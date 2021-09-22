CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cannon Beach, OR

Letter: Vote no on the food tax

By Covid-19
cannonbeachgazette.com
 4 days ago

My family runs several restaurants in Cannon Beach. We continue to be hit by the impacts of Covid-19. Government mandates have limited and significantly reduced our ability to conduct business and make a living. This Summer we closed for days to quarantine. We constantly stress about the health of staff and customers. When we are operational, we do not have enough employees to stay open 7 days a week. Employees live in their cars. There is no workforce or affordable housing in CB and businesses are suffering. The City wants an endless 5% sales tax on food, on the industry that is struggling most. This tax will make it worse. Servers will have to explain to customers why their meal is taxed. If disgruntled or not expecting an extra charge, tips will negatively be affected. Employees will choose to work down or up the road where tips aren’t in jeopardy. Visitors and residents will also go elsewhere to eat. The City’s use of these tax dollars remains ambiguous, going into the general fund and used for “operations.” They want a shiny new City Hall, without any decisions made on location, how it looks, cost, etc. There are better options. Develop a Business Improvement District that relies on all the businesses instead of one industry. To help fund the Cannon Beach Fire District, increase the Fire Levy, which would include the whole district, and be tax deductible. Please vote NO.

www.cannonbeachgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Business
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
edgemedianetwork.com

Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet Sparks Social Media Backlash

Ivanka Trump is at the center of a social media storm after tweeting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans and writing the company's slogan, "If It's Goya, it has to be good" in both English and Spanish. The picture, which was also shared on President Donald...
POTUS
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Restaurants#Cars#Cb

Comments / 0

Community Policy