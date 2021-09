These words were said to me as I left the operating room. The expression on his face was one of defeat and disappointment. The tone of his voice was strained. It was the last operation of the evening and he was not able to successfully pass an artificial lens into the patient’s eye. When I met with him again the next day, he explained that there will always be failures as a surgeon. At the time I was a third year pre-medical student and this was my very first time shadowing a doctor. I was eager and excited to be in an operating room and witness all the action—but never did I expect someone that I admired so deeply to have a moment of weakness in front of me. I walked away that night with an even greater level of respect for him that I had initially. His attitude regarding his failures was one of acceptance, not deflection or avoidance. Two years later, I firmly believe this story contains an invaluable lesson: doctors should be allowed to fail.

