Letter: Vote no on the food tax

My family runs several restaurants in Cannon Beach. We continue to be hit by the impacts of Covid-19. Government mandates have limited and significantly reduced our ability to conduct business and make a living. This Summer we closed for days to quarantine. We constantly stress about the health of staff and customers. When we are operational, we do not have enough employees to stay open 7 days a week. Employees live in their cars. There is no workforce or affordable housing in CB and businesses are suffering. The City wants an endless 5% sales tax on food, on the industry that is struggling most. This tax will make it worse. Servers will have to explain to customers why their meal is taxed. If disgruntled or not expecting an extra charge, tips will negatively be affected. Employees will choose to work down or up the road where tips aren’t in jeopardy. Visitors and residents will also go elsewhere to eat. The City’s use of these tax dollars remains ambiguous, going into the general fund and used for “operations.” They want a shiny new City Hall, without any decisions made on location, how it looks, cost, etc. There are better options. Develop a Business Improvement District that relies on all the businesses instead of one industry. To help fund the Cannon Beach Fire District, increase the Fire Levy, which would include the whole district, and be tax deductible. Please vote NO.