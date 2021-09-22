MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Saddle Ridge defeats Dade for eighth win
The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got back to their winning ways with a 25-17, 25-15 win over Dade on Tuesday. Saddle Ridge (8-3) got 14 assists, five digs, four aces and three kills from Cheyenne Swanson and 13 assists, seven digs, five kills and two aces from Mary Alice Ertz. Libby Kate Parnell had seven digs and one ace. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded six digs, three kills and an ace, while Lanie Hamilton had six digs, one ace, one assist and one kill.
