Radio Resource Management in Heterogeneous Virtual RANs

By Sharda Tripathi, Corrado Puligheddu, Carla Fabiana Chiasserini, Federico Mungari
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

New-generation wireless networks are designed to support a wide range of services with diverse key performance indicators (KPIs) requirements. A fundamental component of such networks, and a pivotal factor to the fulfillment of the target KPIs, is the virtual radio access network (vRAN), which allows high flexibility on the control of the radio link. However, to fully exploit the potentiality of vRANs, an efficient mapping of the rapidly varying context to radio control decisions is not only essential, but also challenging owing to the interdependence of user traffic demand, channel conditions, and resource allocation. Here, we propose CAREM, a reinforcement learning framework for dynamic radio resource allocation in heterogeneous vRANs, which selects the best available link and transmission parameters for packet transfer, so as to meet the KPI requirements. To show its effectiveness, we develop a testbed for proof-of-concept. Experimental results demonstrate that CAREM enables an efficient radio resource allocation under different settings and traffic demand. Also, compared to the closest existing scheme based on neural network and the standard LTE, CAREM exhibits an improvement of one order of magnitude in packet loss and latency, while it provides a 65% latency improvement relatively to the contextual bandit approach.

arxiv.org

Heterogeneous download times in bandwidth-homogeneous BitTorrent swarms

Modeling and understanding BitTorrent (BT) dynamics is a recurrent research topic mainly due to its high complexity and tremendous practical efficiency. Over the years, different models have uncovered various phenomena exhibited by the system, many of which have direct impact on its performance. In this paper we identify and characterize a phenomenon that has not been previously observed: homogeneous peers (with respect to their upload capacities) experience heterogeneous download times. This behavior has direct impact on peer and system performance, such as high variability of download times, unfairness with respect to peer arrival order, bursty departures and content synchronization. Detailed packet-level simulations and prototype-based experiments on the Internet were performed to characterize this phenomenon. We also develop a mathematical model that accurately predicts the heterogeneous download rates of the homogeneous peers as a function of their content. In addition, we apply the model to calculate lower and upper bounds to the number of departures that occur in a burst. The heterogeneous download rates are more prevalent in unpopular swarms (very few peers). Although few works have addressed this kind of swarm, these by far represent the most common type of swarm in BT.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning from Peers: Transfer Reinforcement Learning for Joint Radio and Cache Resource Allocation in 5G Network Slicing

Radio access network (RAN) slicing is an important part of network slicing in 5G. The evolving network architecture requires the orchestration of multiple network resources such as radio and cache resources. In recent years, machine learning (ML) techniques have been widely applied for network slicing. However, most existing works do not take advantage of the knowledge transfer capability in ML. In this paper, we propose a transfer reinforcement learning (TRL) scheme for joint radio and cache resources allocation to serve 5G RAN slicing.We first define a hierarchical architecture for the joint resources allocation. Then we propose two TRL algorithms: Q-value transfer reinforcement learning (QTRL) and action selection transfer reinforcement learning (ASTRL). In the proposed schemes, learner agents utilize the expert agents' knowledge to improve their performance on target tasks. The proposed algorithms are compared with both the model-free Q-learning and the model-based priority proportional fairness and time-to-live (PPF-TTL) algorithms. Compared with Q-learning, QTRL and ASTRL present 23.9% lower delay for Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications slice and 41.6% higher throughput for enhanced Mobile Broad Band slice, while achieving significantly faster convergence than Q-learning. Moreover, 40.3% lower URLLC delay and almost twice eMBB throughput are observed with respect to PPF-TTL.
COMPUTERS
Stamford Advocate

Infosec Institute Launches Free Resources to Help Organizations Be Cyber Smart During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Free resources and educational programs designed to help security leaders raise awareness, upskill teams this October. Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider, today announced free cyber education resources and special offers to help organizations and employees stay cyber safe during Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM) and beyond. Hosted every October by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), CSAM aims to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and provide resources for individuals to be secure online.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Combining Context Awareness and Planning to Learn Behavior Trees from Demonstration

Fast changing tasks in unpredictable, collaborative environments are typical for medium-small companies, where robotised applications are increasing. Thus, robot programs should be generated in short time with small effort, and the robot able to react dynamically to the environment. To address this we propose a method that combines context awareness and planning to learn Behavior Trees (BTs), a reactive policy representation that is becoming more popular in robotics and has been used successfully in many collaborative scenarios. Context awareness allows to infer from the demonstration the frames in which actions are executed and to capture relevant aspects of the task, while a planner is used to automatically generate the BT from the sequence of actions from the demonstration. The learned BT is shown to solve non-trivial manipulation tasks where learning the context is fundamental to achieve the goal. Moreover, we collected non-expert demonstrations to study the performances of the algorithm in industrial scenarios.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Gaussian Broadcast Channels in Heterogeneous Blocklength Constrained Networks

Future wireless access networks will support simultaneously a large number of devices with heterogeneous service requirements. These include data rates, error rates, and latencies. While there exist achievable rate and capacity results for Gaussian broadcast channels in the asymptotic regime, the characterization of second-order achievable rate regions for different blocklength constraints are not available. Therefore, we investigate a two-user Gaussian broadcast channel (GBC) with heterogeneous blocklength constraints under a maximal input power constraint and an average error probability constraint. Unlike the traditional GBC where two users have the same blocklength constraints, here the user with higher output SNR has a shorter blocklength constraint. We show that with sufficiently large output SNR, the stronger user can invoke the technique named early decoding (ED) to decode the interference. Then the successive interference cancellation (SIC) can proceed. This leads to an improved achievable rate region compared to the state of the art. To achieve it, we derive an explicit lower bound on the necessary number of received symbols for a successful ED, using an independent and identically distributed Gaussian input. A second-order rate of the weaker user who suffers from an SNR change due to the heterogeneous blocklength constraint, is also derived. We then formulate the rate region of the considered setting with individual and also sum power constraints and compare to that of the hybrid non-orthogonal multiple access (HNOMA) scheme. Numerical results show that ED has a larger rate region than HNOMA partly when the gain of the better channel is sufficiently larger than the weaker one. Under the considered setting, about 7-dB SNR gain can be achieved. This makes ED with SIC a promising technique for future wireless network.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Federated Learning of Molecular Properties in a Heterogeneous Setting

Chemistry research has both high material and computational costs to conduct experiments. Institutions thus consider chemical data to be valuable and there have been few efforts to construct large public datasets for machine learning. Another challenge is that different intuitions are interested in different classes of molecules, creating heterogeneous data that cannot be easily joined by conventional distributed training. In this work, we introduce federated heterogeneous molecular learning to address these challenges. Federated learning allows end-users to build a global model collaboratively while preserving the training data distributed over isolated clients. Due to the lack of related research, we first simulate a federated heterogeneous benchmark called FedChem. FedChem is constructed by jointly performing scaffold splitting and Latent Dirichlet Allocation on existing datasets. Our results on FedChem show that significant learning challenges arise when working with heterogeneous molecules. We then propose a method to alleviate the problem, namely Federated Learning by Instance reweighTing (FLIT). FLIT can align the local training across heterogeneous clients by improving the performance for uncertain samples. Comprehensive experiments conducted on our new benchmark FedChem validate the advantages of this method over other federated learning schemes. FedChem should enable a new type of collaboration for improving AI in chemistry that mitigates concerns about valuable chemical data.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Flexible User Mapping for Radio Resource Assignment in Advanced Satellite Payloads

Tomás Ramírez (1), Carlos Mosquera (1), Nader Alagha (2) ((1) atlanTTic Research Center, Universidade de Vigo, Galicia, Spain, (2) European Space Agency Technical Research Center (ESTEC), Noordwijk, The Netherlands) This work explores the flexible assignment of users to beams in order to match the non-uniform traffic demand in satellite systems,...
INDUSTRY
velillum.com

What is Contract Management Software and be Aware of Its Uses

Contract Management software is a tool that is used to create, negotiate, sign, renew and gather actionable data on legal contracts. It is mainly used in businesses for ensuring the intent of every contract in your organization so that its data is not lost and can be fully realized. This software can increase the performance of a contract by ensuring the enactment of commercial terms, accelerating cash flow and agreeing and managing routine contracts at scale from one unified workspace. You can confidently administer all your contracts whether they are small, medium or large in a short time and track and automate every single step within your contract lifecycle. Before we discuss the different uses of Contract Management Software, you should know that we provide various assignment help Australia services on different subjects. We have different educational contents, health related contents, technology contents and many more.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Context-aware Retail Product Recommendation with Regularized Gradient Boosting

In the FARFETCH Fashion Recommendation challenge, the participants needed to predict the order in which various products would be shown to a user in a recommendation impression. The data was provided in two phases - a validation phase and a test phase. The validation phase had a labelled training set that contained a binary column indicating whether a product has been clicked or not. The dataset comprises over 5,000,000 recommendation events, 450,000 products and 230,000 unique users. It represents real, unbiased, but anonymised, interactions of actual users of the FARFETCH platform. The final evaluation was done according to the performance in the second phase. A total of 167 participants participated in the challenge, and we secured the 6th rank during the final evaluation with an MRR of 0.4658 on the test set. We have designed a unique context-aware system that takes the similarity of a product to the user context into account to rank products more effectively. Post evaluation, we have been able to fine-tune our approach with an MRR of 0.4784 on the test set, which would have placed us at the 3rd position.
RETAIL
arxiv.org

Context-aware Tree-based Deep Model for Recommender Systems

How to predict precise user preference and how to make efficient retrieval from a big corpus are two major challenges of large-scale industrial recommender systems. In tree-based methods, a tree structure T is adopted as index and each item in corpus is attached to a leaf node on T . Then the recommendation problem is converted into a hierarchical retrieval problem solved by a beam search process efficiently. In this paper, we argue that the tree index used to support efficient retrieval in tree-based methods also has rich hierarchical information about the corpus. Furthermore, we propose a novel context-aware tree-based deep model (ConTDM) for recommender systems. In ConTDM, a context-aware user preference prediction model M is designed to utilize both horizontal and vertical contexts on T . Horizontally, a graph convolutional layer is used to enrich the representation of both users and nodes on T with their neighbors. Vertically, a parent fusion layer is designed in M to transmit the user preference representation in higher levels of T to the current level, grasping the essence that tree-based methods are generating the candidate set from coarse to detail during the beam search retrieval. Besides, we argue that the proposed user preference model in ConTDM can be conveniently extended to other tree-based methods for recommender systems. Both experiments on large scale real-world datasets and online A/B test in large scale industrial applications show the significant improvements brought by ConTDM.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimization-based Causal Estimation from Heterogenous Environments

This paper presents a new optimization approach to causal estimation. Given data that contains covariates and an outcome, which covariates are causes of the outcome, and what is the strength of the causality? In classical machine learning (ML), the goal of optimization is to maximize predictive accuracy. However, some covariates might exhibit a non-causal association to the outcome. Such spurious associations provide predictive power for classical ML, but they prevent us from causally interpreting the result. This paper proposes CoCo, an optimization algorithm that bridges the gap between pure prediction and causal inference. CoCo leverages the recently-proposed idea of environments, datasets of covariates/response where the causal relationships remain invariant but where the distribution of the covariates changes from environment to environment. Given datasets from multiple environments -- and ones that exhibit sufficient heterogeneity -- CoCo maximizes an objective for which the only solution is the causal solution. We describe the theoretical foundations of this approach and demonstrate its effectiveness on simulated and real datasets. Compared to classical ML and existing methods, CoCo provides more accurate estimates of the causal model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Multimodal Rewards from Rankings

Learning from human feedback has shown to be a useful approach in acquiring robot reward functions. However, expert feedback is often assumed to be drawn from an underlying unimodal reward function. This assumption does not always hold including in settings where multiple experts provide data or when a single expert provides data for different tasks -- we thus go beyond learning a unimodal reward and focus on learning a multimodal reward function. We formulate the multimodal reward learning as a mixture learning problem and develop a novel ranking-based learning approach, where the experts are only required to rank a given set of trajectories. Furthermore, as access to interaction data is often expensive in robotics, we develop an active querying approach to accelerate the learning process. We conduct experiments and user studies using a multi-task variant of OpenAI's LunarLander and a real Fetch robot, where we collect data from multiple users with different preferences. The results suggest that our approach can efficiently learn multimodal reward functions, and improve data-efficiency over benchmark methods that we adapt to our learning problem.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Numerical model for 32-bit magnonic ripple carry adder

In CMOS-based electronics, the most straightforward way to implement a summation operation is to use the ripple carry adder (RCA). Magnonics, the field of science concerned with data processing by spin-waves and their quanta magnons, recently proposed a magnonic half-adder that can be considered as the simplest magnonic integrated circuit. Here, we develop a computation model for the magnonic basic blocks to enable the design and simulation of magnonic gates and magnonic circuits of arbitrary complexity and demonstrate its functionality on the example of a 32-bit integrated RCA. It is shown that the RCA requires the utilization of additional regenerators based on magnonic directional couplers with embedded amplifiers to normalize the magnon signals in-between the half-adders. The benchmarking of large-scale magnonic integrated circuits is performed. The energy consumption of 30 nm-based magnonic 32-bit adder can be as low as 961aJ per operation with taking into account all required amplifiers.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

State preparation and evolution in quantum computing: a perspective from Hamiltonian moments

Quantum algorithms on the noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices are expected to simulate quantum systems that are classically intractable to demonstrate quantum advantages. However, the non-negligible gate error on the NISQ devices impedes the conventional quantum algorithms to be implemented. Practical strategies usually exploit hybrid quantum classical algorithms to demonstrate potentially useful applications of quantum computing in the NISQ era. Among the numerous hybrid algorithms, recent efforts highlight the development of quantum algorithms based upon quantum computed Hamiltonian moments, $\langle \phi | \hat{\mathcal{H}}^n | \phi \rangle$ ($n=1,2,\cdots$), with respect to quantum state $|\phi\rangle$. In this tutorial, we will give a brief review of these quantum algorithms with focuses on the typical ways of computing Hamiltonian moments using quantum hardware and improving the accuracy of the estimated state energies based on the quantum computed moments. Furthermore, we will present a tutorial to show how we can measure and compute the Hamiltonian moments of a four-site Heisenberg model, and compute the energy and magnetization of the model utilizing the imaginary time evolution in the real IBM-Q NISQ hardware environment. Along this line, we will further discuss some practical issues associated with these algorithms. We will conclude this tutorial review by overviewing some possible developments and applications in this direction in the near future.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning from Small Samples: Transformation-Invariant SVMs with Composition and Locality at Multiple Scales

Motivated by the problem of learning when the number of training samples is small, this paper shows how to incorporate into support-vector machines (SVMs) those properties that have made convolutional neural networks (CNNs) successful. Particularly important is the ability to incorporate domain knowledge of invariances, e.g., translational invariance of images. Kernels based on the \textit{minimum} distance over a group of transformations, which corresponds to defining similarity as the \textit{best} over the possible transformations, are not generally positive definite. Perhaps it is for this reason that they have neither previously been experimentally tested for their performance nor studied theoretically. Instead, previous attempts have employed kernels based on the \textit{average} distance over a group of transformations, which are trivially positive definite, but which generally yield both poor margins as well as poor performance, as we show. We address this lacuna and show that positive definiteness indeed holds \textit{with high probability} for kernels based on the minimum distance in the small training sample set regime of interest, and that they do yield the best results in that regime. Another important property of CNNs is their ability to incorporate local features at multiple spatial scales, e.g., through max pooling. A third important property is their ability to provide the benefits of composition through the architecture of multiple layers. We show how these additional properties can also be embedded into SVMs. We verify through experiments on widely available image sets that the resulting SVMs do provide superior accuracy in comparison to well-established neural network (DNN) benchmarks for small sample sizes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A driven fractal network: Possible route to efficient thermoelectric application

An essential attribute of many fractal structures is self-similarity. A Sierpinski gasket (SPG) triangle is a promising example of a fractal lattice that exhibits localized energy eigenstates. In the present work, for the first time we establish that a mixture of both extended and localized energy eigenstates can be generated yeilding mobility edges at multiple energies in presence of a time-periodic driving field. We obtain several compelling features by studying the transmission and energy eigenvalue spectra. As a possible application of our new findings, different thermoelectric properties are discussed, such as electrical conductance, thermopower, thermal conductance due to electrons and phonons. We show that our proposed method indeed exhibits highly favorable thermoelectric performance. The time-periodic driving field is assumed through an arbitrarily polarized light, and its effect is incorporated via Floquet-Bloch ansatz. All transport phenomena are worked out using Green's function formalism following the Landauer-Büttiker prescription.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalized Ising Model on a Scale-Free Network: An Interplay of Power Laws

We consider a recently introduced generalization of the Ising model in which individual spin strength can vary. The model is intended for analysis of ordering in systems comprising agents which, although matching in their binarity (i.e., maintaining the iconic Ising features of `+' or `$-$', `up' or `down', `yes' or `no'), differ in their strength. To investigate the interplay between variable properties of nodes and interactions between them, we study the model on a complex network where both the spin strength and degree distributions are governed by power laws. We show that in the annealed network approximation, thermodynamic functions of the model are self-averaging and we obtain an exact solution for the partition function. This allows us to derive the leading temperature and field dependencies of thermodynamic functions, their critical behavior, and logarithmic corrections at the interface of different phases. We find the delicate interplay of the two power laws leads to new universality classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Multiclass Classification and Applications in Deep CNN Image Classifiers

We develop a Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) formulation for Multiclass Logistic Regression (MLR), which could tolerate data contaminated by outliers. The DRO framework uses a probabilistic ambiguity set defined as a ball of distributions that are close to the empirical distribution of the training set in the sense of the Wasserstein metric. We relax the DRO formulation into a regularized learning problem whose regularizer is a norm of the coefficient matrix. We establish out-of-sample performance guarantees for the solutions to our model, offering insights on the role of the regularizer in controlling the prediction error. We apply the proposed method in rendering deep CNN-based image classifiers robust to random and adversarial attacks. Specifically, using the MNIST and CIFAR-10 datasets, we demonstrate reductions in test error rate by up to 78.8% and loss by up to 90.8%. We also show that with a limited number of perturbed images in the training set, our method can improve the error rate by up to 49.49% and the loss by up to 68.93% compared to Empirical Risk Minimization (ERM), converging faster to an ideal loss/error rate as the number of perturbed images increases.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

