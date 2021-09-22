CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hale County, AL

Beware of Hale County, Alabama Scam Posing As Sheriff’s Office

By Dre Day
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's almost time for the holiday season. This means scams are popping up everywhere. A new scam going around in Hale County solicits money from people in the name of the Hale County Sherrif's Office and they're potentially scamming people out of close to $1,000. Letters are showing up around...

953thebear.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

Restrictions On Covid-19 Treatment Impacting Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa physician Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty says Alabama could see shipments of monoclonal antibodies reduced, as federal officials have taken over. This is to ensure monoclonal treatments are dispensed equally. This change was made because seven southern states, including Alabama, accounted for 70% of monoclonal antibody orders in the country. Providers...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Creepy Image Appears In Lake Tuscaloosa Pic

Kara Pickett Cole took an innocent selfie with her son on Lake Tuscaloosa this week. After that picture was posted on Facebook, an unexplained image appeared in the background. A creepy image. A very creepy image. What is in the water behind this mom and her son? They don’t have...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hale County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Hale County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
City
Eutaw, AL
County
Hale County, AL
95.3 The Bear

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Horrifying: Alligator Attacks Dog In Lake

74 year old Susan Marciano saved her golden retriever from an alligator attack. A horrifying experience Susan says she will never forget. When the Gator grabbed the pet at a park. The woman heroically saved her dog. The 74 year old woman took Nalu off her leash so she could play in the water, during a walk at a Boca Raton park. The woman had been playing fetch with her dog when she saw a dark shape in the lake water were Nalu was waiting. She realized the shadow lurking was a six foot alligator! Susan said “at that moment, my heart dropped”.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
95.3 The Bear

A Question for Tuscaloosa, Alabama Residents: Is Your Ex Stalking You Online?

Last year, my ex and I broke up right after the LSU game. Then she blocked me. Just to clarify, the photo used above is not us. Blocking someone after a relationship is probably the best thing to do. I mean, why put yourself through that? I don't ever go to her page and I don't create fake profiles so I can scope out what she's doing. What good could possibly come from keeping up with an ex?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Why It Totally Sucks Living in Tuscaloosa

Some people complain every chance they get about living in the Yellowhammer State. Tuscaloosa isn’t THAT bad of a place to live. Here’s why you’re actually lucky to live in the City of Champions. 10 Commandments of Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The 12 Absolute WORST Parking Lots in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
95.3 The Bear

Watch Shocking Surveillance Video Of An Unlikely Thief

There are many stereotypes about the appearance of a thief. Rarely does anyone pictures a gray-haired grandpa type. Now a restaurant surveillance video is changing minds. Like many restaurants, Sugarfire keeps a tip jar by their cash register. Tips are divided among employees who probably struggle to make ends meet. Surveillance video captured an older male, now known as the Wet Bandit, stealing money from the employee tip jar. The Wet Bandit uses his credit card to pay for his meal and even a t-shirt. When employees turned their backs, he reached into the tip jar and pockets the money. The sticky-fingered silver fox surveillance video was captured in Wentzville, Missouri. Now the restaurant is featuring a special Wet Bandit entree on their menu with 50% of the proceeds going to employees to recover lost tips.
PUBLIC SAFETY
95.3 The Bear

A Warning From Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon

Mayor Bobby Herndon posted the following statement on Facebook. “ I posted some pictures of a citizens yard that was destroyed by the trash from the battle between classes as part of Tuscaloosa County High School Homecoming Week. I want it to stop now. The police have been alerted and reports have been filed. I am all about competition, but not when people or their property are hurt or damaged.”
NORTHPORT, AL
95.3 The Bear

17% Increase in COVID Cases in Tuscaloosa County

Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty reports Tuscaloosa has a total number of 32,385 COVID cases with an increase of 189, and a total of 493 confirmed deaths. An average of 147 cases per day was reported in Tuscaloosa County, a 17% increase from the average two weeks ago. DCH has 138 COVID in-patients with 29 patients in the ICU. 18 patients are on ventilators.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy