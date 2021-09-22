Pepper "look-alike"

In a large kettle, bring 3 quarts water to a boil. Add green beans and return water to a boil. Cook, uncovered, for 8 to 10 minutes until crisp-tender. Plunge beans into cold water to stop cooking. Beans may be covered and refrigerated overnight at this point. Heat oil in a large saucepan or wok until hot. Sauté red pepper over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in beans, lemon juice, cashews, and pepper. Cook and stir gently until thoroughly heated, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and serve immediately.
