Sometimes you don't know something is nearby until someone draws your attention to it. A great example is the Lending Library shed at the Fountain Recycling Center (301 E. Iowa Ave). Installed before the pandemic, the shed is part of the Little Free Library program, a nationwide network of locations where people can drop off and pick up free books. The recycling center's supervisor Bill Fenlon notes that more people are using the library shed than at the pandemic's height, but he wonders how many realize what an asset it is.

FOUNTAIN, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO