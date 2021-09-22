SHINE Medical Technologies LLC announces rebrand as SHINE Technologies LLC.
JANESVILLE, Wis., Sept. 21, 2021 – SHINE Medical Technologies LLC today announced that the company has changed its name to SHINE Technologies LLC. SHINE's new name highlights the company's core technological competencies, skilled team and focus as a next-generation nuclear technology company. SHINE is pursuing a four-phase strategy for the development of nuclear fusion technology to achieve its ultimate goal: producing fusion energy. SHINE's technology is currently being applied to advanced industrial inspection services and medical isotope production, phases I and II of the company's four-phase approach, respectively.www.dotmed.com
Comments / 0