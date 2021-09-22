Gooding man faces felony meth, mushroom charges

A Gooding man is facing two felony and two misdemeanor drug charges following a traffic stop in Ketchum last week. Justin Thomas Ray Kolsen, 43, was pulled over by Blaine County Sheriff deputies the evening of Sept. 13 at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade Lane. He was subsequently arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms with the intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of marijuana of less than 3 ounces and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.