Weekend rain helps firefighters, gets salmon moving upriver
The rain Saturday and Sunday morning helped the firefighters gain on the River Complex and Monument fires. Sunday mid-morning saw clear skies along the mid-Trinity and lower Trinity. The fires and smoke plus the USFS forest closures have pretty much curtailed the salmon fishing for the Trinity opening but I expect that to change now that the Six Rivers National Forest has opened the river access along the lower Trinity.www.trinityjournal.com
