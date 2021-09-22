Study - catheter-based valve replacement helps more heart patients

Los Angeles (September 21, 2021). -- Five years ago, Thomas Cooper says, he had never heard of an “aortic dissection.”. But the growing pain in his chest led him to a hospital near his home in Azusa, California, where he learned he had an aortic dissection, a tear in the wall of the aorta, the body’s main artery. Three major surgeries and one stroke later, Cooper found out he wasn’t fully cured. In fact, tests revealed he had developed another aneurysm. If not treated, a dissection can lead to a ballooning in the aorta, called an aneurysm, which can be fatal if ruptured.