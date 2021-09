Pierson Run Road from Saltsburg Road to Center Hill Road in Plum will be closed Sept. 28 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. according to the Department of Public Works. The closure is to allow crews to work around manholes in the center of the road. The work is part of an ongoing project that began Aug. 23 and includes base repairs, milling and paving, drainage and shoulder improvements, and replacement of guide rail and pavement markings.

PLUM, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO