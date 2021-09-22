CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Deinstallation contest - How would you solve this problem? - Win $200

By Philip F. Jacobus
DOT med
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, instead of my usual Five Minutes in Healthcare interview series, I want to do something fun and a little different. I was talking with some friends who work in hospital asset disposition and they all have their own favorite stories of times they came up with unique solutions to unexpected problems. When you're involved in install and deinstall jobs with MR and CT scanners, averting a costly crisis sometimes requires thinking outside the box.

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

Related
sme.org

Techniques for Problem Solving for Engineers

Melisa describes her work in simple terms: she makes lasers and solves problems. Today we’ll hear how she tackles complex engineering and business problems as the Corporate Director for Operational Excellence at Coherent. Melisa is also the author of Problem Solving for New Engineers.
West Jordan Journal

JPREP students’ inventions solve problems with engineering principles

As a runner, sophomore Anna Fotheringham wanted a tool to help analyze her stride and prevent impact injuries. So, she invented one. “I am creating an insole that has pressure sensors on it that you can put inside your shoes,” said Fotheringham in her project statement. “It will track where the most pressure is being distributed throughout your foot while walking/running. This will help prevent injury and will help runners find the correct stride, step, and shoes for them.”
ENGINEERING
Business Insider

The Elephant in the Room: How Mawson Infrastructure Group Is Solving Bitcoin's Sustainability Problem

There’s no denying that the energy required to mine Bitcoin is enormous. According to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, the global Bitcoin market consumes about 100 terawatt-hours of electricity per year. That’s 0.55% of the electricity consumption of the entire world, on par with the usage of whole countries like Sweden or Malaysia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceBlog.com

A new way to solve the ‘hardest of the hard’ computer problems

A relatively new type of computing that mimics the way the human brain works was already transforming how scientists could tackle some of the most difficult information processing problems. Now, researchers have found a way to make what is called reservoir computing work between 33 and a million times faster,...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct Scanners#Healthcare#Ge#Philips#Siemens Ct#Oem#Numed
The Drum

How do you solve a problem like… standing out in a virtual pitch?

Each week, we ask agency experts for their advice on real problems facing today’s marketing practitioners. This week, readers weigh in with their advice for shining through during a virtual pitch. With society unevenly returning to pre-pandemic ways of doing business, all signs point to a long-term acceptance of virtual...
INTERNET
Escapist Magazine

Deathloop Solves a Major Problem of Immersive Sims, but at a Price

If there is one thing you can always rely on with immersive sims like Deathloop, it’s the old Looking Glass passcode, a specific sequence of numbers that has appeared in myriad games dating back to System Shock. So when I run up to the first keypad-locked door in Deathloop and the game tells me, in its ever-present glowing script, “You already know the code!”, I smile with knowing self-satisfaction. Of course I know the code, I think to myself smugly — I’ve been playing these sorts of games for over 20 years. I punch in “0451.” The door does not open. The knowing smile turns to a puzzled grimace. Then the game hands out an achievement: “Old Habits Die Hard.”
VIDEO GAMES
devops.com

How Quantum Computing can Solve Real-World Problems

The history of technology can seem like it was very predictable in retrospect, but the future typically feels more uncertain. Nowhere is this uncertainty more evident than in the domain of quantum computing. When the spectrum of possible outcomes spans from “quantum computers will be one of the most important technology developments of all time” to “quantum computing may never really become practical enough to justify using over a classical computer alternative,” trying to make forecasts can seem futile. However, as a technologist, investor, consumer or just a curious observer, the boundaries and texture of the uncertainty itself can be very interesting, valuable and informative.
COMPUTERS
cryptopolitan.com

How Patientory Solves Pandemic-Era Problems

Blockchain systems are pioneering growth and development across different industries. Patientory is one of the leading technological innovators of the global healthcare system. They have adapted and deployed systems to address the concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as flaws in supply chains and failure to deploy resources to areas where they are most needed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
DOT med

SHINE Medical Technologies LLC announces rebrand as SHINE Technologies LLC.

JANESVILLE, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 – SHINE Medical Technologies LLC today announced that the company has changed its name to SHINE Technologies LLC. SHINE's new name highlights the company's core technological competencies, skilled team and focus as a next-generation nuclear technology company. SHINE is pursuing a four-phase strategy for the development of nuclear fusion technology to achieve its ultimate goal: producing fusion energy. SHINE's technology is currently being applied to advanced industrial inspection services and medical isotope production, phases I and II of the company's four-phase approach, respectively.
JANESVILLE, WI
goodmenproject.com

The Trolley Problem & The Pandemic: What Would You Choose?

If you think of the word ‘trolley’, what comes to mind? For those of the British persuasion, perhaps images of shopping carts come to mind. For those on the other side of the pond, ‘trolley’ more likely conjures images of streetcars that run along the tracks of many urban streets around the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DOT med

AdvaMed, Deloitte study highlights need to prioritize semiconductor supply chain for medical technology, patients

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new study commissioned by the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) found that two-thirds of medical technology companies say semiconductors, firmware, and/or embedded software are required for at least half of the medical devices they produce for patients. AdvaMed President and CEO Scott Whitaker said: “This finding...
HEALTH
DOT med

Using AI to monitor brain activity at the point-of-care

Ceribell is a company that is changing what it means to monitor brain activity. We sat down with the company's chief medical officer, Dr. Diku Mandavia, to learn more about how innovations in artificial intelligence can change what's possible at the point of care, particularly for stroke patients, and what it means for the providers who utilize the technology.
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

How to fix the ‘Invalid Platform’ error when installing New World

Amazon Games’ upcoming MMO, New World, is available to pre-load through the Steam client now. But some prospective New World players are running into an error when installing the game when Steam tells them they’re unable to complete the installation process due to an “Invalid Platform.” The error message reads “an error occurred while installing New World (invalid platform).”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is the difference between New World and New World QA on Steam?

New World is finally about to get released on Sept. 28. Though the developers had an earlier release date in mind, it was postponed for around a month after the beta ended in early August. With only a day away from the release, players are getting ready to install the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Drum

How do you solve a problem like... recruiting outside the industry talent pool?

Each week, we ask agency experts for their advice on real problems facing today’s marketing practitioners. This week, we asked our readers how they’re working to recruit from outside the industry talent pool. In the UK, the closure of The Watford Course means the end of another channel for non-university...
ECONOMY
DOT med

Theragnostics and AAA partner for development, sale of one-step Gallium-68 PET agent

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. has obtained exclusive rights to commercialize Theragnostics’ Gallium-68 one-step PET radiopharmaceuticals. Producing Ga-68 in a single multi-dose vial in one step makes it possible to create more doses at one time when compared to the conventional multi-step approach, helping to meet the demand for Ga-68 and maximizing its supply in the face of an increasing number of potential cancer targets.
ECONOMY
dotesports.com

How to fix the ‘stuck in queue’ error in New World

New World finally released after a long wait, and countless fans are flooding into the servers to start their journey. When the demand exceeds the expectation, though, servers may start crumbling under pressure, preventing players from logging into the game. If you’ve been experiencing connectivity issues, it’s likely to be...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy