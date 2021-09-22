CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Raymond James Recruits Advisor In Kentucky With $102M in Client Assets

By Jacqueline Sergeant
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

A former PNC Investment advisor who managed about $102 million in client assets has moved to the Raymond James & Associates’ (RJA) employee advisor channel in Louisville, Ky., according to a news release. Nick Peregoy, who had been with PC Investments since 2010, operate as Nick Peregoy of Raymond James...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Illinois Business Journal

Investment advisor adds VP of client relationships

Independent investment advisor Terril & Co. has added Wendy Hershey in the newly created position of executive vice president of client relationships. In that capacity, Hershey, 51, will co-advise clients with company founder, Joe Terril, as well as oversee firm processes and service to enhance the client experience. Prior to...
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Wisconsin Advisor Defrauded Elderly Clients, SEC Says

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges in a U.S. District Court against a Wisconsin investment advisor it said defrauded some 100 clients, many of them elderly, over a six-year period. The agency said Michael F. Shillin of Appleton, Wis., lied to clients and mispresented the nature of their...
WISCONSIN STATE
financialadvisoriq.com

Raymond James Gains Female-led FA Team in Alabama

Raymond James said a team led by a pair of female advisors who had $250 million in client assets at BBVA Securities has joined its employee channel. Peppi Talley and Jessica Hall are now part of Raymond James & Associates’ Birmingham, Alabama branch led by Michael Turnbough, the firm says.
ALABAMA STATE
fa-mag.com

Ex-Raymond James Team With $700M AUM Rejoins LPL In Pennsylvania

LPL Financial today announced that a former Raymond James team that handled about $700 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets has rejoined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor and custodial platforms. Wealth Advisory Services, based in the Philadelphia suburb of Doylestown, Pa., has aligned with Gladstone Wealth...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Canada, KY
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
fa-mag.com

Raymond James Rep Took $477,000 In Gifts From Customer, Finra Says

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has suspended and fined a Raymond James advisor who skirted the firm’s policy and accepted monetary gifts totaling $477,000 from an elderly widowed customer. Jerry Rice of Tinton Falls, N.J., also failed to disclose that he was named a beneficiary in the customer's will, Finra...
ECONOMY
News-Herald.com

MyBoard Advisors acquires Hartfiel Medical as new client

MyBoard Advisors, a private small business advisory firm launched in 2018 by founding partners Kip Marlow and Jerry C. Cirino, recently acquired another new client, Hartfiel Medical, based in Stow. Melissa Egts, Hartfiel’s founder and CEO, engaged MyBoard to help develop, source manufacturing and implement a marketing plan for her...
STOW, OH
wealthmanagement.com

How Advisors Can Integrate Cryptocurrencies into Client Portfolios

A new day, a new article about cryptocurrency. Stories on volatility, service providers and regulatory challenges dominate the headlines. This is leading to increased interest from investors in all generations of wealth who are attracted to the potential of high returns. According to the Journal of Financial Planning, nearly half...
MARKETS
fa-mag.com

Advisor Group Recruits Super-OSJ

Altus Consulting Group, a newly formed Super-OSJ practice, has joined the network of firms with Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest independent wealth management organizations, Advisor Group announced today. Altus has three financial advisors in Texas and Wisconsin who oversee $366 million in total client assets. Altus Consulting Group...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Pnc Financial Services#Pnc Investment#Merrill Lynch
elpasoinc.com

Raymond James adds senior client service associate in El Paso

Desiree Rios has joined Raymond James & Associates as a senior client service associate. She is affiliated with the Triple Point Wealth Management Team of Raymond James in El Paso, which is led by Selina Holguin-Lucero and Michael Velarde. An El Paso native, Desiree graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and was previously with Wells Fargo where she began her career in the financial services industry in 2018.
EL PASO, TX
fa-mag.com

Ex-Wells Fargo Team With $450M AUM Joins RBC In Nebraska

A former Wells Fargo team with about $450 million in assets has joined RBC Wealth Management in Lincoln, Neb., according to a news release. The Doell Kuszak Group is led by veteran financial advisors Jerold Doell Jr., and Douglas Kuszak, who have 22 and 27 years in the industry, respectively. Joining them are associate financial advisor Gregory Yank, who has 14 years of experience, and Kelli Kruse, senior registered client associate, who has 19 years of experience. The team had been at Wells Fargo for 10 years.
NEBRASKA STATE
InvestmentNews

Female-led bank team managing $250 million goes to Raymond James

Peppi Talley and Jessica Hall are joining the firm’s employee unit in Birmingham, Alabama. A team of advisers managing $250 million at BBVA have joined the employee unit of Raymond James in Birmingham, Alabama. Peppi Talley and Jessica Hall have made the move along with adviser Fletcher Talley and client...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
fa-mag.com

Ex-SEC Attorney Thinks Schwab Will Fight Hard Against Robo Class Action Suit

As Charles Schwab faces a class action lawsuit filed by investors alleging the company breached its fiduciary duty with its robo-advisor’s cash sweeps, one ex-Securities and Exchange Commission attorney says the company is likely going to pull out all the legal stops to defend itself. “I’m sure that Schwab will...
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Fractional Share Trading Enabled by Fidelity

Advisor working with Fidelity Institutional will have the ability to trade fractional shares in real time under a new program being launched this week, the firm announced. The new capability enables advisors to build portfolios for their clients based on the amount they want to invest. Offering fractional share trading to advisors is the first step in enabling them to offer proprietary strategies to a much broader set of clients, including the next generation of investors, at lower investment minimums, Fidelity said.
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

21 Perks of Direct Deposit

With electronic statements, online banking and mobile apps, paper paychecks can seem oddly out of place. Out of all American workers, 94% choose to receive paychecks by direct deposit, according to...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy