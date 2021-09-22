CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Effect of passive metallic layers on muon energy estimation by means of deflection angle for muon scattering tomography: A comparative study based on GEANT4 simulations

By Ahmet Ilker Topuz, Madis Kiisk, Andrea Giammanco
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

In the tomographic configurations based on the muon scattering, the angular variation with respect to the kinetic energy indirectly brings forth the ability to coarsely predict the kinetic energy by using the deflection angle owing to the detector layers. Nevertheless, the angular deviation due to the detector components is expected to be minuscule in addition to a relatively high uncertainty in the case of the plastic scintillators. In the present study, we contrast our current tomographic prototype, which consists of the detector layers manufactured from polyvinyl toluene besides a detector accuracy of 1 mrad, with an alternative hodoscope scheme containing stainless steel layers by aiming to investigate the three-group energy structure. Initially, we determine the average deflection angles together with the corresponding standard deviations for our present setup as well as for the alternative scheme by means of the GEANT4 simulations. In the second place, we express a brace of misclassification probabilities founded on the standard deviations where the first procedure assumes a linear finite approximation, whereas the latter approach rests on a positively defined modified Gaussian distribution. Upon our simulation results, we demonstrate that the introduced stainless steel layers in the proposed hodoscope setup do not only serve to augment the average deflection angles, but they also diminish the misclassification probabilities, therewith reducing the classification uncertainty apart from an improved detection performance.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Small-Angle X-ray Scattering: Characterization of cubic Au nanoparticles using Debye's scattering formula

Jérôme Deumer, Brian R. Pauw, Sylvie Marguet, Dieter Skroblin, Olivier Taché, Michael Krumrey, Christian Gollwitzer. We propose a versatile, user-friendly approach, named (Computing Debye's scattering formula for Extraordinary Formfactors) (CDEF), to approximately calculate scattering profiles of arbitrarily shaped nanoparticles for small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) using Debye's scattering formula. This equation generally allows to compute the scattering pattern of an ensemble of scatterers with a known form factor in the kinematic limit. The ensemble can hereby consist of atoms, atomic nuclei or larger shapes. In the method proposed in this paper, a quasi-randomly distributed point cloud in the desired particle shape is generated. Then, Debye's formula is applied to this ensemble of point scatterers to calculate the SAXS pattern of a single particle with random orientation. The quasi-random distribution ensures faster convergence compared to a true random distribution of scatterers, especially in the higher region of the momentum transfer. In order to compute realistic SAXS curves of polydisperse nanoparticle ensembles with a given size distribution, the single particle master curve is rescaled and convolved with the size distribution. This allows us to fit measured data in reasonable time. We have used the method to evaluate scattering data of Au nanocubes with truncated or rounded edges. Our implementation of this method is fast enough to run on a single desktop computer and perform model fits within minutes. The accuracy of the method was analyzed by comparison with analytically known form factors and another implementation, the SPONGE, based on a similiar principle but with fewer assumptions. Additionally, the SPONGE coupled to McSAS3 allows us to further retrieve information on the uncertainty of the size distribution using a Monte-Carlo uncertainty estimation algorithm.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Accelerated simulation method for charge regulation effects

The net charge of solvated entities, ranging from polyelectrolytes and biomolecules to charged nanoparticles and membranes, depends on the local dissociation equilibrium of individual ionizable groups. Incorporation of this phenomenon, \emph{charge regulation}, in theoretical and computational models requires dynamic, configuration-dependent recalculation of surface charges and is therefore typically approximated by assuming constant net charge on particles. Various computational methods exist that address this. We present an alternative, particularly efficient charge regulation Monte Carlo method (CR-MC), which explicitly models the redistribution of individual charges and accurately samples the correct grand-canonical charge distribution. In addition, we provide an open-source implementation in the LAMMPS molecular dynamics (MD) simulation package, resulting in a hybrid MD/CR-MC simulation method. This implementation is designed to handle a wide range of implicit-solvent systems that model discreet ionizable groups or surface sites. The computational cost of the method scales linearly with the number of ionizable groups, thereby allowing accurate simulations of systems containing thousands of individual ionizable sites. By matter of illustration, we use the CR-MC method to quantify the effects of charge regulation on the nature of the polyelectrolyte coil--globule transition and on the effective interaction between oppositely charged nanoparticles.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomography#Muon#Geant4#Simulations#Comparative#Computational Physics#Data Analysis
arxiv.org

