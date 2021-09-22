Effect of passive metallic layers on muon energy estimation by means of deflection angle for muon scattering tomography: A comparative study based on GEANT4 simulations
In the tomographic configurations based on the muon scattering, the angular variation with respect to the kinetic energy indirectly brings forth the ability to coarsely predict the kinetic energy by using the deflection angle owing to the detector layers. Nevertheless, the angular deviation due to the detector components is expected to be minuscule in addition to a relatively high uncertainty in the case of the plastic scintillators. In the present study, we contrast our current tomographic prototype, which consists of the detector layers manufactured from polyvinyl toluene besides a detector accuracy of 1 mrad, with an alternative hodoscope scheme containing stainless steel layers by aiming to investigate the three-group energy structure. Initially, we determine the average deflection angles together with the corresponding standard deviations for our present setup as well as for the alternative scheme by means of the GEANT4 simulations. In the second place, we express a brace of misclassification probabilities founded on the standard deviations where the first procedure assumes a linear finite approximation, whereas the latter approach rests on a positively defined modified Gaussian distribution. Upon our simulation results, we demonstrate that the introduced stainless steel layers in the proposed hodoscope setup do not only serve to augment the average deflection angles, but they also diminish the misclassification probabilities, therewith reducing the classification uncertainty apart from an improved detection performance.arxiv.org
