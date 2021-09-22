CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend rain helps firefighters, gets salmon moving upriver

 5 days ago

The rain Saturday and Sunday morning helped the firefighters gain on the River Complex and Monument fires. Sunday mid-morning saw clear skies along the mid-Trinity and lower Trinity. The fires and smoke plus the USFS forest closures have pretty much curtailed the salmon fishing for the Trinity opening but I expect that to change now that the Six Rivers National Forest has opened the river access along the lower Trinity.

