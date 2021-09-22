SHINE Medical Technologies LLC announces rebrand as SHINE Technologies LLC.

Janesville's SHINE Medical Technologies LLC has changed its name to SHINE Technologies LLC as it moves toward the company's ultimate goal — fusion energy. In removing "medical" from its name, the company is reflecting a broader scope that goes beyond its current focus of using nuclear technology to produce valuable diagnostic and therapeutic medical isotopes, the company said last week. The medical application is phase two of SHINE's four-phase plan to become a producer of clean fusion energy.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO