CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

SHINE Medical Technologies LLC announces rebrand as SHINE Technologies LLC.

DOT med
 6 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 – SHINE Medical Technologies LLC today announced that the company has changed its name to SHINE Technologies LLC. SHINE's new name highlights the company's core technological competencies, skilled team and focus as a next-generation nuclear technology company. SHINE is pursuing a four-phase strategy for the development of nuclear fusion technology to achieve its ultimate goal: producing fusion energy. SHINE's technology is currently being applied to advanced industrial inspection services and medical isotope production, phases I and II of the company's four-phase approach, respectively.

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
orthospinenews.com

Tsunami Medical Announces Rebranding of ACIF & PLIF Cages: Capraia and Pianosa

Creativity is an essential fuel for the medical device industry, also when it comes to commercial product names. Through its commercial product names, Italy based Tsunami Medical has praised its heritage by conveying a sense of belonging and tribute to the country’s many beautiful islands. The company’s “wave of innovation” is metaphorically reflected in these incredible features of nature.
HEALTH
DOT med

Theragnostics and AAA partner for development, sale of one-step Gallium-68 PET agent

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. has obtained exclusive rights to commercialize Theragnostics’ Gallium-68 one-step PET radiopharmaceuticals. Producing Ga-68 in a single multi-dose vial in one step makes it possible to create more doses at one time when compared to the conventional multi-step approach, helping to meet the demand for Ga-68 and maximizing its supply in the face of an increasing number of potential cancer targets.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

COEUS Holdings Acquires Technology Solutions Firm Afore, LLC

DEVON, PA — COEUS Holdings has acquired Afore, a NJ-based customer-centric life sciences consulting firm that focuses on delivering commercial technology solutions and support. The Company state that the acquisition enables COEUS to augment and enhance its existing technology capabilities and, in many cases, provide a variety of new services...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
DOT med

BMET Apprenticeship Program earns industry training support

A U.S. national BMET Apprenticeship Program recently launched by the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) has gained valuable new support from Fluke Biomedical. A manufacturer of biomedical test equipment and training software, Fluke is offering free Advanced Training Courses to participating apprentices. The courses add up to...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Business
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
Milwaukee Business Journal

SHINE Technologies alters name to reflect long-term fusion energy goal

Janesville's SHINE Medical Technologies LLC has changed its name to SHINE Technologies LLC as it moves toward the company's ultimate goal — fusion energy. In removing "medical" from its name, the company is reflecting a broader scope that goes beyond its current focus of using nuclear technology to produce valuable diagnostic and therapeutic medical isotopes, the company said last week. The medical application is phase two of SHINE's four-phase plan to become a producer of clean fusion energy.
JANESVILLE, WI
Beloit Daily News

SHINE drops 'medical' from its name

JANESVILLE—Janesville company SHINE Medical Technologies is dropping the word “medical” from its name reflect the company’s mission to embrace nuclear fusion technology, not just nuclear medicine. SHINE Technologies is still moving forward with its goal to launch a medical radioisotope production facility in Janesville sometime in 2022. SHINE CEO Greg...
JANESVILLE, WI
DOT med

GE Healthcare to acquire surgical navigation company BK Medical for $1.45 billion

GE Healthcare is set to acquire BK Medical, a developer of surgical navigation technology, from Altaris Capital Partners in a cash transaction of $1.45 billion. Used to guide clinicians during minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, the addition of BK Medical’s technology is expected to extend the use of GE’s ultrasound systems from diagnostic units to tools for surgical and intraoperative procedures, such as for neuro and abdominal surgery, as well as for ultrasound urology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Technology#Nuclear Fusion#Nuclear Waste#Shine Technologies Llc#Ge#Siemens Nuclear Medicine#Oem#Numed
DOT med

AdvaMed, Deloitte study highlights need to prioritize semiconductor supply chain for medical technology, patients

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new study commissioned by the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) found that two-thirds of medical technology companies say semiconductors, firmware, and/or embedded software are required for at least half of the medical devices they produce for patients. AdvaMed President and CEO Scott Whitaker said: “This finding...
HEALTH
Albuquerque Business First

Bay Area events technology startup relocates to Santa Fe, and rebrands in the process

Like many business owners, Alex Patriquin's EventGeek suffered a serious setback in 2020. With the Covid-19 pandemic putting most in-person gatherings out of commission, business was essentially wiped out. Paired with wildfires, higher-than-average rates of homelessness and other societal issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic, Patriquin sought a new...
SANTA FE, NM
just-auto.com

Five organisations rebranded as Teijin Automotive Technologies

Five organisations – Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), Inapal Plasticos, Benet Automotive, CSP Victall and Teijin Automotive Center Europe (TACE) – have come together under a single brand to form Teijin Automotive Technologies, a specialist in composite materials for auto and other industries. The manufacturer of highly-engineered materials claims the ability...
BUSINESS
madisonstartups.com

SHINE Announces Name Change

SHINE Medical Technologies has changed its name to SHINE Technologies, the company announced today. According to a release, the new name highlights the company’s core technological competencies, skilled team and focus as a next-generation nuclear technology company. “We are excited that our new name more clearly reflects our core technological...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
nunewsindustry.com

Technology

Call of Duty: Vanguard started its latest round of testing last week with the PlayStation Early Access Beta, and this weekend we’ll get access to the entire open beta on…. Mozilla recently announced that it will add recommendations to Firefox’s URL bar via a new feature called Firefox Suggest. Firefox Suggest is a brand-new discovery tool built right into the…
VIDEO GAMES
orthospinenews.com

Introducing Anjon Medical Technologies – “Your Partner in Spine!!”

JACKSONVILLE, FL, September 13th, 2021 /OrthoSpineNews/ – Anjon Medical Technologies is a contract manufacturer of medical implants, components, finished medical devices, design assistance, and offers sterilization/packaging/validation services. Manufacturing with PEEK, titanium, stainless steel, etc. Offering components, assemblies, sterile packaging. 13485 approved & FDA registered. Design for manufacturing assistance. At Anjon...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
DOT med

How third-party purchased services are helping providers save money

In the last 18 months, purchased services have accounted for 34.8% of non-direct labor spending. With the Delta variant surge now digging into 2021 revenue gains and expenses rising, hospitals are looking at these third-party options to save on cost while maintaining operational efficiencies, according to Conductiv, a third-party spend optimization solutions provider and a consolidated subsidiary of Premier.
BUSINESS
DOT med

Debra Phillips

Debra Phillips will be the next President and CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association. Phillips joins NEMA from the American Petroleum Institute, where she led the Standard-setting, revenue-generating businesses and global operations division as Senior Vice President of Global Industry Services. Phillips previously served as Vice President of Sustainability at the American Chemistry Council and earlier in her career held director and engineering positions in private-sector chemical and manufacturing companies.
BUSINESS
DOT med

Volpara Health partners with RevealDx for early lung cancer detection

In an effort to advance the accuracy of its lung cancer screening technology, software developer Volpara Health has teamed up with RevealDx, a company with an AI solution designed to detect lung cancer earlier and reduce false positives. The agreement is expected to expand Volpara’s reach in the U.S. and...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy