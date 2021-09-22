Letter: What We Know

There are lots of things we don’t know… like when the next earthquake will hit, when the next child will be rescued from the surf, when the next visitor will have a heart attack, or when the next business will catch fire. What we do know is that we need the City and First Responders to be ready with robust emergency services, when needed. We know the Prepared Food Tax is the best way to raise money for the emergency and infrastructure services heavily used by visitors. We know the Prepared Food Tax is NOT a tax on restaurants, it gets added to the customers’ bill. We know that funding from the Tax will help modernize facilities and equipment for the City and Fire District so they are ready to keep residents and visitors safe and our community prepared for emergencies and disasters.