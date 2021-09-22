MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Saddle Ridge defeats Dade for eighth win

ROUND ROCK — Tuesday turned out to be a record-setting day for the Cedar Ridge volleyball program, but it certainly wasn’t easy. Vista Ridge visited Cedar Ridge and gave the hosts Raiders all they could handle – and then some – before the Raiders escaped with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-8, 23-25, 15-11 win. The victory not only gave Cedar Ridge (31-5, 2-0 District 25-6A) a critical win early in the district race, but it also set a school record for most wins in a season. The previous record for Cedar Ridge came in 2015, when the team went 30-17.

