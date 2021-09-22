Beware of Hale County, Alabama Scam Posing As Sheriff’s Office

There are many stereotypes about the appearance of a thief. Rarely does anyone pictures a gray-haired grandpa type. Now a restaurant surveillance video is changing minds. Like many restaurants, Sugarfire keeps a tip jar by their cash register. Tips are divided among employees who probably struggle to make ends meet. Surveillance video captured an older male, now known as the Wet Bandit, stealing money from the employee tip jar. The Wet Bandit uses his credit card to pay for his meal and even a t-shirt. When employees turned their backs, he reached into the tip jar and pockets the money. The sticky-fingered silver fox surveillance video was captured in Wentzville, Missouri. Now the restaurant is featuring a special Wet Bandit entree on their menu with 50% of the proceeds going to employees to recover lost tips.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO