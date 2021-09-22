CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlow, OK

Local FCCLA officers receive leadership training

marlowreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven students from the Marlow High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America chapter recently attended the 2021 Lead Chapter Officer Training Conference. The Lead Conference, one of 4 planned around the state, was September 14th at the Simmons Center in Duncan. Attending from Marlow High School were Naveah Bosques, Morgan Lucas, Bryce Duncan, Josiah Johnson and Noah Mora, FCS Class Representatives; Jaxen Davis, MHS FCCLA Vice-president of Membership; Marissa Krautbauer, MHS FCCLA President and S4 District VP of STAR Events and Mrs. Tamra May, FCS Teacher and MHS FCCLA Adviser and S4 District Adviser.