Stacking effect and Coulomb correlation in layered charge density wave phase of 1T-NbS2

Based on first-principles calculations, we explored the interplay between stacking effect and electron-electron correlation in the layered vdW material of bulk 1T-NbS2 with a 2D charge density wave (CDW) order. Without considering the Coulomb correlation, two energetically favorable out-of-plane stacking configurations are identified: one is a metallic phase with a single-layer stacking pattern, another is a band insulator with a paired-bilayer stacking configuration. Even though the Coulomb correlation is taken into account, the two energetic favorable stacking orders are still far more stable than other stacking orders. Furthermore, increasing the Coulomb interaction, the paired-bilayer stacking configuration transforms from nonmagnetic band insulator to antiferromagnetic insulator, while the single-layer stacking undergoes a Slater-Mott metal-insulator transition, which indicates the non-negligible role of electron-electron correlation interactions. In addition, the electronic structure and magnetic ground state change drastically among different stacking configurations, providing a platform to tune the electronic structures and interlayer magnetic interactions by altering the stacking order. In contrast to the widely accepted scenario of Mott localization as the driving force behind the gap formation in the CDW phase of layered transition metal dichalcogenides, our results not only highlight the crucial role of stacking order in the electronic structures of 1T-NbS2, but also shed fresh light on the distinct effects of Coulomb interaction in different stacking arrangements.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A measurement of the mean electronic excitation energy of liquid xenon

Detectors using liquid xenon as target are widely deployed in rare event searches. Conclusions on the interacting particle rely on a precise reconstruction of the deposited energy which requires calibrations of the energy scale of the detector by means of radioactive sources. However, a microscopic calibration, i.e. the translation from the number of excitation quanta into deposited energy, also necessitates good knowledge of the energy required to produce single scintillation photons or ionisation electrons in liquid xenon. The sum of these excitation quanta is directly proportional to the deposited energy in the target. The proportionality constant is the mean excitation energy and is commonly known as $W$-value. Here we present a measurement of the $W$-value with electronic recoil interactions in a small dual-phase xenon time projection chamber with a hybrid (photomultiplier tube and silicon photomultipliers) photosensor configuration. Our result is based on calibrations at $\mathcal{O}(1-10 \, \mathrm{keV})$ with internal $^{37}$Ar and $^{83\text{m}}$Kr sources and single electron events. We obtain a value of $W=11.5 \, ^{+0.2}_{-0.3} \, \mathrm{(syst.)} \, \mathrm{eV}$, with negligible statistical uncertainty, which is lower than previously measured at these energies. If further confirmed, our result will be relevant for modelling the absolute response of liquid xenon detectors to particle interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electronic Impurity Scattering Induced Spin Accumulation in Metallic Thin Films

In order to explore the spin accumulation, evaluating the spin galvanic and spin Hall effect, we utilize the semi-classical Boltzmann equation based on input from the relativistic Korringa-Kohn-Rostoker Green's function method, within the density functional theory. We calculate the spin accumulation including multiple contributions, especially skew-scattering (scattering-in term) and compare this to three different approximations, which include the isotropic and anisotropic relaxation time approximation. For heavy metals, with strong intrinsic spin-orbit coupling, we find that almost all the effects are captured within the anisotropic relaxation time approximation. On the other hand, in light metals the contributions from the vertex corrections (scattering-in term) are comparable to the induced effect in anisotropic relaxation time approximation. We put a particular focus on the influence of the atomic character of the substitutional impurities on the spin accumulation as well as the dependence on the impurity position. As impurities will break space inversion symmetry of the thin film, this will give rise to both symmetric and antisymmetric contributions to the spin accumulation. In general, we find the impurities at the surface generate the largest efficiency of charge-to-spin conversion in case of the spin accumulation. Comparing our results to existing experimental findings for Pt we find a good agreement.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum effects in structural and elastic properties of graphite: Path-integral simulations

Graphite, as a well-known carbon-based solid, is a paradigmatic example of the so-called van der Waals layered materials, which display a large anisotropy in their physical properties. Here we study quantum effects in structural and elastic properties of graphite by using path-integral molecular dynamics simulations in the temperature range from 50 to 1500~K. This method takes into account quantization and anharmonicity of vibrational modes in the material. Our results are compared with those found by using classical molecular dynamics simulations. We analyze the volume and in-plane area as functions of temperature and external stress. The quantum motion is essential to correctly describe the in-plane and out-of-plane thermal expansion. Quantum effects cause also changes in the elastic properties of graphite with respect to a classical model. At low temperature we find an appreciable decrease in the linear elastic constants, mainly in $C_{12}$ and $C_{44}$. Quantum corrections in stiffness constants can be in some cases even larger than 20\%. The bulk modulus and Poisson's ratio are reduced in a 4\% and 19\%, respectively, due to zero-point motion of the C atoms. These quantum effects in structural and elastic properties of graphite are nonnegligible up to temperatures higher than 300~K.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

JAM mean-field update: mean-field effects on collective flow in high-energy heavy-ion collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}=2-20$ GeV energies

We consider different implementations of momentum-dependent hadronic mean-fields in the relativistic quantum molecular dynamics (RQMD) framework. First, Lorentz scalar implementation of Skyrme type potential is examined. Then, full implementation of Skyrme type potential as a Lorentz vector in the RQMD approach is proposed. We find that scalar implementation of Skyrme force is too weak to generate repulsion explaining observed data of sideward flows at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}<10$ GeV, while vector implementation gives collective flows compatible with the data for a wide range of beam energies $2.7 <\sqrt{s_{NN}}<20$ GeV. We show that our approach reproduces the negative proton directed flow at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}>10$ GeV discovered by the experiments. We discuss the dynamical generation mechanisms of the directed flow within a conventional hadronic mean-field. A positive slope of proton directed flow is generated predominantly during compression stages of heavy-ion collisions by the strong repulsive interaction due to high baryon densities. In contrast, at the expansion stages of the collision, the negative directed flow is generated more strongly over the positive one by the tilted expansion and shadowing by the spectator matter. At lower collision energies $\sqrt{s_{NN}}<10$ GeV, the positive flow wins against the negative flow because of a long compression time. On the other hand, at higher energies $\sqrt{s_{NN}}>10$ GeV, negative flow wins because of shorter compression time and longer expansion time. A transition beam energy from positive to negative flow is highly sensitive to the strength of the interaction.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Franz-Keldysh and Stark Effects in Two-Dimensional Metal Halide Perovskites

As the field of metal halide perovskites (MHP) matures, state-of-the-art techniques to measure basic properties such as the band gap and exciton binding energy continue to produce inconsistent values. This issue is persistent even for 2D MHPs wherein the large separation between exciton and continuum states should make such measurements more straightforward. In this study, we revert to the established theory of a 2D Wannier exciton in a uniform electric field to analyze the electroabsorption response of an archetypal 2D MHP system, phenethylammonium lead iodide (PEA2PbI4). The high level of agreement between the electroabsorption simulation and measurement allows for a deepened understanding of the exciton's redshift according to the quadratic Stark effect and the continuum wavefunction leaking according to the Franz-Keldysh effect. We find the field-dependency of each of these effects to be rich with information, yielding measurements of the exciton's Bohr radius, transition dipole moment, polarizability, and reduced effective mass. Most importantly, the exciton binding energy is unambiguously determined with 2% uncertainty. The high precision of these new measurement methods opens the opportunity for future studies to accurately determine the influence of chemical and environmental factors on the optoelectronic properties of MHPs and thereby increase the tunability of this important class of materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Title:Prediction of properties of metal alloy materials based on machine learning

Authors:Houchen Zuo, Yongquan Jiang, Yan Yang, Jie Hu. Abstract: Density functional theory and its optimization algorithm are the main methods to calculate the properties in the field of materials. Although the calculation results are accurate, it costs a lot of time and money. In order to alleviate this problem, we intend to use machine learning to predict material properties. In this paper, we conduct experiments on atomic volume, atomic energy and atomic formation energy of metal alloys, using the open quantum material database. Through the traditional machine learning models, deep learning network and automated machine learning, we verify the feasibility of machine learning in material property prediction. The experimental results show that the machine learning can predict the material properties accurately.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Layered Graphene with a Twist Displays Unique Quantum Confinement Effects in 2-D

Understanding how electrons move in 2-D layered material systems could lead to advances in quantum computing and communication. Scientists studying two different configurations of bilayer graphene—the two-dimensional (2-D), atom-thin form of carbon—have detected electronic and optical interlayer resonances. In these resonant states, electrons bounce back and forth between the two atomic planes in the 2-D interface at the same frequency. By characterizing these states, they found that twisting one of the graphene layers by 30 degrees relative to the other, instead of stacking the layers directly on top of each other, shifts the resonance to a lower energy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Classification-based Quality Estimation: Small and Efficient Models for Real-world Applications

