Preventive health screenings catch early symptoms

Doctors often stress the importance of preventive health screenings to catch and prevent diseases and disorders, but for Carrie Sousek, the warning hit close to home. As the registered nurse manager at the emergency department at Faith Regional Health Services, Sousek had health and wellness at the forefront of her mind. She exercised every day, kept a good diet, made good lifestyle choices and was an overall healthy adult when she went for an insurance check-up in the summer of 2020. Everything was fine, she said, up until the blood pressure test.