Sentence-level Quality estimation (QE) of machine translation is traditionally formulated as a regression task, and the performance of QE models is typically measured by Pearson correlation with human labels. Recent QE models have achieved previously-unseen levels of correlation with human judgments, but they rely on large multilingual contextualized language models that are computationally expensive and make them infeasible for real-world applications. In this work, we evaluate several model compression techniques for QE and find that, despite their popularity in other NLP tasks, they lead to poor performance in this regression setting. We observe that a full model parameterization is required to achieve SoTA results in a regression task. However, we argue that the level of expressiveness of a model in a continuous range is unnecessary given the downstream applications of QE, and show that reframing QE as a classification problem and evaluating QE models using classification metrics would better reflect their actual performance in real-world applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Physics-based Human Motion Estimation and Synthesis from Videos

Kevin Xie (1 and 2), Tingwu Wang (1 and 2), Umar Iqbal (2), Yunrong Guo (2), Sanja Fidler (1 and 2), Florian Shkurti (1) ((1) University of Toronto, (2) Nvidia) Human motion synthesis is an important problem with applications in graphics, gaming and simulation environments for robotics. Existing methods require accurate motion capture data for training, which is costly to obtain. Instead, we propose a framework for training generative models of physically plausible human motion directly from monocular RGB videos, which are much more widely available. At the core of our method is a novel optimization formulation that corrects imperfect image-based pose estimations by enforcing physics constraints and reasons about contacts in a differentiable way. This optimization yields corrected 3D poses and motions, as well as their corresponding contact forces. Results show that our physically-corrected motions significantly outperform prior work on pose estimation. We can then use these to train a generative model to synthesize future motion. We demonstrate both qualitatively and quantitatively significantly improved motion estimation, synthesis quality and physical plausibility achieved by our method on the large scale Human3.6m dataset \cite{h36m_pami} as compared to prior kinematic and physics-based methods. By enabling learning of motion synthesis from video, our method paves the way for large-scale, realistic and diverse motion synthesis.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Critical Tori for Mean Curvature Energies in Killing Submersions

We study surface energies depending on the mean curvature in total spaces of Killing submersions, which extend the classical notion of Willmore energy. Based on a symmetry reduction procedure, we construct vertical tori critical for these mean curvature energies. These vertical tori are based on closed curves critical for curvature energy functionals in Riemannian 2-space forms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Probing the $L_μ$-$L_τ$ Gauge Boson at the MUonE Experiment

We discuss the prospects of probing the $L_\mu - L_\tau$ gauge boson at the MUonE experiment. The $L_\mu - L_\tau$ gauge boson $Z^\prime$ with a mass of $\lesssim 200$ MeV, which can explain the discrepancy between the measured value of the muon $g-2$ and the value calculated in the Standard Model, can be produced at the MUonE experiment through the process $\mu e \to \mu e Z^\prime$. The $Z^\prime$ in the final state decays into a pair of neutrinos, and therefore we cannot observe the decay of $Z^\prime$ directly. It is, however, still possible to probe this signature by searching for events with a large scattering angle of muon and a less energetic final-state electron. The background events coming from the elastic scattering $\mu e \to \mu e$ as well as radiative process $\mu e \to \mu e \gamma$ can be removed by the kinematical cuts on the muon scattering angle and the electron energy, in addition to a photon veto. The background events from the electroweak process $\mu e \to \mu e \nu \bar{\nu}$ are negligible. With our selection criteria, the number of signal events $\mu e \to \mu e Z^\prime$ is found to be as large as $\sim 10^3$ in the parameter region motivated by the muon $g-2$ discrepancy. It is, therefore, quite feasible to probe the $L_\mu - L_\tau$ gauge boson at the MUonE experiment -- without introducing additional devices -- and we strongly recommend recording the events relevant to this $Z^\prime$ production process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Muon g-2, Dark Matter and the Higgs mass in No-Scale Supergravity

We discuss the phenomenology of no-scale supergravity (SUGRA), in which the universal scalar mass is zero at the high scale, focussing on the recently updated muon g-2 measurement, and including dark matter and the correct Higgs boson mass. Such no-scale supergravity scenarios arise naturally from string theory and are also inspired by the successful Starobinsky inflation, with a class of minimal models leading to a strict upper bound on the gravitino mass m3/2 < 103 TeV. We perform a Monte Carlo scan over the allowed parameter space, assuming a mixture of pure gravity mediated and universal gaugino masses, using the SPheno package linked to FeynHiggs, MicrOmegas and CheckMate, displaying the results in terms of a Likelihood function. We present results for zero and non-zero trilinear soft parameters, and for different signs of gaugino masses, giving a representative set of benchmark points for each viable region of parameter space. We find that, while no-scale SUGRA can readily satisfy the dark matter and Higgs boson mass requirements, consistent with all other phenomenological constraints, the muon g- 2 measurement may be accommodated only in certain regions of parameter space, close to the LHC excluded regions for light sleptons and charginos.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Characterization of Muon and Electron Beams in the Paul Scherrer Institute PiM1 Channel for the MUSE Experiment

E. Cline, W. Lin, P. Roy, P. E. Reimer, K. E. Mesick, A. Akmal, A. Alie, H. Atac, A. Atencio, C. Ayerbe Gayoso, N. Benmouna, F. Benmokhtar, J. C. Bernauer, W. J. Briscoe, J. Campbell, D. Cohen, E. O. Cohen, C. Collicott, K. Deiters, S. Dogra, E. Downie, I. P. Fernando, A. Flannery, T. Gautam, D. Ghosal, R. Gilman, A. Golossanov, B. F. Halter, J. Hirschman, Y. Ilieva, M. Kim, M. Kohl, B. Krusche, I. Lavrukhin, L. Li, B. Liang-Gilman, A. Liyanage, W. Lorenzon, P. Mohanmurthy, R. Mokal, P. Moran, S. J. Nazeer, P. Or, T. Patel, E. Piasetzky, T. Rauber, R. S. Raymond, D. Reggiani, H. Reid, G. Ron, E. Rooney, T. Rostomyan, M. Schwarz, A. Sneath, P. G. Solazzo, N. Sparveris, N. Steinberg, S. Strauch, V. Sulkosky, N. Wuerfel.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Security Analysis of Distributed Ledgers and Blockchains through Agent-based Simulation

In this paper we describe LUNES-Blockchain, an agent-based simulator of blockchains that relies on Parallel and Distributed Simulation (PADS) techniques to obtain high scalability. The software is organized as a multi-level simulator that permits to simulate a virtual environment, made of many nodes running the protocol of a specific Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), such as the Bitcoin or the Ethereum blockchains. This virtual environment is executed on top of a lower-level Peer-to-Peer (P2P) network overlay, which can be structured based on different topologies and with a given number of nodes and edges. Functionalities at different levels of abstraction are managed separately, by different software modules and with different time granularity. This allows for accurate simulations, where (and when) it is needed, and enhances the simulation performance. Using LUNES-Blockchain, it is possible to simulate different types of attacks on the DLT. In this paper, we specifically focus on the P2P layer, considering the selfish mining, the 51% attack and the Sybil attack. For which concerns selfish mining and the 51% attack, our aim is to understand how much the hash-rate (i.e. a general measure of the processing power in the blockchain network) of the attacker can influence the outcome of the misbehaviour. On the other hand, in the filtering denial of service (i.e. Sybil Attack), we investigate which dissemination protocol in the underlying P2P network makes the system more resilient to a varying number of nodes that drop the messages. The results confirm the viability of the simulation-based techniques for the investigation of security aspects of DLTs.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Estimating Rényi's $α$-Cross-Entropies in a Matrix-Based Way

Conventional information-theoretic quantities assume access to probability distributions. Estimating such distributions is not trivial. Here, we consider function-based formulations of cross entropy that sidesteps this a priori estimation requirement. We propose three measures of Rényi's $\alpha$-cross-entropies in the setting of reproducing-kernel Hilbert spaces. Each measure has its appeals. We prove that we can estimate these measures in an unbiased, non-parametric, and minimax-optimal way. We do this via sample-constructed Gram matrices. This yields matrix-based estimators of Rényi's $\alpha$-cross-entropies. These estimators satisfy all of the axioms that Rényi established for divergences. Our cross-entropies can thus be used for assessing distributional differences. They are also appropriate for handling high-dimensional distributions, since the convergence rate of our estimator is independent of the sample dimensionality.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy